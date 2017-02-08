Challenger Budapest: Risultati Day 3. Gianluigi Quinzi al secondo turno. Fuori Giustino (Video)

Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo challenger di Budapest.
Gianluigi Quinzi, lucky loser, conquista il secondo turno dopo aver battuto la wild card Attila Balazs, classe 1988 e n.283 atp, con il risultato di 62 63.
Al secondo turno sfiderà il russo Alexey Vatutin, classe 1992 e n.286 ATP.
Esordio amaro, invece, per Lorenzo Giustino, numero 214 Atp, superato per 64 64 dall’ungherese Marton Fucsovic, numero 163 Atp.
[LL] Gianluigi Quinzi vs [WC] Attila Balazs
01:25:29
CH Budapest
Gianluigi Quinzi
6
6
Attila Balazs
2
3
Vincitore: G. QUINZI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Balazs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Quinzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
G. Quinzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 5
61% 1st Serve % 52%
28/37 (76%) 1st Serve Points Won 20/34 (59%)
14/24 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 15/32 (47%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
9 Service Games Played 8
14/34 (41%) 1st Return Points Won 9/37 (24%)
17/32 (53%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/24 (42%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 0/1 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 9
42/61 (69%) Total Service Points Won 35/66 (53%)
31/66 (47%) Total Return Points Won 19/61 (31%)
73/127 (57%) Total Points Won 54/127 (43%)
296 Ranking 283
21 Age 28
Cittadella, Italy Birthplace Budapest, Hungary
N/A Residence Budapest, Hungary
6’3″ (190 cm) Height 5’11” (180 cm)
176 lbs (80 kg) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$84,819 Career Prize Money $164,871
Lorenzo Giustino vs Marton Fucsovics
01:20:32
CH Budapest
Lorenzo Giustino
4
4
Marton Fucsovics
6
6
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Fucsovics
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
3-3 → 3-4
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
L. Giustino
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2 Aces 10
7 Double Faults 2
51% 1st Serve % 63%
22/31 (71%) 1st Serve Points Won 29/37 (78%)
13/30 (43%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/22 (45%)
3/6 (50%) Break Points Saved 1/2 (50%)
10 Service Games Played 10
8/37 (22%) 1st Return Points Won 9/31 (29%)
12/22 (55%) 2nd Return Points Won 17/30 (57%)
1/2 (50%) Break Points Won 3/6 (50%)
10 Return Games Played 10
35/61 (57%) Total Service Points Won 39/59 (66%)
20/59 (34%) Total Return Points Won 26/61 (43%)
55/120 (46%) Total Points Won 65/120 (54%)
214 Ranking 163
25 Age 25
Naples, Italy Birthplace Nyiregyhaza, Hungary
Naples, Italy Residence Nyiregyhaza, Hungary
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
176 lbs (80 kg) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 2/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$191,417 Career Prize Money $376,875
Challenger Budapest | Indoor | e64.000 – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Casper Ruud vs [7] Duckhee Lee
CH Budapest
Casper Ruud
7
6
Duckhee Lee [7]
5
2
Vincitore: C. RUUD
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Lee
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
C. Ruud
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
D. Lee
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
D. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Ruud
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1] Julian Knowle / Jurgen Melzer vs Andrey Golubev / Hsien-Yin Peng (non prima ore: 12:00)
CH Budapest
Julian Knowle / Jurgen Melzer [1]
6
6
Andrey Golubev / Hsien-Yin Peng
3
4
Vincitori: KNOWLE / MELZER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Knowle / Melzer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Golubev / Peng
5-3 → 5-4
J. Knowle / Melzer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Golubev / Peng
4-2 → 4-3
J. Knowle / Melzer
3-2 → 4-2
A. Golubev / Peng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
J. Knowle / Melzer
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Golubev / Peng
2-0 → 2-1
J. Knowle / Melzer
1-0 → 2-0
A. Golubev / Peng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Knowle / Melzer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
A. Golubev / Peng
5-2 → 5-3
J. Knowle / Melzer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 5-2
A. Golubev / Peng
4-1 → 5-1
J. Knowle / Melzer
3-1 → 4-1
A. Golubev / Peng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Knowle / Melzer
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Golubev / Peng
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Knowle / Melzer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [6] Norbert Gombos vs [WC] Mate Valkusz (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH Budapest
Norbert Gombos [6]
6
6
Mate Valkusz
4
2
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
M. Valkusz
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
N. Gombos
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
M. Valkusz
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Valkusz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Valkusz
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
