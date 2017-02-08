Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Budapest: Risultati Day 3. Gianluigi Quinzi al secondo turno. Fuori Giustino (Video)

08/02/2017 20:36 134 commenti
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo challenger di Budapest.

Gianluigi Quinzi, lucky loser, conquista il secondo turno dopo aver battuto la wild card Attila Balazs, classe 1988 e n.283 atp, con il risultato di 62 63.
Al secondo turno sfiderà il russo Alexey Vatutin, classe 1992 e n.286 ATP.

Esordio amaro, invece, per Lorenzo Giustino, numero 214 Atp, superato per 64 64 dall’ungherese Marton Fucsovic, numero 163 Atp.

[LL] Gianluigi Quinzi ITA vs [WC] Attila Balazs HUN

CH Budapest
Gianluigi Quinzi
6
6
Attila Balazs
2
3
Vincitore: G. QUINZI
Mostra dettagli

01:25:29
2 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 5
61% 1st Serve % 52%
28/37 (76%) 1st Serve Points Won 20/34 (59%)
14/24 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 15/32 (47%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
9 Service Games Played 8
14/34 (41%) 1st Return Points Won 9/37 (24%)
17/32 (53%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/24 (42%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 0/1 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 9
42/61 (69%) Total Service Points Won 35/66 (53%)
31/66 (47%) Total Return Points Won 19/61 (31%)
73/127 (57%) Total Points Won 54/127 (43%)

296 Ranking 283
21 Age 28
Cittadella, Italy Birthplace Budapest, Hungary
N/A Residence Budapest, Hungary
6’3″ (190 cm) Height 5’11” (180 cm)
176 lbs (80 kg) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$84,819 Career Prize Money $164,871


Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs Marton Fucsovics HUN

CH Budapest
Lorenzo Giustino
4
4
Marton Fucsovics
6
6
Vincitore: M. FUCSOVICS
Mostra dettagli

01:20:32
2 Aces 10
7 Double Faults 2
51% 1st Serve % 63%
22/31 (71%) 1st Serve Points Won 29/37 (78%)
13/30 (43%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/22 (45%)
3/6 (50%) Break Points Saved 1/2 (50%)
10 Service Games Played 10
8/37 (22%) 1st Return Points Won 9/31 (29%)
12/22 (55%) 2nd Return Points Won 17/30 (57%)
1/2 (50%) Break Points Won 3/6 (50%)
10 Return Games Played 10
35/61 (57%) Total Service Points Won 39/59 (66%)
20/59 (34%) Total Return Points Won 26/61 (43%)
55/120 (46%) Total Points Won 65/120 (54%)

214 Ranking 163
25 Age 25
Naples, Italy Birthplace Nyiregyhaza, Hungary
Naples, Italy Residence Nyiregyhaza, Hungary
6’0″ (182 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
176 lbs (80 kg) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 2/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$191,417 Career Prize Money $376,875


HUN Challenger Budapest | Indoor | e64.000 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Casper Ruud NOR vs [7] Duckhee Lee KOR

CH Budapest
Casper Ruud
7
6
Duckhee Lee [7]
5
2
Vincitore: C. RUUD
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Julian Knowle AUT / Jurgen Melzer AUT vs Andrey Golubev KAZ / Hsien-Yin Peng TPE (non prima ore: 12:00)

CH Budapest
Julian Knowle / Jurgen Melzer [1]
6
6
Andrey Golubev / Hsien-Yin Peng
3
4
Vincitori: KNOWLE / MELZER
Mostra dettagli

3. [6] Norbert Gombos SVK vs [WC] Mate Valkusz HUN (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Budapest
Norbert Gombos [6]
6
6
Mate Valkusz
4
2
Vincitore: N. GOMBOS
Mostra dettagli

4. Vaclav Safranek CZE vs [3] Marius Copil ROU

CH Budapest
Vaclav Safranek
1
4
Marius Copil [3]
6
6
Vincitore: M. COPIL
Mostra dettagli

7. [WC] Attila Balazs HUN / Gergely Kisgyorgy HUN vs [2] Roman Jebavy CZE / Igor Zelenay SVK

CH Budapest
Attila Balazs / Gergely Kisgyorgy
6
0
Roman Jebavy / Igor Zelenay [2]
7
6
Vincitori: JEBAVY / ZELENAY
Mostra dettagli


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Joris De Loore BEL vs Marc Sieber GER

