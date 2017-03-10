Masters 1000 Indian Wells: Primo Turno. Live Gaio vs Anderson
Masters 1000 Indian Wells 1000 | Cemento | $6.993.450
1T Anderson – Gaio (0-0) ore 20:00
Gaio – Anderson
Mar 05, 1992 Birthday: May 18, 1986
25 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: South Africa South Africa
159 Current rank: 79
154 (Feb 20, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Oct 12, 2015)
497 Total matches: 710
$200 380 Prize money: $7 383 675
377 Points: 680
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Non sta rispondendo neanche male, anzi. Il problema è che al servizio è un disastro al momento
questo set è andato: speriamo che ora riesca ad entrare in partita
5-0 mi pare che non ci sia partita,purtroppo
Gaio ha già fatto sei punti sul servizio di Anderson.
Male
Inizio scoppiettante
su sportzone si vede, penso anche sky
64 64gaio
speriamo!
è coperto il campo da sky?
Partita che si deciderà sui tiebreaks