Challenger Dallas: Subito eliminato Salvatore Caruso (Video)
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Dallas.
Challenger Dallas | Indoor | $125.000
1T Opelka – Caruso (0-0) ore 17:30
01:00:51
15 Aces 0
3 Double Faults 2
55% 1st Serve % 57%
22/24 (92%) 1st Serve Points Won 19/31 (61%)
11/20 (55%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/23 (39%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Saved 4/8 (50%)
8 Service Games Played 8
12/31 (39%) 1st Return Points Won 2/24 (8%)
14/23 (61%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/20 (45%)
4/8 (50%) Break Points Won 0/0 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 8
33/44 (75%) Total Service Points Won 28/54 (52%)
26/54 (48%) Total Return Points Won 11/44 (25%)
59/98 (60%) Total Points Won 39/98 (40%)
Opelka – Caruso
Aug 28, 1997 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
19 years Age: 24 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
187 Current rank: 247
187 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
137 Total matches: 345
$134 960 Prize money: $134 530
302 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
