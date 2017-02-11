ATP Montpellier e Sofia: I risultati delle Semifinali con il Live dettagliato

Nella foto Jo Wilfried Tsonga
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.
ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – Semifinali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [4] Roberto Bautista Agut vs [2] David Goffin
ATP Sofia
Roberto Bautista Agut [4]•
40
7
4
4
David Goffin [2]
15
5
6
4
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Bautista Agut
1-1 → 2-1
D. Goffin
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
D. Goffin
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
R. Bautista Agut
2-4 → 3-4
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
D. Goffin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Bautista Agut
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
R. Bautista Agut
5-5 → 6-5
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Goffin
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
R. Bautista Agut
0-0 → 1-0
2. Viktor Troicki / Nenad Zimonjic vs Mariusz Fyrstenberg / Martin Klizan (non prima ore: 14:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nikoloz Basilashvili vs [3] Grigor Dimitrov (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – Semifinali
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 14:30 (ora locale: 2:30 pm)
1. Benoit Paire vs [3] Richard Gasquet
ATP Montpellier
Benoit Paire
30
2
1
Richard Gasquet [3]•
40
6
2
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
B. Paire
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
R. Gasquet
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Paire
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Gasquet
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4/WC] Alexander Zverev vs [2] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Purav Raja / Divij Sharan vs Alexander Zverev / Mischa Zverev (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4 commenti
@ borg (#1768732)
Sì hanno anche Sofia perché i giorni addietro hanno trasmesso gli incontri di Dimitrov
posso capire le italiane ma le altre proprio no!
Non credo abbiano Sofia. Pero ora inizia in Francia e spero trasmettano quello e non questa noiosa fed cup!
Certo supertennis proprio ridicolo.Trasmettono un primo turno di Fed cup al posto di goffin Bautista. Con che criterio scelgono non lo capirò mai