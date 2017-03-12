Challenger Drummondville: Qualificazioni. Riccardo Ghedin sconfitto all’esordio

Riccardo Ghedin nella foto
Challenger Drummondville CH | Indoor | $75.000
1TQ Vukic – Ghedin (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 16:00
CH Drummondville
Aleksandar Vukic
7
6
Riccardo Ghedin
6
1
Vincitore: A. VUKIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Ghedin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Ghedin
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Vukic
15-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ghedin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5*-4
df
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
R. Ghedin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Ghedin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Ghedin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Ghedin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Vukic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Ghedin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Vukic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
749 Ranking 943
20 Age 31
Sydney, Australia Birthplace Rome, Italy
Champaign, IL, USA Residence Rome, Italy
6’2″ (187 cm) Height N/A
185 lbs (84 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$15,320 Career Prize Money $305,289
Mamma mia Ghedin