Challenger Launceston: Primo Turno. Live Bellotti vs Satral. Live dettagliato

06/02/2017 22:40 1 commento
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Launceston.

AUS Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $75.000
1T Bellotti ITA – Satral CZE (1-0) ore 00:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bellotti ITA – Satral CZE
Aug 05, 1991 Birthday: Jul 24, 1990
25 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Czech Republic Czech Republic
223 Current rank: 155
221 (Sep 21, 2015) Highest rank: 136 (Oct 10, 2016)
495 Total matches: 334
$114 061 Prize money: $217 378
236 Points: 370
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

fore…dberg 06-02-2017 22:51

Forza Riccardo! Senza paura

