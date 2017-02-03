Davis Cup: Risultati Live Primo Turno. Day 1. Live dettagliato e LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis)

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno del World Group dell’edizione 2017 di Davis Cup

LiveBlog (Novità di Livetennis) sotto ai risultati ci saranno le notizie di giornata della manifestazione.

Argentina vs Italia – Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Surface: Clay, Outdoor

Guido Pella (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Leonardo Mayer/Diego Schwartzman (ARG) v Simone Bolelli/Andreas Seppi (ITA)

Carlos Berlocq (ARG) v Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)

Guido Pella (ARG) v Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Diego SCHWARTZMAN

Date of birth: 16 Aug 1992

Singles ranking: 53

Doubles ranking: 118

Carlos BERLOCQ

Date of birth: 03 Feb 1983

Singles ranking: 81

Doubles ranking: 411

Guido PELLA

Date of birth: 17 May 1990

Singles ranking: 84

Doubles ranking: 208

Leonardo MAYER

Date of birth: 15 May 1987

Singles ranking: 147

Doubles ranking: 141

Paolo LORENZI

Date of birth: 15 Dec 1981

Singles ranking: 43

Doubles ranking: 179

Fabio FOGNINI

Date of birth: 24 May 1987

Singles ranking: 48

Doubles ranking: 188

Andreas SEPPI

Date of birth: 21 Feb 1984

Singles ranking: 68

Doubles ranking: 132

Simone BOLELLI

Date of birth: 08 Oct 1985

Singles ranking: 661

Doubles ranking: 150

Germania vs Belgio – Fraport Arena, Frankfurt, Germany

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Zverev (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jan-Lennard Struff/Mischa Zverev (GER) v Ruben Bemelmans/Joris de Loore (BEL)

Alexander Zverev (GER) v Steve Darcis (BEL)

Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) v Arthur de Greef (BEL)

Alexander ZVEREV

Date of birth: 20 Apr 1997

Singles ranking: 22

Doubles ranking: 163

Philipp KOHLSCHREIBER

Date of birth: 16 Oct 1983

Singles ranking: 29

Doubles ranking: 168

Mischa ZVEREV

Date of birth: 22 Aug 1987

Singles ranking: 35

Doubles ranking: 196

Jan-Lennard STRUFF

Date of birth: 25 Apr 1990

Singles ranking: 59

Doubles ranking: 156

Steve DARCIS

Date of birth: 13 Mar 1984

Singles ranking: 58

Doubles ranking: 872

Ruben BEMELMANS

Date of birth: 14 Jan 1988

Singles ranking: 141

Doubles ranking: 329

Arthur DE GREEF

Date of birth: 27 Mar 1992

Singles ranking: 143

Doubles ranking: 801

Joris DE LOORE

Date of birth: 21 Apr 1993

Singles ranking: 191

Doubles ranking: 528

Australia vs Rep. Ceca – Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Melbourne, Australia

Surface: Hard, Outdoor

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)



Davis CZE - AUS J. Thompson J. Thompson 15 2 J. Vesely • J. Vesely 40 0 2 game points Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 J. Vesely 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 J. Thompson 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-0 → 2-0 J. Vesely 0-15 0-30 df 0-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sam Groth/John Peers (AUS) v Zdnek Kolar/Radek Stepanek (CZE)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Jiri Vesely (CZE)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jan Satral (CZE)

Nick KYRGIOS

Date of birth: 27 Apr 1995

Singles ranking: 15

Doubles ranking: 230

Jordan THOMPSON

Date of birth: 20 Apr 1994

Singles ranking: 65

Doubles ranking: 98

Sam GROTH

Date of birth: 19 Oct 1987

Singles ranking: 182

Doubles ranking: 47

John PEERS

Date of birth: 25 Jul 1988

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 6

Jiri VESELY

Date of birth: 10 Jul 1993

Singles ranking: 54

Doubles ranking: 207

Radek STEPANEK

Date of birth: 27 Nov 1978

Singles ranking: 104

Doubles ranking: 67

Jan SATRAL

Date of birth: 24 Jul 1990

Singles ranking: 157

Doubles ranking: 323

Zdenek KOLAR

Date of birth: 09 Oct 1996

Singles ranking: 239

Doubles ranking: 246

Usa vs Svizzera – Legacy Arena / BJCC, Birmingham, USA

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Jack Sock (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

John Isner (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey v Antoine Bellier/Adrien Bossel (SUI)

Jack Sock (USA) v Henri Laaksonen (SUI)

John Isner (USA) v Marco Chiudinelli (SUI)

Jack SOCK

Date of birth: 24 Sep 1992

Singles ranking: 20

Doubles ranking: 16

John ISNER

Date of birth: 26 Apr 1985

Singles ranking: 23

Doubles ranking: 59

Sam QUERREY

Date of birth: 07 Oct 1987

Singles ranking: 27

Doubles ranking: 80

Steve JOHNSON

Date of birth: 24 Dec 1989

Singles ranking: 31

Doubles ranking: 99

Henri LAAKSONEN

Date of birth: 31 Mar 1992

Singles ranking: 127

Doubles ranking: 957

Marco CHIUDINELLI

Date of birth: 10 Sep 1981

Singles ranking: 146

Doubles ranking: 191

Adrien BOSSEL

Date of birth: 28 Dec 1986

Singles ranking: 485

Doubles ranking:

