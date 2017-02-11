Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Rotterdam: Il Tabellone Principale. Marin Cilic n.1 del seeding

11/02/2017 13:52 13 commenti
Marin Cilic classe 1988
Marin Cilic classe 1988

ATP Rotterdam: Il Tabellone Principale. Marin Cilic n.1 del seeding.

NED ATP Rotterdam 500 | Indoor | e1.724.930
(1) Cilic, Marin CRO vs Paire, Benoit FRA
Coric, Borna CRO vs Khachanov, Karen RUS
(WC) Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Muller, Gilles LUX
(WC) Tsitsipas, Stefanos GRE vs (6) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA

(4) Berdych, Tomas CZE vs Qualifier
Troicki, Viktor SRB vs Gasquet, Richard FRA
Klizan, Martin SVK vs Verdasco, Fernando ESP
Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER vs (8) Pouille, Lucas FRA

(5) Dimitrov, Grigor BUL vs Zverev, Mischa GER
Qualifier vs Qualifier
(WC) Haase, Robin NED vs Mayer, Florian GER
Kuznetsov, Andrey RUS vs (3) Goffin, David BEL

(7) Bautista Agut, Roberto ESP vs Granollers, Marcel ESP
Lopez, Feliciano ESP vs Qualifier
Mahut, Nicolas FRA vs Simon, Gilles FRA
Zverev, Alexander GER vs (2) Thiem, Dominic AUT

13 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Massimo 11-02-2017 15:32

TSONGA

GOFFIN

BERDYCH
BAUTISTA AGUT

CILIC
POUILLE
DIMITROV
ZVEREV A

Much (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:51

Cara redazione, ci sono notizie sui motivi della rinuncia di Seppi?
Grazie

akgul num.1 11-02-2017 14:48

BERDYCH

SIMON

TSONGA
DIMITROV

CILIC
KLIZAN
GOFFIN
BAUTISTA AGUT

miky85 11-02-2017 14:42

berdych

goffin

tsonga
bautista

cilic
verdasco
dimitrov
simon

Luca96 11-02-2017 14:31

CILIC

BAUTISTA AGUT

BERDYCH
GOFFIN

TSONGA
KLIZAN
DIMITROV
ZVEREV

frale (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:27

Rotterdam si pubblicizza sempre come un 500 poi arrivano le defezioni e si ritrova sempre ad essere non più di Montpellier come partecipanti.

brizz 11-02-2017 14:26

dimitrov

berdych

tsonga
b.agut

cilic
pouille
goffin
a.zverev

sponghi 11-02-2017 14:22

DIMITROV

TSONGA

BERDICH
ZVEREV

CILIC
KOLSCHEIBER
GOFFIN
BAUTISTA

drop 11-02-2017 14:12

Dimitrov

Cilic

Berdych
Zverev A

Tsonga
Pouille
Goffin
Bautista

Felipe Anderson (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:12

Berdych

Zverev

Tsonga
Dimitrov

Cilic
Kohlschreiber
Goffin
Bautista Agut

Felipe Anderson (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:08

Molte partite interessanti già al 1o turno

fore…dberg 11-02-2017 14:07

Tsonga

Goffin

Berdych
Bautista Agut

Coric
Klizan
M Zverev
A Zverev

michewoz25 (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:02

Quarti
Tsonga b. Cilic
Klizan b. Gasquet
Goffin b. Dimitrov
Simon b. Bautista
Semi
Tsonga b. Klizan
Goffin b. Simon
Finale
Tsonga b. Goffin

