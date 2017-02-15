Challenger Cherbourg: Live gli Italiani. Live Giustino e Vanni
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Cherbourg.
Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e43.000
1T Gombos – Giustino (0-1) ore 12:00
Gombos – Giustino
Aug 13, 1990 Birthday: Sep 10, 1991
26 years Age: 25 years
Slovakia Slovakia Country: Italy Italy
134 Current rank: 217
103 (May 25, 2015) Highest rank: 197 (Oct 17, 2016)
525 Total matches: 514
$350 761 Prize money: $182 839
440 Points: 249
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
2T Marterer – Vanni (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:30
Marterer – Vanni
Jun 15, 1995 Birthday: Jun 04, 1985
21 years Age: 31 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
171 Current rank: 143
167 (Oct 03, 2016) Highest rank: 100 (Jun 08, 2015)
266 Total matches: 688
$104 880 Prize money: $483 438
339 Points: 415
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Cherbourg, Challenger Cherbourg 2017, Lorenzo Giustino, Luca Vanni
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit