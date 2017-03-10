WTA Premier Indian Wells Copertina, WTA

WTA Indian Wells: Live Secondo Turno Italiane (In campo Vinci e Errani)

10/03/2017 19:25 2 commenti
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.29 del mondo
USA WTA Indian Wells Premier M. | Cemento | $7.669.423
2T Vinci ITA – Brengle USA (0-0) ore 20:00

WTA Indian Wells
Roberta Vinci [26]
15
3
Madison Brengle
30
3
Brengle USA – Vinci ITA
Apr 03, 1990 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
26 years Age: 34 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
89 Current rank: 29
35 (May 04, 2015) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
661 Total matches: 855
$1 622 256 Prize money: $11 374 729
685 Points: 1 590
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


2T Errani ITA – Strycova CZE (7-2) 3 incontro dalle ore 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Errani ITA – Strycova CZE
Apr 29, 1987 Birthday: Mar 28, 1986
29 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: Czech Republic Czech Republic
104 Current rank: 19
5 (Aug 26, 2013) Highest rank: 16 (Jan 16, 2017)
752 Total matches: 821
$12 736 385 Prize money: $5 686 942
588 Points: 2 050
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

2 commenti

makko (Guest) 10-03-2017 20:05

..
però la Brengle è simpaticissima… (e non solo)

 2
gido 10-03-2017 19:54

forza ragazze!

 1
