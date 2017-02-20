ATP Rio de Janeiro 500 | Terra | $1.461.560 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: -3 per Paolo Lorenzi. +14 per Salvatore Caruso
20/02/2017 09:58 2 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (20-02-2017)
40
Best: 35
▼
-3
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1052
Punti
29
Tornei
45
Best: 13
▼
-2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
955
Punti
23
Tornei
72
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
700
Punti
20
Tornei
127
Best: 122
--
0
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
465
Punti
22
Tornei
134
Best: 98
▲
1
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
434
Punti
24
Tornei
139
Best: 100
▲
4
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
415
Punti
24
Tornei
154
Best: 154
▲
3
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
377
Punti
27
Tornei
172
Best: 171
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
337
Punti
23
Tornei
194
Best: 82
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
288
Punti
21
Tornei
214
Best: 214
▲
2
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
249
Punti
29
Tornei
215
Best: 197
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
249
Punti
31
Tornei
216
Best: 159
▲
2
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
22
Tornei
235
Best: 206
▲
14
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
218
Punti
27
Tornei
268
Best: 153
▼
-1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
194
Punti
31
Tornei
280
Best: 25
--
0
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
184
Punti
16
Tornei
291
Best: 195
▲
10
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
172
Punti
18
Tornei
292
Best: 46
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
172
Punti
20
Tornei
307
Best: 259
▲
3
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
162
Punti
22
Tornei
312
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
160
Punti
27
Tornei
331
Best: 290
▲
6
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
24
Tornei
337
Best: 292
▲
7
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
139
Punti
18
Tornei
372
Best: 28
▲
63
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
119
Punti
9
Tornei
392
Best: 299
▼
-4
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
112
Punti
19
Tornei
422
Best: 118
▼
-26
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
100
Punti
25
Tornei
436
Best: 282
▲
2
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
93
Punti
22
Tornei
443
Best: 443
▲
3
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
91
Punti
28
Tornei
446
Best: 355
▼
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
90
Punti
23
Tornei
475
Best: 384
▲
2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
82
Punti
26
Tornei
479
Best: 100
▲
1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
81
Punti
22
Tornei
501
Best: 477
▼
-8
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
75
Punti
24
Tornei
536
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
65
Punti
27
Tornei
538
Best: 344
--
0
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
64
Punti
14
Tornei
551
Best: 327
▲
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
25
Tornei
553
Best: 494
▲
1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
61
Punti
13
Tornei
570
Best: 472
▲
3
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
56
Punti
18
Tornei
582
Best: 472
▼
-13
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
54
Punti
26
Tornei
592
Best: 566
▲
2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
52
Punti
23
Tornei
645
Best: 645
▲
3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
42
Punti
25
Tornei
647
Best: 230
▲
4
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
41
Punti
15
Tornei
649
Best: 649
▲
4
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
41
Punti
20
Tornei
655
Best: 36
▲
2
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
40
Punti
4
Tornei
672
Best: 672
▲
5
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
38
Punti
26
Tornei
683
Best: 683
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
21
Tornei
693
Best: 178
▼
-44
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
34
Punti
8
Tornei
705
Best: 450
▲
3
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
33
Punti
22
Tornei
710
Best: 175
▲
3
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
32
Punti
9
Tornei
714
Best: 590
▲
3
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
32
Punti
19
Tornei
729
Best: 709
▲
2
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
30
Punti
14
Tornei
748
Best: 100
▼
-1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
28
Punti
23
Tornei
753
Best: 573
▼
-1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
27
Punti
15
Tornei
767
Best: 267
▼
-2
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
4
Tornei
799
Best: 716
▼
-11
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
23
Punti
23
Tornei
807
Best: 89
▼
-1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
22
Punti
19
Tornei
826
Best: 464
▼
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
835
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
19
Punti
12
Tornei
838
Best: 811
▲
1
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
19
Punti
15
Tornei
845
Best: 526
▲
1
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
19
Punti
21
Tornei
866
Best: 556
▼
-17
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
18
Punti
24
Tornei
880
Best: 154
▲
2
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
17
Punti
27
Tornei
908
Best: 908
▲
2
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
916
Best: 869
▲
4
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
15
Punti
23
Tornei
927
Best: 901
▲
4
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
14
Punti
11
Tornei
940
Best: 222
▲
5
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
960
Best: 430
▼
-21
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
13
Punti
19
Tornei
966
Best: 743
▲
1
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
31
Tornei
974
Best: 667
--
0
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
12
Punti
7
Tornei
981
Best: 629
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
12
Punti
10
Tornei
995
Best: 994
--
0
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
22
Tornei
1039
Best: 100
▲
22
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1048
Best: 1044
▼
-3
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1059
Best: 1048
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1075
Best: 1074
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
9
Punti
19
Tornei
1100
Best: 912
▲
2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1132
Best: 1132
▲
3
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1138
Best: 100
▲
44
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1141
Best: 809
▲
1
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1148
Best: 842
--
0
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1167
Best: 1028
--
0
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1170
Best: 908
▼
-51
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
7
Punti
25
Tornei
1193
Best: 1193
▲
3
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1225
Best: 70
▼
-530
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
5
Punti
3
Tornei
1257
Best: 949
▼
-56
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1290
Best: 1241
▲
3
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1303
Best: 1238
▲
4
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1310
Best: 1296
▲
3
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1320
Best: 949
▲
5
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1334
Best: 1334
▲
4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1337
Best: 1337
▲
5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1414
Best: 1414
▲
4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1422
Best: 1422
▲
5
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1427
Best: 1427
▼
-9
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1427
Best: 1427
▲
5
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1427
Best: 1427
▲
5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1452
Best: 798
▲
4
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1459
Best: 1459
▲
3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1464
Best: 854
▲
3
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1472
Best: 696
▲
2
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
3
Punti
17
Tornei
1474
Best: 1473
▲
2
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1488
Best: 242
▲
1
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1546
Best: 980
▼
-2
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1565
Best: 1561
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1613
Best: 1440
▲
2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1614
Best: 835
▲
2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1614
Best: 89
▲
2
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1614
Best: 1111
▲
2
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1622
Best: 1622
▲
1
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1657
Best: 1654
--
0
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1657
Best: 1657
--
0
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1657
Best: 1654
--
0
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1657
Best: 1642
--
0
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1772
Best: 1042
--
0
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
--
0
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
--
0
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1209
--
0
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1771
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
--
0
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
--
0
Jonata Vitari
ITA, 15-06-1978
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▲
2
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▲
2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▲
2
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 715
▲
2
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 1865
▲
2
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 63
▲
2
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1865
Best: 63
▲
2
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1953
Best: 1953
▲
2
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1953
Best: 1953
▲
2
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1953
Best: 1953
▲
2
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1953
Best: 1928
▲
2
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2000
Best: 2000
▼
-45
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2000
Best: 2000
▼
-2
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2000
Best: 1668
▼
-2
Pierdanio Lo Priore
ITA, 23-06-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2000
Best: 2000
▲
36
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2038
Best: 1023
▼
-2
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2078
Best: 2072
▼
-2
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2100
Best: 2098
--
0
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
11
Tornei
2 commenti
Non sapevo che Quinzi, Berrettini e Pellegrino avessero rispettivamente 46, 28 e 100 come best ranking!!
A parte gli scherzi, credo che la redazione debba correggere…ci sono parecchi “best ranking” sbagliati; per esempio, guardando in fondo, risulta che Horst Rieder abbia un 63 come best ranking…e così tanti altri…
