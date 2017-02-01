Challenger Burnie: Secondo Turno. Live Bellotti vs Santillan. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Burnie.
Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $75.000
2T Santillan – Bellotti (0-0) ore 02:30
Santillan – Bellotti
May 22, 1997 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
19 years Age: 25 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
207 Current rank: 227
207 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 221 (Sep 21, 2015)
172 Total matches: 494
$72 247 Prize money: $114 061
265 Points: 231
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Burnie, Challenger Burnie 2017, Riccardo Bellotti
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit