Challenger Drummondville: Primo Turno. Live Arnaboldi vs Halys. LiveVideo

14/03/2017 16:16 Nessun commento
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
CAN Challenger Drummondville | Indoor | $75.000
1T Arnaboldi ITA – Halys FRA (0-0) ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Halys FRA – Arnaboldi ITA
Oct 26, 1996 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
20 years Age: 29 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
137 Current rank: 267
136 (Jul 25, 2016) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
274 Total matches: 880
$346 239 Prize money: $588 836
423 Points: 194
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed


