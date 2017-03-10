Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Santiago: I risultati delle semifinali con il Live dettagliato (In Campo Simone Bolelli)

10/03/2017 20:56 3 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
CHL Challenger Santiago CH | Terra | $50.000 – Semifinali

Cancha Central – Ora italiana: 20:00 (ora locale: 4:00 pm)
1. [1] Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Andres Molteni ARG vs [WC] Emilio Gomez ECU / Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

CH Santiago
Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni [1]
4
7
10
Emilio Gomez / Juan Ignacio Londero
6
5
7
Vincitori: GONZALEZ / MOLTENI
2. [WC] Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [Q] Guilherme Clezar BRA (non prima ore: 22:00)

CH Santiago
Nicolas Jarry
0
Guilherme Clezar
0
Vincitore: N. JARRY per walkover
3. [1] Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA vs [PR] Simone Bolelli ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Orlando Luz BRA / Marcelo Zormann BRA vs [WC] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI / Nicolas Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TAG:

3 commenti

Paolo (Guest) 10-03-2017 21:45

Non mollare, fagli vedere che sei un giocatore di altro livello, vai Simo.

 3
Chemical (Guest) 10-03-2017 21:43

Chi@ Zanetti (#1787945)

Chi sei crisantemo?

 2
Zanetti (Guest) 10-03-2017 21:34

Tanti auguri Bolelli

 1