CH Budapest
Joris De Loore
6
7
Marc Sieber
3
6
Vincitore: J. DE LOORE
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Michal Przysiezny POL vs Mirza Basic BIH

CH Budapest
Michal Przysiezny
4
7
6
Mirza Basic
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. BASIC
Mostra dettagli

3. Franko Skugor CRO vs Ilya Ivashka BLR (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Budapest
Franko Skugor
3
7
7
Ilya Ivashka
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. SKUGOR
Mostra dettagli

4. Yannik Reuter BEL vs [LL] Edward Corrie GBR 2T

CH Budapest
Yannik Reuter
6
3
4
Edward Corrie
4
6
6
Vincitore: E. CORRIE
Mostra dettagli

5. Tomasz Bednarek POL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Blaz Kavcic SLO / Franko Skugor CRO (non prima ore: 16:00)

CH Budapest
Tomasz Bednarek / Joran Vliegen
40
4
3
Blaz Kavcic / Franko Skugor
30
6
5
2 palle break
Mostra dettagli

6. Alessandro Motti ITA / Luca Vanni ITA vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA / Rameez Junaid AUS

CH Budapest
Alessandro Motti / Luca Vanni
1
4
Thomas Fabbiano / Rameez Junaid
6
6
Vincitori: FABBIANO / JUNAID
Mostra dettagli

7. [4] Kevin Krawietz GER / Gero Kretschmer GER vs Marin Draganja CRO / Tomislav Draganja CRO

CH Budapest
Kevin Krawietz / Gero Kretschmer [4]
8
2
6
0
Marin Draganja / Tomislav Draganja
6
6
4
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , , ,

134 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Simone_PSG_PSE_FM (Guest) 08-02-2017 22:03

Stavolta come spot a Quinzi gli è andata MOLTO bene… SF non impossibile.

 134
Replica | Quota |
e-team (Guest) 08-02-2017 21:45

Quindi ha fatto il suo battendo un avversario alla portata e sfruttando la fortuna del ritiro di Lacko…..Con Vatutin sarà una partita difficile ma Quinzi può batterlo…..Giustino non aveva molte possibilità, fucsovic e’ più forte senza dubbio

 133
Replica | Quota |
RF87 08-02-2017 21:40

@ Citrullo (#1767232)

Fortuna che c’era scritto di non andare a sindacare 😀
Detto ciò ho quotato perchè apprezzo chi è coerente e aperto mentalmente allo stesso tempo.

 132
Replica | Quota |
Citrullo (Guest) 08-02-2017 21:14

@ RF87 (#1767206)

Mi sembra tu abbia ‘hontribuito a scrivere 100, no 20, oh grullo ! (Scherzo benevolmente eh)

 131
Replica | Quota |
kas (Guest) 08-02-2017 20:50

oot: ma nessuno si fila il povero Bellotti, che stasera si gioca l’accesso ai quarti nel ch in Australia?? 😳

 130
Replica | Quota |
Anni80 08-02-2017 20:17

Forse ci voleva un po di quel coraggio di chi non ha niente da perdere…Ma forse Lorenzo ( direi anche giustamente) non si sentiva inferiore al magiaro ed ha giocato più teso del dovuto…Secondo set più giocabile del primo.
Non sono queste le partite che Lorenzo deve necessariamente vincere…Altra esperienza fatta, ora guardare avanti alla prossima!

 129
Replica | Quota |
RF87 08-02-2017 20:14

Scritto da Figologo
Bene.
Le nuove versioni ufficiali sono convincenti, sebbene il revisionismo storico che le accompagna rimanga stucchevole (e per me esilarante, ghghghghghghghgh).
Che l’ex Messia possa diventare un buon giocatore mi sembra ragionevole, e perche diventi un buon giocatore i presupposti ci sono, lo credo anche io.
Chi esclude a priori che Quinzi diventerà un buon giocatore, aggiungo, è il solito …… che crede di poter delineare carriere con estrema precisione, lanciandosi in giudizi prognostici da sfera di cristallo.
Viene puntualmente fatto con Napolitano, Mager, Donati, Berrettini e Sonego (mai considerati Messia!) , ed è effettivamente scocciante, perché passare da 250/300 a 20 anni a 50/40/30 a 25 é affare assolutamente probabile e per sostenere l’impossibilità che questo si verifichi servono competenze importantissime.
Dunque si parla di Quinzi come di un ragazzotto di belle speranze che ha perduto due anni e che è pronto a ripartire per costruirsi una bella carriera?
Benissimo, se questa è la versione ufficiale, non mi permetterò di contrastarla.
Né di andare a sindacare perché su uno si scrive 100 e su altri 20. Si scriva quanto si pare, i gusti delle masse sono rispettabili e non mi è mai piaciuto sindacare.
Ho sempre guardato con tenerezza chi si mette lì ad ammirare Virgili sperando ogni volta nel miracolo divino, ma mai ho ritenuto che fosse il caso di farsi domande o sindacare.
“Tutti i gusti son gusti”, disse il gatto che si beccava il culto.
Divertiamo tutti, dunque, ma con ragionevolezza.
E state attenti, perché il Figologo vi osserva.
Con orizzontale affetto,
Figologo.

