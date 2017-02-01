Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Burnie: Secondo Turno. Live Bellotti vs Santillan. Live dettagliato

Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Burnie.

AUS Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $75.000
2T Santillan JPN – Bellotti ITA (0-0) ore 02:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Santillan JPN – Bellotti ITA
May 22, 1997 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
19 years Age: 25 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
207 Current rank: 227
207 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 221 (Sep 21, 2015)
172 Total matches: 494
$72 247 Prize money: $114 061
265 Points: 231
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

