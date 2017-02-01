Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Burnie: Esce di scena al secondo turno Riccardo Bellotti

01/02/2017 09:15 1 commento
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991

Si ferma al secondo turno Riccardo Bellotti nel torneo challenger di Burnie.

Il 21enne nato a Vienna, numero 227 del ranking mondiale, è stato sconfitto con il punteggio di 63 64 dal giapponese Akira Santillan, numero 207 del ranking mondiale e ottava testa di serie.

AUS Challenger Burnie CH | Cemento | $75.000
2T Santillan JPN – Bellotti ITA (0-0) ore 02:30

CH Burnie
Riccardo Bellotti
3
4
Akira Santillan [8]
6
6
Vincitore: A. SANTILLAN
Mostra dettagli

01:01:34
1 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 0
74% 1st Serve % 65%
27/39 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 28/36 (78%)
7/14 (50%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/19 (68%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Saved 2/2 (100%)
9 Service Games Played 10
8/36 (22%) 1st Return Points Won 12/39 (31%)
6/19 (32%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/14 (50%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Won 2/2 (100%)
10 Return Games Played 9
34/53 (64%) Total Service Points Won 41/55 (75%)
14/55 (25%) Total Return Points Won 19/53 (36%)
48/108 (44%) Total Points Won 60/108 (56%)

Santillan JPN – Bellotti ITA
May 22, 1997 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
19 years Age: 25 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
207 Current rank: 227
207 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 221 (Sep 21, 2015)
172 Total matches: 494
$72 247 Prize money: $114 061
265 Points: 231
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: , ,

1 commento

Fogna prima o poi 01-02-2017 07:32

Peccato per Riccardo. Un solo break per set a dividere i due, Santillan comunque avversario molto valido. Continua così e i risultati arriveranno anche nei challenger quest’anno. In più stavolta si giocava su cemento quindi ci sta

 1
Replica | Quota |

Lascia un commento