M. Valkusz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Valkusz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
4. Vaclav Safranek vs [3] Marius Copil
CH Budapest
Vaclav Safranek
1
4
Marius Copil [3]
6
6
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Safranek
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Copil
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
V. Safranek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
V. Safranek
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
V. Safranek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Safranek
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 1-3
V. Safranek
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
7. [WC] Attila Balazs / Gergely Kisgyorgy vs [2] Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay
CH Budapest
Attila Balazs / Gergely Kisgyorgy
6
0
Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay [2]
7
6
Vincitori: JEBAVY / ZELENAY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-5 → 0-6
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
0-2 → 0-3
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
0-1 → 0-2
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
6-5 → 6-6
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
5-5 → 6-5
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
4-4 → 5-4
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
4-3 → 4-4
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
3-3 → 4-3
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
3-2 → 3-3
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
2-1 → 2-2
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
1-1 → 2-1
R. Jebavy / Zelenay
1-0 → 1-1
A. Balazs / Kisgyorgy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Joris De Loore vs Marc Sieber
CH Budapest
Joris De Loore
6
7
Marc Sieber
3
6
Vincitore: J. DE LOORE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
3-1*
3*-2
3*-3
df
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
J. De Loore
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. De Loore
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Sieber
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. De Loore
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sieber
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
J. De Loore
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
J. De Loore
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Sieber
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Sieber
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. De Loore
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Michal Przysiezny vs Mirza Basic
CH Budapest
Michal Przysiezny
4
7
6
Mirza Basic
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. BASIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
ace
0*-6
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Przysiezny
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-6 → 6-6
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Przysiezny
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Basic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 5-2
M. Przysiezny
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
M. Basic
0-15
0-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
M. Przysiezny
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Przysiezny
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Przysiezny
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Przysiezny
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Przysiezny
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Basic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Przysiezny
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Przysiezny
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Przysiezny
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
M. Basic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Przysiezny
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
M. Przysiezny
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
M. Basic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
3. Franko Skugor vs Ilya Ivashka (non prima ore: 13:00)
CH Budapest
Franko Skugor
3
7
7
Ilya Ivashka
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. SKUGOR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
5*-0
6*-0
6-6 → 7-6
F. Skugor
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
F. Skugor
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
F. Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
I. Ivashka
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
F. Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
F. Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
F. Skugor
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
ace
4-2*
df
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
F. Skugor
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
F. Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
F. Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
F. Skugor
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Skugor
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
I. Ivashka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
I. Ivashka
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
I. Ivashka
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Yannik Reuter vs [LL] Edward Corrie 2T
CH Budapest
Yannik Reuter
6
3
4
Edward Corrie
4
