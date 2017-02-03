Davis Cup 2017 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup: Risultati Live Primo Turno. Day 1. Live dettagliato e LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis)

Risultati del primo turno di Davis Cup
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno del World Group dell’edizione 2017 di Davis Cup

LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis) sotto ai risultati ci saranno le notizie di giornata della manifestazione.

Argentina ARG vs Italia ITA – Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
Guido Pella (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Mayer/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (ITA)
Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)
Guido Pella (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Diego SCHWARTZMAN
Date of birth: 16 Aug 1992
Singles ranking: 53
Doubles ranking: 118

Carlos BERLOCQ
Date of birth: 03 Feb 1983
Singles ranking: 81
Doubles ranking: 411

Guido PELLA
Date of birth: 17 May 1990
Singles ranking: 84
Doubles ranking: 208

Leonardo MAYER
Date of birth: 15 May 1987
Singles ranking: 147
Doubles ranking: 141

Paolo LORENZI
Date of birth: 15 Dec 1981
Singles ranking: 43
Doubles ranking: 179

Fabio FOGNINI
Date of birth: 24 May 1987
Singles ranking: 48
Doubles ranking: 188

Andreas SEPPI
Date of birth: 21 Feb 1984
Singles ranking: 68
Doubles ranking: 132

Simone BOLELLI
Date of birth: 08 Oct 1985
Singles ranking: 661
Doubles ranking: 150


Germania DEU vs Belgio BEL – Fraport Arena, Frankfurt, Germany
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan-Lennard Struff/Mischa Zverev (GER) v Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore (BEL)
Alexander Zverev (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)
Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)

Alexander ZVEREV
Date of birth: 20 Apr 1997
Singles ranking: 22
Doubles ranking: 163

Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER
Date of birth: 16 Oct 1983
Singles ranking: 29
Doubles ranking: 168

Mischa ZVEREV
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1987
Singles ranking: 35
Doubles ranking: 196

Jan-Lennard STRUFF
Date of birth: 25 Apr 1990
Singles ranking: 59
Doubles ranking: 156

Steve DARCIS
Date of birth: 13 Mar 1984
Singles ranking: 58
Doubles ranking: 872

Ruben BEMELMANS
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1988
Singles ranking: 141
Doubles ranking: 329

Arthur DE GREEF
Date of birth: 27 Mar 1992
Singles ranking: 143
Doubles ranking: 801

Joris DE LOORE
Date of birth: 21 Apr 1993
Singles ranking: 191
Doubles ranking: 528


Australia AUS vs Rep. Ceca CZE – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Australia
Surface: Hard, Outdoor
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)

Davis CZE - AUS
J. Thompson
15
2
J. Vesely
40
0
2 game points
Mostra dettagli

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) v Zdnek Kolar/Radek Stepanek (CZE)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)

Nick KYRGIOS
Date of birth: 27 Apr 1995
Singles ranking: 15
Doubles ranking: 230

Jordan THOMPSON
Date of birth: 20 Apr 1994
Singles ranking: 65
Doubles ranking: 98

Sam GROTH
Date of birth: 19 Oct 1987
Singles ranking: 182
Doubles ranking: 47

John PEERS
Date of birth: 25 Jul 1988
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 6

Jiri VESELY
Date of birth: 10 Jul 1993
Singles ranking: 54
Doubles ranking: 207

Radek STEPANEK
Date of birth: 27 Nov 1978
Singles ranking: 104
Doubles ranking: 67

Jan SATRAL
Date of birth: 24 Jul 1990
Singles ranking: 157
Doubles ranking: 323

Zdenek KOLAR
Date of birth: 09 Oct 1996
Singles ranking: 239
Doubles ranking: 246


Usa USA vs Svizzera SUI – Legacy Arena / BJCC, Birmingham, USA
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Jack Sock (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

John Isner (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey v Antoine Bellier/Adrien Bossel (SUI)
Jack Sock (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)
John Isner (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)

Jack SOCK
Date of birth: 24 Sep 1992
Singles ranking: 20
Doubles ranking: 16

John ISNER
Date of birth: 26 Apr 1985
Singles ranking: 23
Doubles ranking: 59

Sam QUERREY
Date of birth: 07 Oct 1987
Singles ranking: 27
Doubles ranking: 80

Steve JOHNSON
Date of birth: 24 Dec 1989
Singles ranking: 31
Doubles ranking: 99

Henri LAAKSONEN
Date of birth: 31 Mar 1992
Singles ranking: 127
Doubles ranking: 957

Marco CHIUDINELLI
Date of birth: 10 Sep 1981
Singles ranking: 146
Doubles ranking: 191

Adrien BOSSEL
Date of birth: 28 Dec 1986
Singles ranking: 485
Doubles ranking:

Antoine BELLIER
Date of birth: 18 Oct 1996
Singles ranking: 598
Doubles ranking: 545


Giappone JPN vs Francia FRA – Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yuichi Sugita/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)
Taro Daniel (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Yoshihito NISHIOKA
Date of birth: 27 Sep 1995
Singles ranking: 85
Doubles ranking: 580

