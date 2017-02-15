Challenger Cherbourg: Live gli Italiani. (In Campo Vanni). Fuori Giustino
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Cherbourg.
Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e43.000
1T Gombos – Giustino (0-1) ore 12:00
01:05:40
6 Aces 4
1 Double Faults 5
78% 1st Serve % 60%
30/39 (77%) 1st Serve Points Won 27/40 (68%)
7/11 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/27 (33%)
0/1 (0%) Break Points Saved 3/7 (43%)
10 Service Games Played 10
13/40 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 9/39 (23%)
18/27 (67%) 2nd Return Points Won 4/11 (36%)
4/7 (57%) Break Points Won 1/1 (100%)
10 Return Games Played 10
37/50 (74%) Total Service Points Won 36/67 (54%)
31/67 (46%) Total Return Points Won 13/50 (26%)
68/117 (58%) Total Points Won 49/117 (42%)
Gombos – Giustino
Aug 13, 1990 Birthday: Sep 10, 1991
26 years Age: 25 years
Slovakia Slovakia Country: Italy Italy
134 Current rank: 217
103 (May 25, 2015) Highest rank: 197 (Oct 17, 2016)
525 Total matches: 514
$350 761 Prize money: $182 839
440 Points: 249
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
2T Marterer – Vanni (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:30
Marterer – Vanni
Jun 15, 1995 Birthday: Jun 04, 1985
21 years Age: 31 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
171 Current rank: 143
167 (Oct 03, 2016) Highest rank: 100 (Jun 08, 2015)
266 Total matches: 688
$104 880 Prize money: $483 438
339 Points: 415
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Forza Ragazzi!!!!