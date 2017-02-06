Challenger Launceston: Primo Turno. Live Bellotti vs Satral. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Launceston.
Challenger Launceston CH | Cemento | $75.000
1T Bellotti – Satral (1-0) ore 00:00
Bellotti – Satral
Aug 05, 1991 Birthday: Jul 24, 1990
25 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Czech Republic Czech Republic
223 Current rank: 155
221 (Sep 21, 2015) Highest rank: 136 (Oct 10, 2016)
495 Total matches: 334
$114 061 Prize money: $217 378
236 Points: 370
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Launceston, Challenger Launceston 2017, Riccardo Bellotti
1 commento
Forza Riccardo! Senza paura