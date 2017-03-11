Masters 1000 Indian Wells ATP, Copertina

Masters 100 Indian Wells: Secondo Turno Live Italiani (In campo Fognini e Lorenzi)

11/03/2017 20:30 7 commenti
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.43 ATP
USA Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450
2T Fognini ITA – Tsonga FRA (0-4) 2 incontro dalle ore 20:00

Fognini ITA – Tsonga FRA
May 24, 1987 Birthday: Apr 17, 1985
29 years Age: 31 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
43 Current rank: 8
13 (Apr 21, 2014) Highest rank: 5 (Jun 18, 2012)
829 Total matches: 834
$7 908 046 Prize money: $18 951 854
980 Points: 3 480
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


2T Wawrinka SUI – Lorenzi ITA (2-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lorenzi ITA – Wawrinka SUI
Dec 15, 1981 Birthday: Mar 28, 1985
35 years Age: 31 years
Italy Italy Country: Switzerland Switzerland
38 Current rank: 3
35 (Sep 26, 2016) Highest rank: 3 (Mar 06, 2017)
976 Total matches: 860
$2 887 642 Prize money: $27 804 631
1 077 Points: 5 195
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

7 commenti

Giuseppespartano (Guest) 11-03-2017 21:28

Se tsonga e wawrinka giocano al loro massimo, per fognini e Lorenzi non ci sono possibilità.

 7
ealesia (Guest) 11-03-2017 21:22

Io mi sono promesso di vedere 10 minuti di Fognini….poi vedo il derby di Genova,poi se il buon fogna inizia subito a piangere e fare l’isterico giro prima…come penso sia probabile

 6
arnaldo (Guest) 11-03-2017 21:21

Perdono entrambi.lorenzi di brutto.

 5
riccardo (Guest) 11-03-2017 21:20

Mi date uno streaming per Fognini…per piacere?

 4
albcors84 (Guest) 11-03-2017 21:15

Forzaaaaaa Fabiooooooooooooooooo!!

 3
aureliriccardo 11-03-2017 21:08

fognini under 6,5 games dato a 1,10

 2
S.re10 11-03-2017 20:41

Fabio se gioca come da può dar filo da torcere a Tsonga
Lorenzi se la potrebbe giocare se wawrinka è quello di Dubai

 1
