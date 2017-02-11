Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Montpellier e Sofia: I risultati delle Semifinali con il Live dettagliato

11/02/2017 11:37 4 commenti
Nella foto Jo Wilfried Tsonga
Nella foto Jo Wilfried Tsonga

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.

BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – Semifinali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [4] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs [2] David Goffin BEL

ATP Sofia
Roberto Bautista Agut [4]
40
7
4
4
David Goffin [2]
15
5
6
4
2 Game points
Mostra dettagli

2. Viktor Troicki SRB / Nenad Zimonjic SRB vs Mariusz Fyrstenberg POL / Martin Klizan SVK (non prima ore: 14:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO vs [3] Grigor Dimitrov BUL (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – Semifinali

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. Benoit Paire FRA vs [3] Richard Gasquet FRA

ATP Montpellier
Benoit Paire
30
2
1
Richard Gasquet [3]
40
6
2
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

2. [4/WC] Alexander Zverev GER vs [2] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Purav Raja IND / Divij Sharan IND vs Alexander Zverev GER / Mischa Zverev GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , ,

4 commenti

Kundera (Guest) 11-02-2017 15:28

@ borg (#1768732)

Sì hanno anche Sofia perché i giorni addietro hanno trasmesso gli incontri di Dimitrov

 4
Replica | Quota |
Giorgio (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:31

Scritto da Kundera
Certo supertennis proprio ridicolo.Trasmettono un primo turno di Fed cup al posto di goffin Bautista. Con che criterio scelgono non lo capirò mai

posso capire le italiane ma le altre proprio no!

 3
Replica | Quota |
borg (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:30

Non credo abbiano Sofia. Pero ora inizia in Francia e spero trasmettano quello e non questa noiosa fed cup!

 2
Replica | Quota |
Kundera (Guest) 11-02-2017 14:07

Certo supertennis proprio ridicolo.Trasmettono un primo turno di Fed cup al posto di goffin Bautista. Con che criterio scelgono non lo capirò mai

 1
Replica | Quota |