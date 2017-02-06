Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Montpellier e Sofia: Risultati Live Day 1. Live dettagliato (in campo Stefano Napolitano nel turno decisivo delle quali)

06/02/2017 12:08 1 commento
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995


Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dai tornei ATP 250 di Montpellier e Sofia.

FRA ATP Montpellier 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – TDQualificazioni e 1° Turno Md.

Court Patrice Dominguez – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [3] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Gregoire Barrere FRA

ATP Montpellier
Kenny De Schepper [3]
7
6
Gregoire Barrere
6
2
Vincitore: K. DE SCHEPPER
2. Jonathan Eysseric FRA vs [8] Tristan Lamasine FRA

ATP Montpellier
Jonathan Eysseric
40
1
Tristan Lamasine [8]
40
1
3. [2] Vincent Millot FRA vs [WC] Calvin Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Julien Benneteau FRA vs [6] Stefano Napolitano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [7] Marcel Granollers ESP vs Jeremy Chardy FRA (non prima ore: 19:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Dustin Brown GER vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP 1T

Il match deve ancora iniziare


BUL ATP Sofia 250 | Indoor | e482.060 – TDQualificazioni e 1° Turno Md.

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs [8] Daniel Brands GER

ATP Sofia
Teymuraz Gabashvili [1]
40
4
6
2
Daniel Brands [8]
15
6
3
3
2 Game points
2. [3] Maximilian Marterer GER vs [7] Marko Tepavac SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL / Alexandar Lazov BUL vs Ariel Behar URU / Andrei Vasilevski BLR (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Alexandar Lazarov BUL vs Radu Albot MDA (non prima ore: 17:00) 1T

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Filip Krajinovic SRB

ATP Sofia
Mathias Bourgue [4]
7
6
Filip Krajinovic
6
4
Vincitore: M. BOURGUE
2. [PR] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Miljan Zekic SRB

ATP Sofia
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
0
0
Miljan Zekic
0
0
1 commento

Luca Supporter del Tennis Italiano 06-02-2017 12:36

Ci vuole un’impresa per passare il turno 🙄

 1
Replica | Quota |