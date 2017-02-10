Challenger Cherbourg: Tabellone di Quali. Arnaboldi già al secondo turno
Challenger Cherbourg CH | Indoor | e43.000
(1) Masur, Daniel vs Bye
De Schepper, Joffrey vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo
Tabatruong, Maxime vs Barbosa, Romain
Bye vs (6) Broady, Liam
(2) Karatsev, Aslan vs Bye
Pavic, Ante vs Bye
Bye vs Nys, Hugo
Bye vs (7) Jankovits, Yannick
(3) Krajinovic, Filip vs Bye
Broville, Maxence vs El Amrani, Reda
(WC) Bailly, Robin vs Gautier, Alexis
Bye vs (5) Authom, Maxime
(4) Arnaboldi, Andrea vs Bye
Moutet, Corentin vs Lescure, Mick
Vervoort, Mark vs (WC) Penaud, Alexandre
Bye vs (8) Gerasimov, Egor
TOURLAVILLE 2 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Maxime Tabatruong vs Romain Barbosa
2. Corentin Moutet vs Mick Lescure (non prima ore: 12:00)
3. Mark Vervoort vs [WC] Alexandre Penaud
4. [WC] Robin Bailly vs Alexis Gautier (non prima ore: 15:00)
5. Hugo Nys vs [7] Yannick Jankovits
TOURLAVILLE 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Joffrey De Schepper vs [WC] Matteo Martineau
2. Maxence Broville vs Reda El Amrani (non prima ore: 13:30)
3. [2] Aslan Karatsev vs Ante Pavic
Cherbourg Q
MASUR
KARATSEV (NYS)
KRAJINOVIC (AUTHOM)
GERASIMOV (ARNABOLDI)