Davis Cup: Risultati Live Primo Turno. Day 1. LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis). Bene Australia e Francia

Risultati del primo turno di Davis Cup
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno del World Group dell’edizione 2017 di Davis Cup
Argentina vs Italia – Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
Guido Pella (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Leonardo Mayer/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (ITA)
Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Guido Pella (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Germania vs Belgio – Fraport Arena, Frankfurt, Germany
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)
Alexander Zverev (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)
Jan-Lennard Struff/Mischa Zverev (GER) v Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore (BEL)
Alexander Zverev (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)
Australia vs Rep. Ceca 2-0 – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hard, Outdoor
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Davis CZE - AUS
J. Thompson
6
6
6
J. Vesely
3
3
4
Vincitore AUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Vesely
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
15-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 4-3
J. Thompson
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Thompson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Thompson
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Thompson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Vesely
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
df
0-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)
Davis CZE - AUS
N. Kyrgios
6
6
6
J. Satral
2
3
2
Vincitore AUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 6-2
J. Satral
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-1 → 5-2
N. Kyrgios
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
A-40
ace
ace
4-1 → 5-1
J. Satral
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-0 → 4-1
J. Satral
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kyrgios
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-30
A-40
ace
4-2 → 5-2
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
30-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Satral
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Satral
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
ace
3-1 → 4-1
N. Kyrgios
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. Satral
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) v Zdnek Kolar/Radek Stepanek (CZE)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)
Usa vs Svizzera – Legacy Arena / BJCC, Birmingham, USA
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey v Antoine Bellier/Adrien Bossel (SUI)
Jack Sock (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
John Isner (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)
Giappone vs Francia 0-2 – Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Davis JPN - FRA
T. Daniel
2
3
2
R. Gasquet
6
6
6
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Daniel
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-5 → 2-6
T. Daniel
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Daniel
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-5 → 2-6
T. Daniel
0-15
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
T. Daniel
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-15
30-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
T. Daniel
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
Davis JPN - FRA
Y. Nishioka
3
3
4
G. Simon
6
6
6
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
0-15
40-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Simon
0-15
df
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
15-30
40-A
df
2-3 → 3-3
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Nishioka
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Nishioka
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Yuichi Sugita/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
Canada vs Gran Bretagna – The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Canada
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)
Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)
Serbia vs Russia – Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Davis RUS - SRB
V. Troicki
K. Khachanov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Davis RUS - SRB
N. Djokovic
D. Medvedev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) v Konstantin Kravchuk/Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Croazia vs Spagna – Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt , Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
Ante Pavic (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Marin Draganja/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP)
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Ante Pavic (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
