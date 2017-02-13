ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e1.724.930 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Paolo Lorenzi dopo una settimana ritorna n.1 d’Italia
13/02/2017 09:59 1 commento
Questo il ranking completo ATP entry system di questa settimana dei giocatori italiani.
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (13-02-2017)
37
Best: 35
▲
9
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1077
Punti
29
Tornei
43
Best: 13
▲
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
980
Punti
23
Tornei
70
Best: 18
▲
5
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
700
Punti
20
Tornei
127
Best: 122
▼
-5
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
466
Punti
22
Tornei
135
Best: 98
▼
-3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
434
Punti
24
Tornei
143
Best: 100
▲
5
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
415
Punti
24
Tornei
157
Best: 157
▲
22
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
377
Punti
27
Tornei
172
Best: 171
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
338
Punti
23
Tornei
193
Best: 82
▼
-5
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
288
Punti
22
Tornei
216
Best: 216
▲
7
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
249
Punti
29
Tornei
217
Best: 197
▼
-3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
249
Punti
30
Tornei
218
Best: 159
▼
-3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
248
Punti
22
Tornei
249
Best: 206
▼
-3
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
211
Punti
26
Tornei
267
Best: 153
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
194
Punti
32
Tornei
280
Best: 25
▼
-8
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
184
Punti
16
Tornei
292
Best: 46
▲
4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
172
Punti
20
Tornei
301
Best: 195
▲
24
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
166
Punti
17
Tornei
310
Best: 259
▼
-4
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
162
Punti
22
Tornei
313
Best: 259
▼
-2
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
160
Punti
28
Tornei
337
Best: 290
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
141
Punti
24
Tornei
344
Best: 292
▲
2
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
138
Punti
17
Tornei
388
Best: 299
▲
1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
112
Punti
19
Tornei
396
Best: 118
▼
-3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
110
Punti
26
Tornei
435
Best: 431
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
92
Punti
8
Tornei
438
Best: 282
▼
-1
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
92
Punti
22
Tornei
445
Best: 355
▼
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
90
Punti
23
Tornei
446
Best: 446
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
90
Punti
27
Tornei
477
Best: 384
▼
-2
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
82
Punti
26
Tornei
480
Best: 458
▼
-1
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
81
Punti
22
Tornei
493
Best: 477
▲
5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
77
Punti
25
Tornei
536
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
65
Punti
26
Tornei
538
Best: 344
▼
-1
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
64
Punti
14
Tornei
552
Best: 327
--
0
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
26
Tornei
554
Best: 494
--
0
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
61
Punti
12
Tornei
569
Best: 472
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
57
Punti
27
Tornei
573
Best: 472
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
56
Punti
17
Tornei
594
Best: 566
▼
-4
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
52
Punti
23
Tornei
648
Best: 648
▲
5
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
42
Punti
25
Tornei
649
Best: 178
▲
5
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
41
Punti
9
Tornei
651
Best: 230
▲
6
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
41
Punti
15
Tornei
653
Best: 650
▼
-1
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
41
Punti
20
Tornei
657
Best: 36
▲
4
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
40
Punti
5
Tornei
677
Best: 677
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
38
Punti
26
Tornei
685
Best: 684
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
21
Tornei
695
Best: 70
▼
-1
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
34
Punti
4
Tornei
708
Best: 450
--
0
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
33
Punti
22
Tornei
713
Best: 175
▼
-51
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
32
Punti
9
Tornei
717
Best: 590
▼
-2
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
32
Punti
19
Tornei
731
Best: 709
▼
-6
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
30
Punti
14
Tornei
747
Best: 89
▲
2
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
28
Punti
23
Tornei
752
Best: 573
▼
-5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
27
Punti
15
Tornei
765
Best: 267
▼
-2
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
4
Tornei
788
Best: 716
▼
-29
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
24
Punti
24
Tornei
806
Best: 89
▲
9
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
22
Punti
18
Tornei
825
Best: 464
▼
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
835
Best: 664
▲
19
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
19
Punti
12
Tornei
839
Best: 811
▼
-3
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
19
Punti
15
Tornei
846
Best: 526
▼
-4
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
19
Punti
21
Tornei
849
Best: 556
▼
-16
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
19
Punti
24
Tornei
882
Best: 865
▼
-15
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