128
Replica | Quota |
Luca Martin (Guest) 08-02-2017 20:11

Quindi Una Botta di Q…uinzi! 😀

 127
Replica | Quota |
Lucabigon 08-02-2017 20:10

Scritto da pibla

Scritto da Figologo
Bene.
Le nuove versioni ufficiali sono convincenti, sebbene il revisionismo storico che le accompagna rimanga stucchevole (e per me esilarante, ghghghghghghghgh).
Che l’ex Messia possa diventare un buon giocatore mi sembra ragionevole, e perche diventi un buon giocatore i presupposti ci sono, lo credo anche io.
Chi esclude a priori che Quinzi diventerà un buon giocatore, aggiungo, è il solito …… che crede di poter delineare carriere con estrema precisione, lanciandosi in giudizi prognostici da sfera di cristallo.
Viene puntualmente fatto con Napolitano, Mager, Donati, Berrettini e Sonego (mai considerati Messia!) , ed è effettivamente scocciante, perché passare da 250/300 a 20 anni a 50/40/30 a 25 é affare assolutamente probabile e per sostenere l’impossibilità che questo si verifichi servono competenze importantissime.
Dunque si parla di Quinzi come di un ragazzotto di belle speranze che ha perduto due anni e che è pronto a ripartire per costruirsi una bella carriera?
Benissimo, se questa è la versione ufficiale, non mi permetterò di contrastarla.
Né di andare a sindacare perché su uno si scrive 100 e su altri 20. Si scriva quanto si pare, i gusti delle masse sono rispettabili e non mi è mai piaciuto sindacare.
Ho sempre guardato con tenerezza chi si mette lì ad ammirare Virgili sperando ogni volta nel miracolo divino, ma mai ho ritenuto che fosse il caso di farsi domande o sindacare.
“Tutti i gusti son gusti”, disse il gatto che si beccava il culto.
Divertiamo tutti, dunque, ma con ragionevolezza.
E state attenti, perché il Figologo vi osserva.
Con orizzontale affetto,
Figologo.

Grande commento, concordo su tutto.
L’unico piccolo appunto è sul fatto che da ciò che scrivi deduco che, a suo tempo, tu sia rimasto infastidito da tutti quelli che preconizzavano per Quinzi una carriera da numero uno del mondo incontrastato ed ovviamente hai ragione; l’appunto però sta nel fatto che non si dovrebbe dar troppo credito agli esagitati ed esaltati da tastiera, anche a quel tempo, c’era chi, pur sperando in una carriera da top ten per il giovanotto, poneva e si poneva domande e sull’argomento andava molto cauto e non erano poi così pochi, ecco, su quelli avresti dovuto maggiormente appuntare la tua attenzione, perché loro sono quelli con cui uno come te, lasciamelo dire, si dovrebbe confrontare e non con i facinorosi.
E non parlo in particolare di me eh, io i nostri li stratifo tutti ed il mio preferito è sempre stato Donatino, ma è sempre rotto
A proposito, già che sei vigile, l’hai letto il commento n. 74 ??

Non si capisce chi siano quelli che negli ultimi mesi/anno abbiano continuato a dire che diventerà un campione (anche perchè nel tennis sono pochissimi quelli che lo diventano…nemmeno Tomic ci è riuscito finora) però dai va bene così. Adesso stop critiche del cazzo.

 126
Replica | Quota |
nico 08-02-2017 19:59

Grande franko in rimonta

 125
Replica | Quota |
Lucabigon 08-02-2017 19:52

Toh…Quinzi ha vinto! Anche molto nettamente…

 124
Replica | Quota |
Anni80 08-02-2017 19:32

fucsovic ingiocabile finora…Lorenzo lo ha pescato in uno stato di forma notevole!!!

