Masters 1000 Indian Wells: Primo Turno. Live Gaio vs Anderson

10/03/2017 18:57 11 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
Federico Gaio classe 1992

USA Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450
1T Anderson RSA – Gaio ITA (0-0) ore 20:00

Kevin Anderson
15
5
Federico Gaio
0
0
Gaio ITA – Anderson RSA
Mar 05, 1992 Birthday: May 18, 1986
25 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: South Africa South Africa
159 Current rank: 79
154 (Feb 20, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Oct 12, 2015)
497 Total matches: 710
$200 380 Prize money: $7 383 675
377 Points: 680
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

ibson 10-03-2017 20:37

Scritto da Gian50
5-0 mi pare che non ci sia partita,purtroppo

Non sta rispondendo neanche male, anzi. Il problema è che al servizio è un disastro al momento

 11
gido 10-03-2017 20:36

questo set è andato: speriamo che ora riesca ad entrare in partita

 10
Gian50 10-03-2017 20:35

5-0 mi pare che non ci sia partita,purtroppo

 9
Figologo (Guest) 10-03-2017 20:27

Gaio ha già fatto sei punti sul servizio di Anderson.

 8
ibson 10-03-2017 20:27

Male

 7
Figologo (Guest) 10-03-2017 20:22

Inizio scoppiettante

 6
laver 10-03-2017 20:19

Scritto da aureliriccardo
è coperto il campo da sky?

su sportzone si vede, penso anche sky

 5
S.re10 10-03-2017 20:09

64 64gaio

 4
gido 10-03-2017 19:52

Scritto da (Special)
Partita che si deciderà sui tiebreaks

speriamo!

 3
aureliriccardo 10-03-2017 19:29

è coperto il campo da sky?

 2
(Special) (Guest) 10-03-2017 19:22

Partita che si deciderà sui tiebreaks

 1
