Challenger Budapest: Secondo Turno Quali. Live Arnaboldi e Quinzi
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Budapest.
Challenger Budapest CH | Indoor | e64.000
2TQ Krawietz – Arnaboldi (0-0) ore 13:30
Krawietz – Arnaboldi
Jan 24, 1992 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
25 years Age: 29 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
301 Current rank: 265
270 (Jun 18, 2012) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
515 Total matches: 874
$148 090 Prize money: $588 836
164 Points: 194
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
2TQ Quinzi – Moraing (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:30
Quinzi – Moraing
Feb 01, 1996 Birthday: Jun 20, 1992
21 years Age: 24 years
Italy Italy Country: Germany Germany
298 Current rank: 483
289 (Dec 12, 2016) Highest rank: 364 (Sep 19, 2016)
290 Total matches: 267
$84 819 Prize money: $33 544
165 Points: 78
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed
Io sto fatto che nelle quali atp si fanno solo 2 turni mentre nei challengers 3 turni proprio non la capisco.
Forza italia
Forza Quinzi e Arna
Forza Gianluigi smentisci tutti i criticoni!!!!
Forza Arna!