WTA Indian Wells: Primo Turno Italiane. Live dettagliato (In campo tre azzurre)
WTA Indian Wells Premier M. | Cemento | $7.669.423
1T Giorgi – Larsson (2-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 20:00
Giorgi – Larsson
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Aug 17, 1988
25 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Sweden Sweden
73 Current rank: 57
30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 45 (Sep 26, 2016)
414 Total matches: 646
$2 050 638 Prize money: $2 393 473
824 Points: 970
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1T Chirico – Schiavone (1-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 23:00
Chirico – Schiavone
May 16, 1996 Birthday: Jun 23, 1980
20 years Age: 36 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
65 Current rank: 157
58 (Oct 31, 2016) Highest rank: 4 (May 02, 2011)
261 Total matches: 930
$0 Prize money: $10 823 955
889 Points: 370
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1T Errani – Minella (3-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 20:00
Errani – Minella
Apr 29, 1987 Birthday: Nov 22, 1985
29 years Age: 31 years
Italy Italy Country: Luxembourg Luxembourg
104 Current rank: 76
5 (Aug 26, 2013) Highest rank: 66 (Sep 24, 2012)
751 Total matches: 620
$12 736 385 Prize money: $1 267 286
588 Points: 783
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Camila Giorgi, Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani, WTA Indian Wells, WTA Indian Wells 2017
1 commento
Redazione, non va bene.
Tre italiane in campo e mettete la foto della Giorgi (e non è la prima volta).
OK che possa attrarre di più l’occhio, ma, primo, non è cortese verso le altre e, secondo, porta sfiga!