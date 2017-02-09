Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Launceston: Secondo Turno. Live Bellotti vs Purcell

09/02/2017 00:12 1 commento
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Launceston.

AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $75.000
2T Purcell AUS – Bellotti ITA (0-1) ore 01:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Purcell AUS – Bellotti ITA
Apr 03, 1998 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
18 years Age: 25 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
357 Current rank: 223
323 (Dec 19, 2016) Highest rank: 221 (Sep 21, 2015)
72 Total matches: 496
$21 456 Prize money: $114 061
131 Points: 236
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

1 commento

Gian50 09-02-2017 00:42

e’ un’occasione unica per Bellotti di superare 2 turni in un challenger dai dai Riccardo e quando ti ricapita?

 1
