Challenger Cherbourg: Live gli Italiani. Live Giustino e Vanni

Luca Vanni classe 1985

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Cherbourg.

FRA Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e43.000
1T Gombos SVK – Giustino ITA (0-1) ore 12:00

CH Cherbourg
Norbert Gombos [4]
0
0
Lorenzo Giustino
0
0
Gombos SVK – Giustino ITA
Aug 13, 1990 Birthday: Sep 10, 1991
26 years Age: 25 years
Slovakia Slovakia Country: Italy Italy
134 Current rank: 217
103 (May 25, 2015) Highest rank: 197 (Oct 17, 2016)
525 Total matches: 514
$350 761 Prize money: $182 839
440 Points: 249
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


2T Marterer GER – Vanni ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marterer GER – Vanni ITA
Jun 15, 1995 Birthday: Jun 04, 1985
21 years Age: 31 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
171 Current rank: 143
167 (Oct 03, 2016) Highest rank: 100 (Jun 08, 2015)
266 Total matches: 688
$104 880 Prize money: $483 438
339 Points: 415
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


