Challenger Drummondville: Qualificazioni. Riccardo Ghedin sconfitto all’esordio

12/03/2017 19:07 1 commento
Riccardo Ghedin nella foto

CAN Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $75.000
1TQ Vukic AUS – Ghedin ITA (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 16:00

CH Drummondville
Aleksandar Vukic
7
6
Riccardo Ghedin
6
1
Vincitore: A. VUKIC
749 Ranking 943
20 Age 31
Sydney, Australia Birthplace Rome, Italy
Champaign, IL, USA Residence Rome, Italy
6’2″ (187 cm) Height N/A
185 lbs (84 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$15,320 Career Prize Money $305,289

Zanetti (Guest) 12-03-2017 20:18

Mamma mia Ghedin

