Challenger Tempe: Turno Decisivo Quali. Walter Trusendi si ferma al turno decisivo (Video)

Challenger Tempe: Turno Decisivo Quali. Walter Trusendi si ferma al turno decisivo

13/02/2017 20:41 4 commenti
Walter Trusendi classe 1985
Walter Trusendi classe 1985

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Tempe.

USA Challenger Tempe CH | Cemento | $75.000
TDQ Schnur CAN – Trusendi ITA (0-0) ore 18:00

CH Tempe
Brayden Schnur
3
6
6
Walter Trusendi [6]
6
2
4
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Mostra dettagli

02:19:23
5 Aces 1
4 Double Faults 2
70% 1st Serve % 66%
47/68 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 42/63 (67%)
14/29 (48%) 2nd Serve Points Won 19/33 (58%)
4/5 (80%) Break Points Saved 7/10 (70%)
13 Service Games Played 14
21/63 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 21/68 (31%)
14/33 (42%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/29 (52%)
3/10 (30%) Break Points Won 1/5 (20%)
14 Return Games Played 13
61/97 (63%) Total Service Points Won 61/96 (64%)
35/96 (36%) Total Return Points Won 36/97 (37%)
96/193 (50%) Total Points Won 97/193 (50%)

392 Ranking 388
21 Age 32
Toronto, Canada Birthplace N/A
Toronto, Canada Residence N/A
6’4″ (193 cm) Height N/A
190 lbs (86 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays N/A
2016 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$54,628 Career Prize Money $156,781

4 commenti

aussiefan (Guest) 13-02-2017 20:28

Sto vedendo trusendi do tanto tempo. Mi ricordavo che era impostato tcecnicamente ma non me lo ricordavo così leggero. Con così poca pesantezza nei colpi fa troppa fatica a competere

 4
Lorenzoj 13-02-2017 19:45

Adesso è dura per il truso

 3
Citrullo (Guest) 13-02-2017 18:21

Mi ricorda l’usato sicuro di una vecchia pubblicità di auto

 2
fore…dberg 13-02-2017 18:07

Forza Truso!

 1