 123
Replica | Quota |
pibla (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:25

Scritto da Figologo
Bene.
Le nuove versioni ufficiali sono convincenti, sebbene il revisionismo storico che le accompagna rimanga stucchevole (e per me esilarante, ghghghghghghghgh).
Che l’ex Messia possa diventare un buon giocatore mi sembra ragionevole, e perche diventi un buon giocatore i presupposti ci sono, lo credo anche io.
Chi esclude a priori che Quinzi diventerà un buon giocatore, aggiungo, è il solito …… che crede di poter delineare carriere con estrema precisione, lanciandosi in giudizi prognostici da sfera di cristallo.
Viene puntualmente fatto con Napolitano, Mager, Donati, Berrettini e Sonego (mai considerati Messia!) , ed è effettivamente scocciante, perché passare da 250/300 a 20 anni a 50/40/30 a 25 é affare assolutamente probabile e per sostenere l’impossibilità che questo si verifichi servono competenze importantissime.
Dunque si parla di Quinzi come di un ragazzotto di belle speranze che ha perduto due anni e che è pronto a ripartire per costruirsi una bella carriera?
Benissimo, se questa è la versione ufficiale, non mi permetterò di contrastarla.
Né di andare a sindacare perché su uno si scrive 100 e su altri 20. Si scriva quanto si pare, i gusti delle masse sono rispettabili e non mi è mai piaciuto sindacare.
Ho sempre guardato con tenerezza chi si mette lì ad ammirare Virgili sperando ogni volta nel miracolo divino, ma mai ho ritenuto che fosse il caso di farsi domande o sindacare.
“Tutti i gusti son gusti”, disse il gatto che si beccava il culto.
Divertiamo tutti, dunque, ma con ragionevolezza.
E state attenti, perché il Figologo vi osserva.
Con orizzontale affetto,
Figologo.

Grande commento, concordo su tutto.

L’unico piccolo appunto è sul fatto che da ciò che scrivi deduco che, a suo tempo, tu sia rimasto infastidito da tutti quelli che preconizzavano per Quinzi una carriera da numero uno del mondo incontrastato ed ovviamente hai ragione; l’appunto però sta nel fatto che non si dovrebbe dar troppo credito agli esagitati ed esaltati da tastiera, anche a quel tempo, c’era chi, pur sperando in una carriera da top ten per il giovanotto, poneva e si poneva domande e sull’argomento andava molto cauto e non erano poi così pochi, ecco, su quelli avresti dovuto maggiormente appuntare la tua attenzione, perché loro sono quelli con cui uno come te, lasciamelo dire, si dovrebbe confrontare e non con i facinorosi.

E non parlo in particolare di me eh, io i nostri li stratifo tutti ed il mio preferito è sempre stato Donatino, ma è sempre rotto 🙁

A proposito, già che sei vigile, l’hai letto il commento n. 74 😉 ??

 122
Replica | Quota |
Gian50 08-02-2017 19:17

3000 commenti su Quinzi sia positivi che negativi e nessuno si calcola il povero Giustino

 121
Replica | Quota |
Palmeria (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:15

Ottimi segnali

 120
Replica | Quota |
pibla (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:11

Scritto da ealesia

Scritto da B.Naghi
Andiamoci calmi. Il buon Attila Balazs (ex-n.135) negli ultimi mesi è risalito di oltre 600 posizioni, vincendo 8 Future (!) da agosto 2016 ad oggi o, quando gli è andata male, facendo la finale. Non è perché uno si chiama Attila che ti regala la partita, specie quando sta attraversando un periodo di forma del genere. Anzi, se Quinzi oggi le dovesse prendere, ci starebbe tutto senza recriminazioni. Se dovesse vincere Quinzi, chapeau! Vatutin sta giocando bene, e un Casper Ruud (1998) in grande crescita ha appena fatto fuori Lee che è dentro i 150.

E se perde sarà colpa dell’arbitro,il net sfortunato,le palle troppo dure e il tasso di umidità nel palazzetto….se perde è perché l’ungherese è più formato,più vincente e al momento più giocatore

Complimenti per il pronostico indovinato alla perfezione, peccato che poi hai sparato anche ‘sto commento quà…

…vabbè dai, per quanto mi riguarda, un grande pronostico ed una grande boiata, 1-1 palla al centro…;-)

 119
Replica | Quota |
Braccino (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:10

Forza LG!!

