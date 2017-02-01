Challenger Burnie: Esce di scena al secondo turno Riccardo Bellotti
Si ferma al secondo turno Riccardo Bellotti nel torneo challenger di Burnie.
Il 21enne nato a Vienna, numero 227 del ranking mondiale, è stato sconfitto con il punteggio di 63 64 dal giapponese Akira Santillan, numero 207 del ranking mondiale e ottava testa di serie.
Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $75.000
01:01:34
1 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 0
74% 1st Serve % 65%
27/39 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 28/36 (78%)
7/14 (50%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/19 (68%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Saved 2/2 (100%)
9 Service Games Played 10
8/36 (22%) 1st Return Points Won 12/39 (31%)
6/19 (32%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/14 (50%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Won 2/2 (100%)
10 Return Games Played 9
34/53 (64%) Total Service Points Won 41/55 (75%)
14/55 (25%) Total Return Points Won 19/53 (36%)
48/108 (44%) Total Points Won 60/108 (56%)
Santillan – Bellotti
May 22, 1997 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
19 years Age: 25 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
207 Current rank: 227
207 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 221 (Sep 21, 2015)
172 Total matches: 494
$72 247 Prize money: $114 061
265 Points: 231
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Peccato per Riccardo. Un solo break per set a dividere i due, Santillan comunque avversario molto valido. Continua così e i risultati arriveranno anche nei challenger quest’anno. In più stavolta si giocava su cemento quindi ci sta