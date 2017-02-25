Qualificazioni ATP 500 Altro

ATP Dubai: I risultati del primo turno di qualificazione con il Live dettagliato. Andreas Seppi al turno finale

25/02/2017 17:00 14 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.72 ATP - Foto Antonio Milesi
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.72 ATP - Foto Antonio Milesi

Andreas Seppi approda al turno finale nelle qualificazioni del torneo ATP 500 di Dubai.
L’azzurro ha superato al primo turno con un doppio 75 il ceco Jan Satral, numero 158 Atp.
Sfiderà ora al turno finale il rumeno Marius Copil, numero 126 Atp.

[2] Andreas Seppi ITA vs Jan Satral CZE

ATP Dubai
Andreas Seppi [2]
7
7
Jan Satral
5
5
Vincitore: A. SEPPI
Mostra dettagli

01:37:25
7 Aces 7
1 Double Faults 2
63% 1st Serve % 60%
30/45 (67%) 1st Serve Points Won 39/58 (67%)
17/27 (63%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/39 (36%)
3/5 (60%) Break Points Saved 6/10 (60%)
12 Service Games Played 12
19/58 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 15/45 (33%)
25/39 (64%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/27 (37%)
4/10 (40%) Break Points Won 2/5 (40%)
12 Return Games Played 12
47/72 (65%) Total Service Points Won 53/97 (55%)
44/97 (45%) Total Return Points Won 25/72 (35%)
91/169 (54%) Total Points Won 78/169 (46%)

72 Ranking 158
33 Age 26
Bolzano, Italy Birthplace Melnik, Czech Republic
Caldaro, Italy Residence Melnik, Czech Republic
6’3″ (190 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
165 lbs (75 kg) Weight 181 lbs (82 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2002 Turned Pro 2010
5/2 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/2
0 Year to Date Titles 0
3 Career Titles 0
$8,334,001 Career Prize Money $238,220


ARE ATP Dubai 500 | Cemento | $2.429.150 – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [6] Marius Copil ROU

ATP Dubai
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
2
2
Marius Copil [6]
6
6
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Denis Istomin UZB vs [WC] Alexei Popyrin AUS (non prima ore: 10:00)

ATP Dubai
Denis Istomin [1]
6
6
Alexei Popyrin
4
0
Vincitore: D. ISTOMIN
Mostra dettagli


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
2. Peter Gojowczyk GER vs [5] Evgeny Donskoy RUS

ATP Dubai
Peter Gojowczyk
4
4
Evgeny Donskoy [5]
6
6
Vincitore: E. DONSKOY
Mostra dettagli


COURT 3 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ivan Dodig CRO vs [8] Lukas Rosol CZE

ATP Dubai
Ivan Dodig
7
6
4
Lukas Rosol [8]
5
7
6
Vincitore: L. ROSOL
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs [WC] James McGee IRL (non prima ore: 11:30)

ATP Dubai
Sergiy Stakhovsky [3]
0
4
4
James McGee
0
6
0
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli


COURT 7 – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Andrey Rublev RUS vs Vincent Millot FRA

ATP Dubai
Andrey Rublev [4]
2
7
2
Vincent Millot
6
6
6
Vincitore: V. MILLOT
Mostra dettagli

2. Marton Fucsovics HUN vs [7] Thomas Fabbiano ITA

ATP Dubai
Marton Fucsovics
0
7
3
Thomas Fabbiano [7]
40
6
2
3 Game points Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

14 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Antonio (Guest) 25-02-2017 15:05

Sta ripiovendo suppongo. E la finale femminile?

 14
Replica | Quota |
speeter (Guest) 25-02-2017 14:49

Scritto da Figologo
Più che un incidente di percorso quello di Seppi a Bergamo è stato un indecente di percorso.

carina 😀

 13
Replica | Quota |
albcors84 (Guest) 25-02-2017 14:28

Forza Thomas!! Il cemento all aperto è la TUA SUPERFICIE!

 12
Replica | Quota |
Marco (Guest) 25-02-2017 14:20

Bergamo non fa testo….la superficie é ghiaccio

 11
Replica | Quota |
Figologo (Guest) 25-02-2017 14:09

Più che un incidente di percorso quello di Seppi a Bergamo è stato un indecente di percorso.

 10
Replica | Quota |
Nico90 (Guest) 25-02-2017 13:54

E bravo Seppia

 9
Replica | Quota |
Marco (Guest) 25-02-2017 13:53

Bravo Seppi, ora turno decisivo con Copil.

 8
Replica | Quota |
Alecon (Guest) 25-02-2017 11:03

Seppia non fare scherzi. Prosegui nella tua risalita e fai che Bergamo rappresenti un semplice incidente di percorso.

 7
Replica | Quota |
From Dubai (Guest) 25-02-2017 10:25

Piove….

 6
Replica | Quota |
Antonio (Guest) 25-02-2017 09:53

Sarebbe piu utile piovesse a Doha magari per tre giorni di seguito in modo da rendere impossibile lo svolgimento di quell oscena finale

 5
Replica | Quota |
From Dubai (Guest) 25-02-2017 09:46

Aggiornamento alle 13 locali

 4
Replica | Quota |
From Dubai (Guest) 25-02-2017 09:25

Si piove. Entrati in campo e usciti dopo palleggi. Solo Rosol Dodig hanno fatto un 15

 3
Replica | Quota |
Marco (Guest) 25-02-2017 08:32

Piove pure a Dubai?!?

 2
Replica | Quota |
fogna e seppi migliori tennisti italiani degli ultimi 25 annii (Guest) 25-02-2017 08:12

Vai Andy

 1
Replica | Quota |