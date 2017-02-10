Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Cherbourg: Tabellone di Quali. Arnaboldi già al secondo turno

10/02/2017 23:03 1 commento
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Challenger Cherbourg: Tabellone di Quali. Arnaboldi già al secondo turno.

FRA Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e43.000
(1) Masur, Daniel GER vs Bye
De Schepper, Joffrey FRA vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo FRA
Tabatruong, Maxime FRA vs Barbosa, Romain BEL
Bye vs (6) Broady, Liam GBR

(2) Karatsev, Aslan RUS vs Bye
Pavic, Ante CRO vs Bye
Bye vs Nys, Hugo FRA
Bye vs (7) Jankovits, Yannick FRA

(3) Krajinovic, Filip SRB vs Bye
Broville, Maxence FRA vs El Amrani, Reda MAR
(WC) Bailly, Robin FRA vs Gautier, Alexis FRA
Bye vs (5) Authom, Maxime BEL

(4) Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA vs Bye
Moutet, Corentin FRA vs Lescure, Mick FRA
Vervoort, Mark NED vs (WC) Penaud, Alexandre FRA
Bye vs (8) Gerasimov, Egor BLR


TOURLAVILLE 2 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Maxime Tabatruong FRA vs Romain Barbosa BEL
2. Corentin Moutet FRA vs Mick Lescure FRA (non prima ore: 12:00)
3. Mark Vervoort NED vs [WC] Alexandre Penaud FRA
4. [WC] Robin Bailly FRA vs Alexis Gautier FRA (non prima ore: 15:00)
5. Hugo Nys FRA vs [7] Yannick Jankovits FRA

TOURLAVILLE 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Joffrey De Schepper FRA vs [WC] Matteo Martineau FRA
2. Maxence Broville FRA vs Reda El Amrani MAR (non prima ore: 13:30)
3. [2] Aslan Karatsev RUS vs Ante Pavic CRO

1 commento

Psyco Fogna 10-02-2017 23:37

Cherbourg Q

MASUR
KARATSEV (NYS)
KRAJINOVIC (AUTHOM)
GERASIMOV (ARNABOLDI)