Taro DANIEL
Date of birth: 27 Jan 1993
Singles ranking: 114
Doubles ranking: 1230

Yuichi SUGITA
Date of birth: 18 Sep 1988
Singles ranking: 117
Doubles ranking: 445

Yasutaka UCHIYAMA
Date of birth: 05 Aug 1992
Singles ranking: 230
Doubles ranking: 228

Richard GASQUET
Date of birth: 18 Jun 1986
Singles ranking: 18
Doubles ranking: 861

Gilles SIMON
Date of birth: 27 Dec 1984
Singles ranking: 24
Doubles ranking: 258

Nicolas MAHUT
Date of birth: 21 Jan 1982
Singles ranking: 42
Doubles ranking: 1

Pierre-Hugues HERBERT
Date of birth: 18 Mar 1991
Singles ranking: 101
Doubles ranking: 2


Canada CAN vs Gran Bretagna GBR – The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Canada
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)
Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)

Peter POLANSKY
Date of birth: 15 Jun 1988
Singles ranking: 128
Doubles ranking: 147

Vasek POSPISIL
Date of birth: 23 Jun 1990
Singles ranking: 133
Doubles ranking: 19

Denis SHAPOVALOV
Date of birth: 15 Apr 1999
Singles ranking: 234
Doubles ranking: 605

Daniel NESTOR
Date of birth: 04 Sep 1972
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 24

Daniel EVANS
Date of birth: 23 May 1990
Singles ranking: 45
Doubles ranking: 277

Kyle EDMUND
Date of birth: 08 Jan 1995
Singles ranking: 47
Doubles ranking: 858=

Jamie MURRAY
Date of birth: 13 Feb 1986
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 8

Dominic INGLOT
Date of birth: 06 Mar 1986
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 43


Serbia SRB vs Russia RUS – Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Davis RUS - SRB
V. Troicki
K. Khachanov
Mostra dettagli

Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Davis RUS - SRB
N. Djokovic
D. Medvedev
Mostra dettagli

Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) v Konstantin Kravchuk/Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS)
Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)
Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Novak DJOKOVIC
Date of birth: 22 May 1987
Singles ranking: 2
Doubles ranking:

Viktor TROICKI
Date of birth: 10 Feb 1986
Singles ranking: 37
Doubles ranking: 75

Dusan LAJOVIC
Date of birth: 30 Jun 1990
Singles ranking: 92
Doubles ranking: 169

Nenad ZIMONJIC
Date of birth: 04 Jun 1976
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 52

Karen KHACHANOV
Date of birth: 21 May 1996
Singles ranking: 52
Doubles ranking: 263

Andrey KUZNETSOV
Date of birth: 22 Feb 1991
Singles ranking: 55
Doubles ranking: 187

Daniil MEDVEDEV
Date of birth: 11 Feb 1996
Singles ranking: 63
Doubles ranking: 303

Konstantin KRAVCHUK
Date of birth: 23 Feb 1985
Singles ranking: 87
Doubles ranking: 146


Croazia HRV vs Spagna ESP – Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt , Osijek, Croatia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ante Pavic (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marin Draganja/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP)
Franko Skugor (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)
Ante Pavic (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Franko SKUGOR
Date of birth: 20 Sep 1987
Singles ranking: 223
Doubles ranking: 111

Nikola MEKTIC
Date of birth: 24 Dec 1988
Singles ranking: 319
Doubles ranking: 65

Ante PAVIC
Date of birth: 07 Mar 1989
Singles ranking: 486
Doubles ranking: 349

Marin DRAGANJA
Date of birth: 13 May 1991
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 114

Roberto BAUTISTA AGUT
Date of birth: 14 Apr 1988
Singles ranking: 16
Doubles ranking: 352

Pablo CARRENO BUSTA
Date of birth: 12 Jul 1991
Singles ranking: 26
Doubles ranking: 17

Feliciano LOPEZ
Date of birth: 20 Sep 1981
Singles ranking: 33
Doubles ranking: 12

Marc LOPEZ
Date of birth: 31 Jul 1982
Singles ranking:
Doubles ranking: 10

03/02/17 - 0:21

Novak Djokovic ha parlato prima del suo esordio a Nis in Davis Cup.

“In Davis cerco sempre di tirare fuori il meglio di me. Non abbiamo molte opportunità di giocare per il nostro paese e per questo ci tengo molto a far bene.
I russi sono una squadra molto giovane e motivata e dobbiamo considerarli come seri avversari. Sono tutti nella top 100 e possono giocare bene sia in singolo e in doppio. Sottovalutarli sarebbe letale per noi.”

SRB vs RUS

03/02/17 - 0:15

All’una italiana si parte con Australia vs Repubblica Ceca senza Tomas Berdych.
In campo nel primo incontro Thompson – Vesely. A seguire Kyrgios – Satral
AUS vs CZE

03/02/17 - 0:13

