ATP Rotterdam: Il Tabellone Principale. Marin Cilic n.1 del seeding.
ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e1.724.930
(1) Cilic, Marin vs Paire, Benoit
Coric, Borna vs Khachanov, Karen
(WC) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Muller, Gilles
(WC) Tsitsipas, Stefanos vs (6) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried
(4) Berdych, Tomas vs Qualifier
Troicki, Viktor vs Gasquet, Richard
Klizan, Martin vs Verdasco, Fernando
Kohlschreiber, Philipp vs (8) Pouille, Lucas
(5) Dimitrov, Grigor vs Zverev, Mischa
Qualifier vs Qualifier
(WC) Haase, Robin vs Mayer, Florian
Kuznetsov, Andrey vs (3) Goffin, David
(7) Bautista Agut, Roberto vs Granollers, Marcel
Lopez, Feliciano vs Qualifier
Mahut, Nicolas vs Simon, Gilles
Zverev, Alexander vs (2) Thiem, Dominic
TAG: ATP Rotterdam, ATP Rotterdam 2017
TSONGA
GOFFIN
BERDYCH
BAUTISTA AGUT
CILIC
POUILLE
DIMITROV
ZVEREV A
Cara redazione, ci sono notizie sui motivi della rinuncia di Seppi?
Grazie
BERDYCH
SIMON
TSONGA
DIMITROV
CILIC
KLIZAN
GOFFIN
BAUTISTA AGUT
berdych
goffin
tsonga
bautista
cilic
verdasco
dimitrov
simon
CILIC
BAUTISTA AGUT
BERDYCH
GOFFIN
TSONGA
KLIZAN
DIMITROV
ZVEREV
Rotterdam si pubblicizza sempre come un 500 poi arrivano le defezioni e si ritrova sempre ad essere non più di Montpellier come partecipanti.
dimitrov
berdych
tsonga
b.agut
cilic
pouille
goffin
a.zverev
DIMITROV
TSONGA
BERDICH
ZVEREV
CILIC
KOLSCHEIBER
GOFFIN
BAUTISTA
Dimitrov
Cilic
Berdych
Zverev A
Tsonga
Pouille
Goffin
Bautista
Berdych
Zverev
Tsonga
Dimitrov
Cilic
Kohlschreiber
Goffin
Bautista Agut
Molte partite interessanti già al 1o turno
Tsonga
Goffin
Berdych
Bautista Agut
Coric
Klizan
M Zverev
A Zverev
Quarti
Tsonga b. Cilic
Klizan b. Gasquet
Goffin b. Dimitrov
Simon b. Bautista
Semi
Tsonga b. Klizan
Goffin b. Simon
Finale
Tsonga b. Goffin