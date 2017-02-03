Davis Cup: Risultati Live Primo Turno. Day 1. LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis). Bene Australia e Francia

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno del World Group dell’edizione 2017 di Davis Cup

Argentina vs Italia – Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Surface: Clay, Outdoor

Guido Pella (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Mayer/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)

Guido Pella (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Germania vs Belgio – Fraport Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan-Lennard Struff/Mischa Zverev (GER) v Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore (BEL)

Alexander Zverev (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)

Australia vs Rep. Ceca 2-0 – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hard, Outdoor

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)



Davis CZE - AUS J. Thompson J. Thompson 6 6 6 J. Vesely J. Vesely 3 3 4 Vincitore AUS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 30-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 J. Vesely 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 4-2 → 4-3 J. Thompson 15-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Vesely 0-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Thompson 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Vesely 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 J. Thompson 0-15 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 15-30 0-30 15-30 30-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Thompson 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 40-40 40-A 4-3 → 5-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 J. Vesely 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 J. Vesely 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 1-0 → 1-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 J. Vesely 0-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 5-3 → 6-3 J. Thompson 0-15 15-15 40-15 4-3 → 5-3 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 4-2 J. Vesely 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 J. Vesely 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 df 0-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)



Davis CZE - AUS N. Kyrgios N. Kyrgios 6 6 6 J. Satral J. Satral 2 3 2 Vincitore AUS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-2 N. Kyrgios 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 5-2 → 6-2 J. Satral 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 5-1 → 5-2 N. Kyrgios 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 A-40 ace ace 4-1 → 5-1 J. Satral 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-0 → 4-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 3-0 → 4-0 J. Satral 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 df 2-0 → 3-0 N. Kyrgios 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Satral 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 N. Kyrgios 15-0 ace 30-0 5-3 → 6-3 J. Satral 30-0 ace 30-0 40-0 5-2 → 5-3 N. Kyrgios 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-30 A-40 ace 4-2 → 5-2 J. Satral 15-0 30-0 ace 4-1 → 4-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 ace 30-30 ace 3-1 → 4-1 J. Satral 0-15 15-15 30-15 3-0 → 3-1 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 40-15 df 2-0 → 3-0 J. Satral 15-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df ace 40-A 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 2-0 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 J. Satral 15-0 15-15 30-30 5-2 → 6-2 N. Kyrgios 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 4-2 → 5-2 J. Satral 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 4-1 → 4-2 N. Kyrgios 15-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 J. Satral 0-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-0 → 3-1 N. Kyrgios 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-0 → 3-0 J. Satral 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 15-40 df 1-0 → 2-0 N. Kyrgios 15-0 30-0 30-15 0-0 → 1-0

Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) v Zdnek Kolar/Radek Stepanek (CZE)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)

Usa vs Svizzera – Legacy Arena / BJCC, Birmingham, USA

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Jack Sock (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

John Isner (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey v Antoine Bellier/Adrien Bossel (SUI)

Jack Sock (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

John Isner (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)

Giappone vs Francia 0-2 – Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)



Davis JPN - FRA T. Daniel T. Daniel 2 3 2 R. Gasquet R. Gasquet 6 6 6 Vincitore FRA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 T. Daniel 30-0 15-0 30-0 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 2-5 → 2-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 2-5 T. Daniel 15-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-3 → 2-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 T. Daniel 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 15-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 3-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 T. Daniel 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 R. Gasquet 0-15 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 3-3 T. Daniel 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 2-3 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 T. Daniel 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 T. Daniel 15-0 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-5 → 2-6 T. Daniel 15-0 30-15 40-15 1-5 → 2-5 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 T. Daniel 0-15 15-30 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 R. Gasquet 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 T. Daniel 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 R. Gasquet 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-15 30-30 ace 0-1 → 0-2 T. Daniel 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 30-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)



Davis JPN - FRA Y. Nishioka Y. Nishioka 3 3 4 G. Simon G. Simon 6 6 6 Vincitore FRA Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 0-15 40-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 G. Simon 0-15 df 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 15-30 40-A df 2-3 → 3-3 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 Y. Nishioka 0-30 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 15-15 15-30 3-4 → 3-5 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 G. Simon 15-0 15-15 15-40 15-30 2-2 → 3-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Simon 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 G. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 Y. Nishioka 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 G. Simon 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-4 → 3-5 Y. Nishioka 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 3-3 → 3-4 G. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 3-3 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 G. Simon 15-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 2-1 → 2-2 Y. Nishioka 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-0 → 2-1 G. Simon 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 Y. Nishioka 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Yuichi Sugita/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Canada vs Gran Bretagna – The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Canada

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)

Serbia vs Russia – Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)



Davis RUS - SRB V. Troicki V. Troicki K. Khachanov K. Khachanov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1

Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)



Davis RUS - SRB N. Djokovic N. Djokovic D. Medvedev D. Medvedev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1

Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) v Konstantin Kravchuk/Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Croazia vs Spagna – Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt , Osijek, Croatia

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Franko Skugor (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ante Pavic (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marin Draganja/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP)

Franko Skugor (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Ante Pavic (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)