Challenger San Francisco: Primo Turno Italiani. Live Caruso vs Shane
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di San Francisco.
Challenger San Francisco | Indoor | $100.000
1T Shane – Caruso (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 22:00
Shane – Caruso
Apr 15, 1994 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
22 years Age: 24 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
567 Current rank: 246
553 (Dec 12, 2016) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
85 Total matches: 346
$69 836 Prize money: $134 530
57 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger San Francisco, Challenger San Francisco 2017, Salvatore Caruso
