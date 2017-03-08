Masters 1000 Indian Wells: Federico Gaio centra la qualificazione al tabellone principale

Federico Gaio supera per la prima volta in carriera le qualificazioni in un torneo Masters 1000.

Ad Indian Wells il 25enne faentino, numero 159 del ranking mondiale, ha sconfitto al turno decisivo per 62 75, in un’ora e 25 minuti di gioco, il 23enne australiano Andrew Whittington, numero 167 Atp.

La partita punto per punto



ATP Indian Wells Federico Gaio Federico Gaio 6 7 Andrew Whittington Andrew Whittington 2 5 Vincitore: F. GAIO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 6-5 → 7-5 A. Whittington 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 5-5 A. Whittington 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 4-5 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 A. Whittington 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-3 → 3-4 F. Gaio 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 3-3 A. Whittington 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 F. Gaio 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 A. Whittington 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 A. Whittington 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 A. Whittington 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 4-2 → 5-2 F. Gaio 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 4-1 → 4-2 A. Whittington 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-1 → 4-1 F. Gaio 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 A. Whittington 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 F. Gaio 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Whittington 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

F. Gaio – A. Whittington

01:25:16

3 Aces 4

7 Double Faults 7

46% 1st Serve % 55%

24/28 (86%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/38 (68%)

17/33 (52%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/31 (32%)

1/2 (50%) Break Points Saved 3/7 (43%)

10 Service Games Played 10

12/38 (32%) 1st Return Points Won 4/28 (14%)

21/31 (68%) 2nd Return Points Won 16/33 (48%)

4/7 (57%) Break Points Won 1/2 (50%)

10 Return Games Played 10

41/61 (67%) Total Service Points Won 36/69 (52%)

33/69 (48%) Total Return Points Won 20/61 (33%)

74/130 (57%) Total Points Won 56/130 (43%)

159 Ranking 167

25 Age 23

Faenza, Italy Birthplace Williamstown, Australia

Faenza, Italy Residence Williamstown, Australia

5’11” (180 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)

185 lbs (84 kg) Weight 181 lbs (82 kg)

Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed

2009 Turned Pro N/A

2/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/1

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$221,627 Career Prize Money $326,379