Challenger Morelos: Primo Turno. Live Trusendi vs Hernandez Fernandez
Challenger Morelos CH | Cemento | $50.000
1T Hernandez-Fernandez – Trusendi (0-0) ore 19:00
Hernandez-Fernandez – Trusendi
Mar 13, 1990 Birthday: Jan 03, 1985
26 years Age: 32 years
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Country: Italy Italy
258 Current rank: 392
179 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 299 (Aug 29, 2011)
380 Total matches: 702
$131 352 Prize money: $155 997
202 Points: 112
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1 commento
Forza Truso siamo tutti con te. Spero proprio che il mio conterraneo Truso passi un turno in questo challenger per avere fiducia e continuare a fare sacrifici per raggranellare soldini e punti.