Challenger Tempe: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Jarry

14/02/2017 18:39 3 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Tempe.

USA Challenger Tempe CH | Cemento | $75.000
1T Jarry CHI – Caruso ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jarry CHI – Caruso ITA
Oct 11, 1995 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
21 years Age: 24 years
Chile Chile Country: Italy Italy
316 Current rank: 249
172 (May 11, 2015) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
255 Total matches: 347
$127 614 Prize money: $134 530
157 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

gido 14-02-2017 20:24

non c’è streaming?

S.re 10 (Guest) 14-02-2017 18:46

Forza salvatore..è importantissimo vincere oggi

fore…dberg 14-02-2017 18:45

Vai Caruso! (cit. Pippo Baudo)

