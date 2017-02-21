ATP Rio de Janeiro: Marco Cecchinato si ferma al primo turno
Niente da fare per Marco Cecchinato sconfitto all’esordio nel torneo ATP 500 di Rio de Janeiro ($1.461.560, terra).
L’azzurro è stato battuto da Nicolas Kicker classe 1992 e n.123 ATP, con il risultato di 75 60 in 1 ora e 23 minuti di partita.
Da segnalare che Cecchinato avanti per 5 a 4 nel primo set, ha subito da quel momento un parziale di nove game consecutivi, perdendo la partita per 7-5 6-0.
La partita punto per punto
N. Kicker – M. Cecchinato
01:24:52
2 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 2
63% 1st Serve % 61%
25/35 (71%) 1st Serve Points Won 21/34 (62%)
16/21 (76%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/22 (45%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Saved 3/7 (43%)
9 Service Games Played 9
13/34 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 10/35 (29%)
12/22 (55%) 2nd Return Points Won 5/21 (24%)
4/7 (57%) Break Points Won 0/1 (0%)
9 Return Games Played 9
41/56 (73%) Total Service Points Won 31/56 (55%)
25/56 (45%) Total Return Points Won 15/56 (27%)
66/112 (59%) Total Points Won 46/112 (41%)
123 Ranking 194
24 Age 24
Merlo Birthplace Palermo, Italy
Merlo and Buenos Aires, Argent Residence Palermo, Italy
5’10” (177 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
165 lbs (75 kg) Weight 171 lbs (77 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2009 Turned Pro 2010
1/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$204,849 Career Prize Money $557,636
TAG: ATP Rio de Janeiro, ATP Rio de Janeiro 2017, Marco Cecchinato