Antoine BELLIER

Date of birth: 18 Oct 1996

Singles ranking: 598

Doubles ranking: 545

Giappone vs Francia – Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Yuichi Sugita/Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Taro Daniel (JPN) v Gilles Simon (FRA)

Yoshihito NISHIOKA

Date of birth: 27 Sep 1995

Singles ranking: 85

Doubles ranking: 580

Taro DANIEL

Date of birth: 27 Jan 1993

Singles ranking: 114

Doubles ranking: 1230

Yuichi SUGITA

Date of birth: 18 Sep 1988

Singles ranking: 117

Doubles ranking: 445

Yasutaka UCHIYAMA

Date of birth: 05 Aug 1992

Singles ranking: 230

Doubles ranking: 228

Richard GASQUET

Date of birth: 18 Jun 1986

Singles ranking: 18

Doubles ranking: 861

Gilles SIMON

Date of birth: 27 Dec 1984

Singles ranking: 24

Doubles ranking: 258

Nicolas MAHUT

Date of birth: 21 Jan 1982

Singles ranking: 42

Doubles ranking: 1

Pierre-Hugues HERBERT

Date of birth: 18 Mar 1991

Singles ranking: 101

Doubles ranking: 2

Canada vs Gran Bretagna – The Arena at TD Place, Ottawa, Canada

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Dominic Inglot/Jamie Murray (GBR)

Vasek Pospisil (CAN) v Daniel Evans (GBR)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN) v Kyle Edmund (GBR)

Peter POLANSKY

Date of birth: 15 Jun 1988

Singles ranking: 128

Doubles ranking: 147

Vasek POSPISIL

Date of birth: 23 Jun 1990

Singles ranking: 133

Doubles ranking: 19

Denis SHAPOVALOV

Date of birth: 15 Apr 1999

Singles ranking: 234

Doubles ranking: 605

Daniel NESTOR

Date of birth: 04 Sep 1972

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 24

Daniel EVANS

Date of birth: 23 May 1990

Singles ranking: 45

Doubles ranking: 277

Kyle EDMUND

Date of birth: 08 Jan 1995

Singles ranking: 47

Doubles ranking: 858=

Jamie MURRAY

Date of birth: 13 Feb 1986

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 8

Dominic INGLOT

Date of birth: 06 Mar 1986

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 43

Serbia vs Russia – Sportski Centar Cair, Nis, Serbia

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)



Davis RUS - SRB V. Troicki V. Troicki K. Khachanov K. Khachanov Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1

Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)



Davis RUS - SRB N. Djokovic N. Djokovic D. Medvedev D. Medvedev Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1

Viktor Troicki/Nenad Zimonjic (SRB) v Konstantin Kravchuk/Andrey Kuznetsov (RUS)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Viktor Troicki (SRB) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Novak DJOKOVIC

Date of birth: 22 May 1987

Singles ranking: 2

Doubles ranking:

Viktor TROICKI

Date of birth: 10 Feb 1986

Singles ranking: 37

Doubles ranking: 75

Dusan LAJOVIC

Date of birth: 30 Jun 1990

Singles ranking: 92

Doubles ranking: 169

Nenad ZIMONJIC

Date of birth: 04 Jun 1976

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 52

Karen KHACHANOV

Date of birth: 21 May 1996

Singles ranking: 52

Doubles ranking: 263

Andrey KUZNETSOV

Date of birth: 22 Feb 1991

Singles ranking: 55

Doubles ranking: 187

Daniil MEDVEDEV

Date of birth: 11 Feb 1996

Singles ranking: 63

Doubles ranking: 303

Konstantin KRAVCHUK

Date of birth: 23 Feb 1985

Singles ranking: 87

Doubles ranking: 146

Croazia vs Spagna – Sportska Dvorana Gradski Vrt , Osijek, Croatia

Surface: Hard, Indoor

Franko Skugor (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ante Pavic (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marin Draganja/Nikola Mektic (CRO) v Feliciano Lopez/Marc Lopez (ESP)

Franko Skugor (CRO) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Ante Pavic (CRO) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

Franko SKUGOR

Date of birth: 20 Sep 1987

Singles ranking: 223

Doubles ranking: 111

Nikola MEKTIC

Date of birth: 24 Dec 1988

Singles ranking: 319

Doubles ranking: 65

Ante PAVIC

Date of birth: 07 Mar 1989

Singles ranking: 486

Doubles ranking: 349

Marin DRAGANJA

Date of birth: 13 May 1991

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 114

Roberto BAUTISTA AGUT

Date of birth: 14 Apr 1988

Singles ranking: 16

Doubles ranking: 352

Pablo CARRENO BUSTA

Date of birth: 12 Jul 1991

Singles ranking: 26

Doubles ranking: 17

Feliciano LOPEZ

Date of birth: 20 Sep 1981

Singles ranking: 33

Doubles ranking: 12

Marc LOPEZ

Date of birth: 31 Jul 1982

Singles ranking:

Doubles ranking: 10