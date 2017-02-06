ATP Montpellier e Sofia: Risultati Live Day 1. Live dettagliato (in campo Stefano Napolitano nel turno decisivo delle quali)

Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.
ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – TDQualificazioni e 1° Turno Md.
Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Kenny De Schepper vs Gregoire Barrere
ATP Montpellier
Kenny De Schepper [3]
7
6
Gregoire Barrere
6
2
Vincitore: K. DE SCHEPPER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Barrere
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. De Schepper
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
df
3-2 → 4-2
G. Barrere
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
ace
6-6 → 7-6
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. Jonathan Eysseric vs [8] Tristan Lamasine
ATP Montpellier
Jonathan Eysseric
40
1
Tristan Lamasine [8]•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Lamasine
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
J. Eysseric
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
T. Lamasine
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [2] Vincent Millot vs [WC] Calvin Hemery
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Julien Benneteau vs [6] Stefano Napolitano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [7] Marcel Granollers vs Jeremy Chardy (non prima ore: 19:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Dustin Brown vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 1T
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – TDQualificazioni e 1° Turno Md.
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Teymuraz Gabashvili vs [8] Daniel Brands
ATP Sofia
Teymuraz Gabashvili [1]•
40
4
6
2
Daniel Brands [8]
15
6
3
3
2 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Gabashvili
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Gabashvili
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-3 → 6-3
D. Brands
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
D. Brands
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 4-2
T. Gabashvili
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Brands
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Brands
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Brands
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
D. Brands
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
T. Gabashvili
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
2-4 → 3-4
D. Brands
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Brands
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
D. Brands
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [3] Maximilian Marterer vs [7] Marko Tepavac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Dimitar Kuzmanov / Alexandar Lazov vs Ariel Behar / Andrei Vasilevski (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Alexandar Lazarov vs Radu Albot (non prima ore: 17:00) 1T
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Mathias Bourgue vs Filip Krajinovic
ATP Sofia
Mathias Bourgue [4]
7
6
Filip Krajinovic
6
4
Vincitore: M. BOURGUE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bourgue
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
ace
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Bourgue
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
F. Krajinovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Bourgue
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Bourgue
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
M. Bourgue
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. [PR] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Miljan Zekic
ATP Sofia
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
0
0
Miljan Zekic•
0
0
