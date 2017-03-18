Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quanzhou: Qualificazioni Italiani (in campo tre azzurri)

18/03/2017 04:55 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
CHN Challenger Quanzhou | Cemento | $50.000
2TQ [4] Matteo Berrettini ITA vs Wei Qiang Zheng CHN OR [WC] Xiao Qi CHN (non prima ore: 05:00)

2TQ [1] Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs [WC] Sheng Hao Jin CHN OR Jimmy Wang TPE 2° Incontro dalle ore 5

2TQ Zhao-Tai Li CHN OR Kento Takeuchi JPN vs [8] Andrea Pellegrino ITA (non prima ore: 05:00)

