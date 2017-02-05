Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Budapest: Secondo Turno Quali. Live Arnaboldi e Quinzi

05/02/2017 12:20 5 commenti
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Budapest.

HUN Challenger Budapest CH | Indoor | e64.000
2TQ Krawietz GER – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) ore 13:30

CH Budapest
Andrea Arnaboldi [1]
0
6
Kevin Krawietz
0
5
Ace - n.1 per A. A
Krawietz GER – Arnaboldi ITA
Jan 24, 1992 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
25 years Age: 29 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
301 Current rank: 265
270 (Jun 18, 2012) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
515 Total matches: 874
$148 090 Prize money: $588 836
164 Points: 194
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed


2TQ Quinzi ITA – Moraing GER (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 13:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quinzi ITA – Moraing GER
Feb 01, 1996 Birthday: Jun 20, 1992
21 years Age: 24 years
Italy Italy Country: Germany Germany
298 Current rank: 483
289 (Dec 12, 2016) Highest rank: 364 (Sep 19, 2016)
290 Total matches: 267
$84 819 Prize money: $33 544
165 Points: 78
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed

Oreste (Guest) 05-02-2017 14:17

Io sto fatto che nelle quali atp si fanno solo 2 turni mentre nei challengers 3 turni proprio non la capisco.

S.re 10 (Guest) 05-02-2017 13:24

Forza italia

giuliano da viareggio (Guest) 05-02-2017 12:50

Scritto da fore…dberg
Forza Arna!

Forza Quinzi e Arna

Renzo (Guest) 05-02-2017 12:48

Forza Gianluigi smentisci tutti i criticoni!!!!

fore…dberg 05-02-2017 12:39

Forza Arna!

