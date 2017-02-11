ATP Rotterdam: Il Tabellone Principale. Marin Cilic n.1 del seeding.

ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e1.724.930

(1) Cilic, Marin vs Paire, Benoit

Coric, Borna vs Khachanov, Karen

(WC) Griekspoor, Tallon vs Muller, Gilles

(WC) Tsitsipas, Stefanos vs (6) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried

(4) Berdych, Tomas vs Qualifier

Troicki, Viktor vs Gasquet, Richard

Klizan, Martin vs Verdasco, Fernando

Kohlschreiber, Philipp vs (8) Pouille, Lucas

(5) Dimitrov, Grigor vs Zverev, Mischa

Qualifier vs Qualifier

(WC) Haase, Robin vs Mayer, Florian

Kuznetsov, Andrey vs (3) Goffin, David

(7) Bautista Agut, Roberto vs Granollers, Marcel

Lopez, Feliciano vs Qualifier

Mahut, Nicolas vs Simon, Gilles

Zverev, Alexander vs (2) Thiem, Dominic