6
6
Vincitore: E. CORRIE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Reuter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
E. Corrie
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Reuter
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
E. Corrie
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Reuter
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Reuter
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
E. Corrie
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Y. Reuter
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
E. Corrie
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
Y. Reuter
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. Corrie
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Y. Reuter
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
E. Corrie
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
5. Tomasz Bednarek / Joran Vliegen vs Blaz Kavcic / Franko Skugor (non prima ore: 16:00)
CH Budapest
Tomasz Bednarek / Joran Vliegen
40
4
3
Blaz Kavcic / Franko Skugor•
30
6
5
2 palle break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Kavcic / Skugor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
B. Kavcic / Skugor
3-3 → 3-4
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
2-3 → 3-3
B. Kavcic / Skugor
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-1 → 2-2
B. Kavcic / Skugor
2-0 → 2-1
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
B. Kavcic / Skugor
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
B. Kavcic / Skugor
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
B. Kavcic / Skugor
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
B. Kavcic / Skugor
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Kavcic / Skugor
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Bednarek / Vliegen
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
B. Kavcic / Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
6. Alessandro Motti / Luca Vanni vs Thomas Fabbiano / Rameez Junaid
CH Budapest
Alessandro Motti / Luca Vanni
1
4
Thomas Fabbiano / Rameez Junaid
6
6
Vincitori: FABBIANO / JUNAID
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
4-5 → 4-6
A. Motti / Vanni
3-5 → 4-5
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
3-4 → 3-5
A. Motti / Vanni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
3-2 → 3-3
A. Motti / Vanni
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-2 → 3-2
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
2-1 → 2-2
A. Motti / Vanni
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Motti / Vanni
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
A. Motti / Vanni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-4 → 0-5
A. Motti / Vanni
0-3 → 0-4
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-2 → 0-3
A. Motti / Vanni
0-1 → 0-2
T. Fabbiano / Junaid
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
7. [4] Kevin Krawietz / Gero Kretschmer vs Marin Draganja / Tomislav Draganja
CH Budapest
Kevin Krawietz / Gero Kretschmer [4]•
8
2
6
0
Marin Draganja / Tomislav Draganja
6
6
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
0-1
ace
1-1
ace
2-1
3-1
df
3-2
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
5-5
6-5
7-5
8-5
8-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
5-4 → 6-4
M. Draganja / Draganja
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
3-4 → 4-4
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
2-5 → 2-6
M. Draganja / Draganja
2-4 → 2-5
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
1-4 → 2-4
M. Draganja / Draganja
1-3 → 1-4
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Draganja / Draganja
0-2 → 0-3
K. Krawietz / Kretschmer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Draganja / Draganja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Stavolta come spot a Quinzi gli è andata MOLTO bene… SF non impossibile.
Quindi ha fatto il suo battendo un avversario alla portata e sfruttando la fortuna del ritiro di Lacko…..Con Vatutin sarà una partita difficile ma Quinzi può batterlo…..Giustino non aveva molte possibilità, fucsovic e’ più forte senza dubbio
@ Citrullo (#1767232)
Fortuna che c’era scritto di non andare a sindacare 😀
Detto ciò ho quotato perchè apprezzo chi è coerente e aperto mentalmente allo stesso tempo.
@ RF87 (#1767206)
Mi sembra tu abbia ‘hontribuito a scrivere 100, no 20, oh grullo ! (Scherzo benevolmente eh)
oot: ma nessuno si fila il povero Bellotti, che stasera si gioca l’accesso ai quarti nel ch in Australia?? 😳
Forse ci voleva un po di quel coraggio di chi non ha niente da perdere…Ma forse Lorenzo ( direi anche giustamente) non si sentiva inferiore al magiaro ed ha giocato più teso del dovuto…Secondo set più giocabile del primo.
Non sono queste le partite che Lorenzo deve necessariamente vincere…Altra esperienza fatta, ora guardare avanti alla prossima!
Quindi Una Botta di Q…uinzi! 😀
Non si capisce chi siano quelli che negli ultimi mesi/anno abbiano continuato a dire che diventerà un campione (anche perchè nel tennis sono pochissimi quelli che lo diventano…nemmeno Tomic ci è riuscito finora) però dai va bene così. Adesso stop critiche del cazzo.
Grande franko in rimonta
Toh…Quinzi ha vinto! Anche molto nettamente…
fucsovic ingiocabile finora…Lorenzo lo ha pescato in uno stato di forma notevole!!!
Grande commento, concordo su tutto.
