Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Buenos Aires: Primo Turno. Live Quinzi vs Clezar. LiveVideo
16/03/2017 13:30 2 commenti
Challenger Buenos Aires – Hard
1T Clezar – Quinzi (0-1) ore 14:30
CH Buenos Aires
Guilherme Clezar
15
1
Gianluigi Quinzi•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Quinzi
0-15
1-4
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
G. Quinzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
G. Clezar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-2 → 0-3
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
G. Clezar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Quinzi – Clezar
Feb 01, 1996 Birthday: Dec 31, 1992
21 years Age: 24 years
Italy Italy Country: Brazil Brazil
298 Current rank: 263
289 (Dec 12, 2016) Highest rank: 153 (Aug 03, 2015)
294 Total matches: 450
$84 819 Prize money: $438 765
172 Points: 199
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Buenos Aires, Challenger Buenos Aires 2017, Gianluigi Quinzi
2 commenti
sapete se piove ancora ?
grazie
Una curiosita chi vincerà oggi affronterà secondo turno ed eventuali quarti finali nello stesso giorno