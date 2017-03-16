Challenger Buenos Aires: Primo Turno. Live Quinzi vs Clezar. LiveVideo

Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996 e n.298 ATP
ARG Challenger Buenos Aires – Hard
1T Clezar BRA – Quinzi ITA (0-1) ore 14:30

CH Buenos Aires
Guilherme Clezar
15
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
0
4
Quinzi ITA – Clezar BRA
Feb 01, 1996 Birthday: Dec 31, 1992
21 years Age: 24 years
Italy Italy Country: Brazil Brazil
298 Current rank: 263
289 (Dec 12, 2016) Highest rank: 153 (Aug 03, 2015)
294 Total matches: 450
$84 819 Prize money: $438 765
172 Points: 199
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed

neuen 16-03-2017 14:28

sapete se piove ancora ?

grazie

Spero in Quinzi (Guest) 16-03-2017 14:21

Una curiosita chi vincerà oggi affronterà secondo turno ed eventuali quarti finali nello stesso giorno