17
Punti
27
Tornei
910
Best: 910
▲
1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
920
Best: 869
▼
-2
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
15
Punti
24
Tornei
931
Best: 901
▼
-2
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
14
Punti
12
Tornei
939
Best: 430
▼
-1
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
14
Punti
20
Tornei
945
Best: 222
--
0
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
967
Best: 743
▲
3
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
13
Punti
31
Tornei
974
Best: 667
▲
2
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
12
Punti
7
Tornei
983
Best: 629
▲
2
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
12
Punti
11
Tornei
995
Best: 994
▲
1
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
22
Tornei
1045
Best: 1044
▼
-1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
17
Tornei
1059
Best: 1048
▼
-1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1061
Best: 1059
▼
-2
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1075
Best: 1074
▼
-1
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 01-01-1900
9
Punti
18
Tornei
1102
Best: 912
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1119
Best: 908
▼
-3
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
8
Punti
25
Tornei
1135
Best: 1133
▼
-2
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1142
Best: 809
▼
-2
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1148
Best: 842
▼
-2
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1167
Best: 1028
▲
1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1182
Best: 1182
▲
1
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
6
Punti
8
Tornei
1196
Best: 1196
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1201
Best: 949
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1293
Best: 1241
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
4
Punti
5
Tornei
1307
Best: 1238
▼
-69
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1313
Best: 1296
▲
1
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1325
Best: 949
▲
1
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
8
Tornei
1338
Best: 1338
--
0
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1342
Best: 1342
--
0
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1418
Best: 126
▲
174
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1418
Best: 1415
▼
-1
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1427
Best: 1427
▼
-2
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1432
Best: 1432
▼
-2
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1432
Best: 1432
▲
9
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1456
Best: 798
▼
-3
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1462
Best: 1462
▼
-3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1467
Best: 854
▼
-2
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1474
Best: 696
▼
-3
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
3
Punti
17
Tornei
1476
Best: 1473
▼
-3
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1489
Best: 242
▼
-2
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1544
Best: 980
▼
-5
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1565
Best: 1561
▼
-4
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1615
Best: 1440
▼
-2
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1616
Best: 835
▼
-2
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1616
Best: 89
▲
416
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1616
Best: 1111
▼
-2
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1623
Best: 1620
▼
-3
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1657
Best: 1654
▼
-3
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1657
Best: 1657
▼
-3
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1657
Best: 1654
▼
-3
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1657
Best: 1642
▼
-3
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1772
Best: 1042
▼
-1
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 89
--
0
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1772
▼
-1
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1209
▼
-1
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1771
▼
-1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1771
▼
-1
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1772
Best: 1771
▼
-1
Jonata Vitari
ITA, 15-06-1978
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1867
Best: 1865
▼
-2
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 1867
▼
-2
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 1865
▼
-2
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 715
▼
-2
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 1865
▼
-2
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 63
▼
-2
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1867
Best: 63
▼
-2
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1955
Best: 1955
▼
-5
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1955
Best: 1950
▼
-5
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1955
Best: 1950
▼
-5
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1955
Best: 1950
▼
-5
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1955
Best: 1928
▼
-5
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1998
Best: 1026
▼
-2
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1998
Best: 1668
▼
-2
Pierdanio Lo Priore
ITA, 23-06-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2036
Best: 1023
▼
-4
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2036
Best: 2036
▼
-4
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2076
Best: 2072
▼
-4
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2100
Best: 2098
▼
-2
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Italiani
1 commento
il best ranking di quinzi spero possa essere di buon auspicio….