Challenger Tempe: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Jarry
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Tempe.
Challenger Tempe CH | Cemento | $75.000
1T Jarry – Caruso (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:00
Jarry – Caruso
Oct 11, 1995 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
21 years Age: 24 years
Chile Chile Country: Italy Italy
316 Current rank: 249
172 (May 11, 2015) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
255 Total matches: 347
$127 614 Prize money: $134 530
157 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
