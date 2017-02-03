Davis Cup: Risultati Live Primo Turno. Day 1. Live dettagliato e LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis)
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno del World Group dell’edizione 2017 di Davis Cup
LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis) sotto ai risultati ci saranno le notizie di giornata della manifestazione.
Argentina vs Italia – Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
Guido Pella (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Leonardo Mayer/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (ITA)
Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Guido Pella (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Diego SCHWARTZMAN
Date of birth: 16 Aug 1992
Singles ranking: 53
Doubles ranking: 118
Carlos BERLOCQ
Date of birth: 03 Feb 1983
Singles ranking: 81
Doubles ranking: 411
Guido PELLA
Date of birth: 17 May 1990
Singles ranking: 84
Doubles ranking: 208
Leonardo MAYER
Date of birth: 15 May 1987
Singles ranking: 147
Doubles ranking: 141
Paolo LORENZI
Date of birth: 15 Dec 1981
Singles ranking: 43
Doubles ranking: 179
Fabio FOGNINI
Date of birth: 24 May 1987
Singles ranking: 48
Doubles ranking: 188
Andreas SEPPI
Date of birth: 21 Feb 1984
Singles ranking: 68
Doubles ranking: 132
Simone BOLELLI
Date of birth: 08 Oct 1985
Singles ranking: 661
Doubles ranking: 150
Germania vs Belgio – Fraport Arena, Frankfurt, Germany
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)
Alexander Zverev (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)
Jan-Lennard Struff/Mischa Zverev (GER) v Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore (BEL)
Alexander Zverev (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)
Alexander ZVEREV
Date of birth: 20 Apr 1997
Singles ranking: 22
Doubles ranking: 163
Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER
Date of birth: 16 Oct 1983
Singles ranking: 29
Doubles ranking: 168
Mischa ZVEREV
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1987
Singles ranking: 35
Doubles ranking: 196
Jan-Lennard STRUFF
Date of birth: 25 Apr 1990
Singles ranking: 59
Doubles ranking: 156
Steve DARCIS
Date of birth: 13 Mar 1984
Singles ranking: 58
Doubles ranking: 872
Ruben BEMELMANS
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1988
Singles ranking: 141
Doubles ranking: 329
Arthur DE GREEF
Date of birth: 27 Mar 1992
Singles ranking: 143
Doubles ranking: 801
Joris DE LOORE
Date of birth: 21 Apr 1993
Singles ranking: 191
Doubles ranking: 528
Australia vs Rep. Ceca – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hard, Outdoor
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)
Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) v Zdnek Kolar/Radek Stepanek (CZE)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)
Nick KYRGIOS
Date of birth: 27 Apr 1995
Singles ranking: 15
Doubles ranking: 230
Jordan THOMPSON
Date of birth: 20 Apr 1994
Singles ranking: 65
Doubles ranking: 98
Sam GROTH
Date of birth: 19 Oct 1987
Singles ranking: 182
Doubles ranking: 47
John PEERS
Date of birth: 25 Jul 1988
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 6
Jiri VESELY
Date of birth: 10 Jul 1993
Singles ranking: 54
Doubles ranking: 207
Radek STEPANEK
Date of birth: 27 Nov 1978
Singles ranking: 104
Doubles ranking: 67
Jan SATRAL
Date of birth: 24 Jul 1990
Singles ranking: 157
Doubles ranking: 323
Zdenek KOLAR
Date of birth: 09 Oct 1996
Singles ranking: 239
Doubles ranking: 246
Usa vs Svizzera – Legacy Arena / BJCC, Birmingham, USA
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Jack Sock (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)
John Isner (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey v Antoine Bellier/Adrien Bossel (SUI)
Jack Sock (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
John Isner (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)
Jack SOCK
Date of birth: 24 Sep 1992
Singles ranking: 20
Doubles ranking: 16
John ISNER
Date of birth: 26 Apr 1985
Singles ranking: 23
Doubles ranking: 59
Sam QUERREY
Date of birth: 07 Oct 1987
Singles ranking: 27
Doubles ranking: 80
Steve JOHNSON
Date of birth: 24 Dec 1989
Singles ranking: 31
Doubles ranking: 99
Henri LAAKSONEN
Date of birth: 31 Mar 1992
Singles ranking: 127
Doubles ranking: 957
