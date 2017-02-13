Challenger Tempe: Turno Decisivo Quali. Walter Trusendi si ferma al turno decisivo (Video)

Walter Trusendi classe 1985
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Tempe.
Challenger Tempe CH | Cemento | $75.000
TDQ Schnur – Trusendi (0-0) ore 18:00
02:19:23
CH Tempe
Brayden Schnur
3
6
6
Walter Trusendi [6]
6
2
4
Vincitore: B. SCHNUR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
W. Trusendi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Trusendi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
B. Schnur
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
5 Aces 1
4 Double Faults 2
70% 1st Serve % 66%
47/68 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 42/63 (67%)
14/29 (48%) 2nd Serve Points Won 19/33 (58%)
4/5 (80%) Break Points Saved 7/10 (70%)
13 Service Games Played 14
21/63 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 21/68 (31%)
14/33 (42%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/29 (52%)
3/10 (30%) Break Points Won 1/5 (20%)
14 Return Games Played 13
61/97 (63%) Total Service Points Won 61/96 (64%)
35/96 (36%) Total Return Points Won 36/97 (37%)
96/193 (50%) Total Points Won 97/193 (50%)
392 Ranking 388
21 Age 32
Toronto, Canada Birthplace N/A
Toronto, Canada Residence N/A
6’4″ (193 cm) Height N/A
190 lbs (86 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays N/A
2016 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$54,628 Career Prize Money $156,781
4 commenti
Sto vedendo trusendi do tanto tempo. Mi ricordavo che era impostato tcecnicamente ma non me lo ricordavo così leggero. Con così poca pesantezza nei colpi fa troppa fatica a competere
Adesso è dura per il truso
Mi ricorda l’usato sicuro di una vecchia pubblicità di auto
Forza Truso!