 118
Replica | Quota |
T.B. 08-02-2017 19:07

Giustino deve compiere un’impresa.. Fucsovics in Coppa Davis ha battuto Kovalik e Klizan lo scorso weekend

 117
Replica | Quota |
Danbar (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:06

Positiva segno che ha lavorato bene in sede di preparazione ) ora forza giustino

 116
Replica | Quota |
ale98 (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:05

Ragazzi ma sbaglio o è la prima volta che supera un turno in un Main draw challenger indoor?
Tralasciando questa curiosità oggi Gian sembra essersi limitato a giocare senza forzare più di tanto perché vedeva che l’avversario gli concedeva molto e non ha voluto prendere chissà quali rischi. Confermati i miglioramenti al servizio e comunque un atteggiamento migliore. Speriamo ora possa fare un buon risultato, ma già con Vatutin deve alzare il livello.. Speriamo bene!

 115
Replica | Quota |
mariola (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:05

Scritto da ealesia
INVITO tutti a vedere il mio post delle 12 e 34 grazie

Già che ci sei potresti dirmi anche sei numeri tra 1 e 90? 😛

 114
Replica | Quota |
Danbar (Guest) 08-02-2017 19:03

Credevo che Quinzi perdesse perché mi sembra un po’ imballato fisicamente(e la trovo una cosa posi

 113
Replica | Quota |
kas (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:57

Intanto Quinzi con i puntini di oggi sale al n.96 della classifica under 25. 😎

 112
Replica | Quota |
Braccino (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:56

Proiezioni ranking?

 111
Replica | Quota |
ealesia (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:46

Scritto da Dan
Berrettini pure oggi ha sparato un 10 ace.. L’ho visto giocare in finale con Vanni penso sia il più promettente..Spero anche Quindi riesca ad alzare l’asticella..

Nel 2013 berrettini non lo conosceva nessuno e io la davo come migliore prospetto…sono convinto che farà una buona carriera stile bolelli…chi mi segue e legge forse ci sta credendo a questa cosa…saluti

 110
Replica | Quota |
Dan (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:43

Berrettini pure oggi ha sparato un 10 ace.. L’ho visto giocare in finale con Vanni penso sia il più promettente..Spero anche Quindi riesca ad alzare l’asticella..

 109
Replica | Quota |
teo78 (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:43

@ perugino doc (#1766886)

porti fortuna

 108
Replica | Quota |
Andreas Seppi 08-02-2017 18:43

Gq si adegua al livello chi si trova di fronte, vincendo i punti che conta come i grandi campioni. Oggi ha giocato al minimo. Domani verrà alzato il livello di tutti i colpi perchè ne avrà bisogna, state tranquilli.
Forza Così, punticini in saccoccia

 107
Replica | Quota |
erminio (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:42

Scritto da Bob
solidissimo, senza colpi vincenti. Piu’ terraiolo, dunque…

forse sull’erba …..?

 106
Replica | Quota |
ealesia (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:40

INVITO tutti a vedere il mio post delle 12 e 34 grazie

 105
Replica | Quota |
Ramunno (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:39

Scritto da ealesia
Oggi quinzi vince 62 63

Fenomeno

 104
Replica | Quota |
Il Polpo Paul 08-02-2017 18:39

E’ più debole il dritto di Quinzi o il rovescio di Giannessi? Ogni volta che da metà campo tira quel colpo sembra appoggiarla e basta.

 103
Replica | Quota |
mesu (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:39

Buona vittoria per Quinzi, qualche punticino per la classifica e qualche altro match nelle gambe. Molto imballato fisicamente, buona prima di servizio (specie al centro da dx), deve continuare a lavorare. Do piena fiducia al suo coach, se i miglioramenti sul servizio si vedono si vedranno anche quelli nel gioco a rete col tempo.
Balasz ha sbagliato lo sbagliabile, meglio così per il nostro. Lo terrei d’occhio in chiave futura anche se non è più giovanissimo, ha un gioco che si fa apprezzare.

 102
Replica | Quota |
Giuli (Guest) 08-02-2017 18:38

Ho visto le ultime partite di Q.,e sono rimasto piacevolmente colpito dai suoi progressi,sia tecnici che mentali rispetto al 2016!Forza GL!

 101
Replica | Quota |
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)