L’unico piccolo appunto è sul fatto che da ciò che scrivi deduco che, a suo tempo, tu sia rimasto infastidito da tutti quelli che preconizzavano per Quinzi una carriera da numero uno del mondo incontrastato ed ovviamente hai ragione; l’appunto però sta nel fatto che non si dovrebbe dar troppo credito agli esagitati ed esaltati da tastiera, anche a quel tempo, c’era chi, pur sperando in una carriera da top ten per il giovanotto, poneva e si poneva domande e sull’argomento andava molto cauto e non erano poi così pochi, ecco, su quelli avresti dovuto maggiormente appuntare la tua attenzione, perché loro sono quelli con cui uno come te, lasciamelo dire, si dovrebbe confrontare e non con i facinorosi.
E non parlo in particolare di me eh, io i nostri li stratifo tutti ed il mio preferito è sempre stato Donatino, ma è sempre rotto 🙁
A proposito, già che sei vigile, l’hai letto il commento n. 74 😉 ??
3000 commenti su Quinzi sia positivi che negativi e nessuno si calcola il povero Giustino
Ottimi segnali
Complimenti per il pronostico indovinato alla perfezione, peccato che poi hai sparato anche ‘sto commento quà…
…vabbè dai, per quanto mi riguarda, un grande pronostico ed una grande boiata, 1-1 palla al centro…;-)
Forza LG!!
Giustino deve compiere un’impresa.. Fucsovics in Coppa Davis ha battuto Kovalik e Klizan lo scorso weekend
Positiva segno che ha lavorato bene in sede di preparazione ) ora forza giustino
Ragazzi ma sbaglio o è la prima volta che supera un turno in un Main draw challenger indoor?
Tralasciando questa curiosità oggi Gian sembra essersi limitato a giocare senza forzare più di tanto perché vedeva che l’avversario gli concedeva molto e non ha voluto prendere chissà quali rischi. Confermati i miglioramenti al servizio e comunque un atteggiamento migliore. Speriamo ora possa fare un buon risultato, ma già con Vatutin deve alzare il livello.. Speriamo bene!
Già che ci sei potresti dirmi anche sei numeri tra 1 e 90? 😛
Credevo che Quinzi perdesse perché mi sembra un po’ imballato fisicamente(e la trovo una cosa posi
Intanto Quinzi con i puntini di oggi sale al n.96 della classifica under 25. 😎
Proiezioni ranking?
Nel 2013 berrettini non lo conosceva nessuno e io la davo come migliore prospetto…sono convinto che farà una buona carriera stile bolelli…chi mi segue e legge forse ci sta credendo a questa cosa…saluti
Berrettini pure oggi ha sparato un 10 ace.. L’ho visto giocare in finale con Vanni penso sia il più promettente..Spero anche Quindi riesca ad alzare l’asticella..
@ perugino doc (#1766886)
porti fortuna
Gq si adegua al livello chi si trova di fronte, vincendo i punti che conta come i grandi campioni. Oggi ha giocato al minimo. Domani verrà alzato il livello di tutti i colpi perchè ne avrà bisogna, state tranquilli.
Forza Così, punticini in saccoccia
forse sull’erba …..?
INVITO tutti a vedere il mio post delle 12 e 34 grazie
Fenomeno
E’ più debole il dritto di Quinzi o il rovescio di Giannessi? Ogni volta che da metà campo tira quel colpo sembra appoggiarla e basta.
Buona vittoria per Quinzi, qualche punticino per la classifica e qualche altro match nelle gambe. Molto imballato fisicamente, buona prima di servizio (specie al centro da dx), deve continuare a lavorare. Do piena fiducia al suo coach, se i miglioramenti sul servizio si vedono si vedranno anche quelli nel gioco a rete col tempo.
Balasz ha sbagliato lo sbagliabile, meglio così per il nostro. Lo terrei d’occhio in chiave futura anche se non è più giovanissimo, ha un gioco che si fa apprezzare.
Ho visto le ultime partite di Q.,e sono rimasto piacevolmente colpito dai suoi progressi,sia tecnici che mentali rispetto al 2016!Forza GL!