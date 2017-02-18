Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bergamo: Risultati Live Primo Turno Qualificazioni. Live dettagliato (In campo 9 azzurri)

18/02/2017 08:55 2 commenti
Adelchi Virgili nella foto
Adelchi Virgili nella foto

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo challenger di Bergamo.

ITA Challenger Bergamo CH | Indoor | e64.000 – 1° Turno Quali

ALZANO PALAZZETTO – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Marek Jaloviec CZE vs [WC] Viktor Galovic CRO

CH Bergamo
Marek Jaloviec
3
4
Viktor Galovic
6
6
Vincitore: V. GALOVIC
Mostra dettagli

2. Edoardo Eremin ITA vs Yannick Jankovits FRA

CH Bergamo
Edoardo Eremin
0
2
Yannick Jankovits
0
1
Mostra dettagli

3. Michal Przysiezny POL vs Andriej Kapas POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Davide Scainelli ITA vs Mats Moraing GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [WC] Adelchi Virgili ITA (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Liam Broady GBR vs [8] Lorenzo Sonego ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [WC] Nicola Ghedin ITA vs Gianluca Mager ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

8. Hugo Grenier FRA vs [WC] Andrea Pellegrino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


BERGAMO ITALCEMENTI – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 9:30 am)
1. Matthias Bachinger GER vs [6] Joao Domingues POR

CH Bergamo
Matthias Bachinger
6
6
Joao Domingues [6]
2
3
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Petr Michnev CZE vs Jan Mertl CZE

CH Bergamo
Petr Michnev [4]
0
3
Jan Mertl
0
2
Ace - n.1 per P. M
Mostra dettagli

3. Yann Marti SUI vs [7] Kevin Krawietz GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Remi Boutillier FRA vs [5] Sebastian Ofner AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Laurynas Grigelis LTU vs Lloyd Glasspool GBR (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Alessandro Bega ITA vs Albano Olivetti FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. [1] Vaclav Safranek CZE vs Yannick Hanfmann GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

8. [2] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Nils Langer GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

2 commenti

Simo00 18-02-2017 11:07

L’ITALCEMENTI si trova in Via dello Statuto, 43, a Bergamo… Il Palasport di Alzano Lombardo, si trova in Via Locatelli 30

 2
Replica | Quota |
Russel 18-02-2017 09:48

Buongiorno a tutti…. chi può darmi l’Indirizzo dei campi da gioco?? Grazie

 1
Replica | Quota |