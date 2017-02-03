Davis Cup 2017 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup: Risultati Live Primo Turno. Day 1. LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis). Bene Australia e Francia

03/02/2017 09:00 1 commento
Risultati del primo turno di Davis Cup
Risultati del primo turno di Davis Cup

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno del World Group dell’edizione 2017 di Davis Cup

LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis) sotto ai risultati ci saranno le notizie di giornata della manifestazione.

Argentina ARG vs Italia ITA – Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
Guido Pella (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Mayer/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (ITA)
Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Guido Pella (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)


Germania DEU vs Belgio BEL – Fraport Arena, Frankfurt, Germany
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan-Lennard Struff/Mischa Zverev (GER) v Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore (BEL)
Alexander Zverev (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)


Australia AUS vs Rep. Ceca CZE 2-0 – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hard, Outdoor
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)

Davis CZE - AUS
J. Thompson
6
6
6
J. Vesely
3
3
4
Vincitore AUS


Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)

Davis CZE - AUS
N. Kyrgios
6
6
6
J. Satral
2
3
2
Vincitore AUS


Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) v Zdnek Kolar/Radek Stepanek (CZE)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)


Usa USA vs Svizzera SUI – Legacy Arena / BJCC, Birmingham, USA
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Jack Sock (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

John Isner (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey v Antoine Bellier/Adrien Bossel (SUI)
Jack Sock (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
John Isner (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)


Giappone JPN vs Francia FRA 0-2 – Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Davis JPN - FRA
T. Daniel
2
3
2
R. Gasquet
6
6
6
Vincitore FRA


Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Davis JPN - FRA
Y. Nishioka
3
3
4
G. Simon
6
6
6
Vincitore FRA


Yuichi Sugita/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)


Canada CAN vs Gran Bretagna GBR – The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Canada
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)


Serbia SRB vs Russia RUS – Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Davis RUS - SRB
V. Troicki
K. Khachanov


Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Davis RUS - SRB
N. Djokovic
D. Medvedev


Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) v Konstantin Kravchuk/Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)


Croazia HRV vs Spagna ESP – Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt , Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ante Pavic (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marin Draganja/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP)
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Ante Pavic (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

03/02/17 - 10:16

03/02/17 - 10:15

03/02/17 - 9:48

03/02/17 - 9:47

03/02/17 - 9:46

La Francia prende il largo.
Richard Gasquet ha sconfitto facilmente Taro Daniel, A seguire Gilles Simon ha superato Yosihito Nishioka con il punteggio di 6-3 6-3 6-4.

03/02/17 - 9:41
A Melbourne Thompson e Kyrgios battono facilmente cechi Vesely e Satral.
Nella prima partita Thompson ha sconfitto per 6-3 6-3 6-4 Jiri Vesely, il giocatore ceco più importante dopo Berdych.
Dopo questa gioia il pubblico australiano ha visto il successo di Nick Kyrgios che ha superato Jan Satral per 6-2 6-3 6-2.
AUSCZE 2-0

03/02/17 - 0:21

Novak Djokovic ha parlato prima del suo esordio a Nis in Davis Cup.

“In Davis cerco sempre di tirare fuori il meglio di me. Non abbiamo molte opportunità di giocare per il nostro paese e per questo ci tengo molto a far bene.
I russi sono una squadra molto giovane e motivata e dobbiamo considerarli come seri avversari. Sono tutti nella top 100 e possono giocare bene sia in singolo e in doppio. Sottovalutarli sarebbe letale per noi.”

SRB vs RUS

03/02/17 - 0:15

All’una italiana si parte con Australia vs Repubblica Ceca senza Tomas Berdych.
In campo nel primo incontro Thompson – Vesely. A seguire Kyrgios – Satral
AUS vs CZE

03/02/17 - 0:13

