Challenger Launceston: Secondo Turno. Live Bellotti vs Purcell
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Launceston.
Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $75.000
2T Purcell – Bellotti (0-1) ore 01:00
Purcell – Bellotti
Apr 03, 1998 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
18 years Age: 25 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
357 Current rank: 223
323 (Dec 19, 2016) Highest rank: 221 (Sep 21, 2015)
72 Total matches: 496
$21 456 Prize money: $114 061
131 Points: 236
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Launceston, Challenger Launceston 2017, Riccardo Bellotti
1 commento
e’ un’occasione unica per Bellotti di superare 2 turni in un challenger dai dai Riccardo e quando ti ricapita?