Marco CHIUDINELLI
Date of birth: 10 Sep 1981
Singles ranking: 146
Doubles ranking: 191
Adrien BOSSEL
Date of birth: 28 Dec 1986
Singles ranking: 485
Doubles ranking:
Antoine BELLIER
Date of birth: 18 Oct 1996
Singles ranking: 598
Doubles ranking: 545
Giappone vs Francia – Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
Yuichi Sugita/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)
Yoshihito NISHIOKA
Date of birth: 27 Sep 1995
Singles ranking: 85
Doubles ranking: 580
Taro DANIEL
Date of birth: 27 Jan 1993
Singles ranking: 114
Doubles ranking: 1230
Yuichi SUGITA
Date of birth: 18 Sep 1988
Singles ranking: 117
Doubles ranking: 445
Yasutaka UCHIYAMA
Date of birth: 05 Aug 1992
Singles ranking: 230
Doubles ranking: 228
Richard GASQUET
Date of birth: 18 Jun 1986
Singles ranking: 18
Doubles ranking: 861
Gilles SIMON
Date of birth: 27 Dec 1984
Singles ranking: 24
Doubles ranking: 258
Nicolas MAHUT
Date of birth: 21 Jan 1982
Singles ranking: 42
Doubles ranking: 1
Pierre-Hugues HERBERT
Date of birth: 18 Mar 1991
Singles ranking: 101
Doubles ranking: 2
Canada vs Gran Bretagna – The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Canada
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)
Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)
Peter POLANSKY
Date of birth: 15 Jun 1988
Singles ranking: 128
Doubles ranking: 147
Vasek POSPISIL
Date of birth: 23 Jun 1990
Singles ranking: 133
Doubles ranking: 19
Denis SHAPOVALOV
Date of birth: 15 Apr 1999
Singles ranking: 234
Doubles ranking: 605
Daniel NESTOR
Date of birth: 04 Sep 1972
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 24
Daniel EVANS
Date of birth: 23 May 1990
Singles ranking: 45
Doubles ranking: 277
Kyle EDMUND
Date of birth: 08 Jan 1995
Singles ranking: 47
Doubles ranking: 858=
Jamie MURRAY
Date of birth: 13 Feb 1986
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 8
Dominic INGLOT
Date of birth: 06 Mar 1986
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 43
Serbia vs Russia – Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) v Konstantin Kravchuk/Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
Novak DJOKOVIC
Date of birth: 22 May 1987
Singles ranking: 2
Doubles ranking:
Viktor TROICKI
Date of birth: 10 Feb 1986
Singles ranking: 37
Doubles ranking: 75
Dusan LAJOVIC
Date of birth: 30 Jun 1990
Singles ranking: 92
Doubles ranking: 169
Nenad ZIMONJIC
Date of birth: 04 Jun 1976
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 52
Karen KHACHANOV
Date of birth: 21 May 1996
Singles ranking: 52
Doubles ranking: 263
Andrey KUZNETSOV
Date of birth: 22 Feb 1991
Singles ranking: 55
Doubles ranking: 187
Daniil MEDVEDEV
Date of birth: 11 Feb 1996
Singles ranking: 63
Doubles ranking: 303
Konstantin KRAVCHUK
Date of birth: 23 Feb 1985
Singles ranking: 87
Doubles ranking: 146
Croazia vs Spagna – Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt , Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
Ante Pavic (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Marin Draganja/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP)
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Ante Pavic (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)
Franko SKUGOR
Date of birth: 20 Sep 1987
Singles ranking: 223
Doubles ranking: 111
Nikola MEKTIC
Date of birth: 24 Dec 1988
Singles ranking: 319
Doubles ranking: 65
Ante PAVIC
Date of birth: 07 Mar 1989
Singles ranking: 486
Doubles ranking: 349
Marin DRAGANJA
Date of birth: 13 May 1991
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 114
Roberto BAUTISTA AGUT
Date of birth: 14 Apr 1988
Singles ranking: 16
Doubles ranking: 352
Pablo CARRENO BUSTA
Date of birth: 12 Jul 1991
Singles ranking: 26
Doubles ranking: 17
Feliciano LOPEZ
Date of birth: 20 Sep 1981
Singles ranking: 33
Doubles ranking: 12
Marc LOPEZ
Date of birth: 31 Jul 1982
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 10
TAG: Coppa Davis, Coppa Davis 2017
Novak Djokovic ha parlato prima del suo esordio a Nis in Davis Cup.
“In Davis cerco sempre di tirare fuori il meglio di me. Non abbiamo molte opportunità di giocare per il nostro paese e per questo ci tengo molto a far bene.
I russi sono una squadra molto giovane e motivata e dobbiamo considerarli come seri avversari. Sono tutti nella top 100 e possono giocare bene sia in singolo e in doppio. Sottovalutarli sarebbe letale per noi.”
vs