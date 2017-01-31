Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Dallas: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Opelka. Live dettagliato e LiveVideo

31/01/2017 16:26 3 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Dallas.

USA Challenger Dallas | Indoor | $125.000
1T Opelka USA – Caruso ITA (0-0) ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Opelka USA – Caruso ITA
Aug 28, 1997 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
19 years Age: 24 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
187 Current rank: 247
187 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
137 Total matches: 345
$134 960 Prize money: $134 530
302 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

3 commenti

Fede-rer 31-01-2017 16:44

Oggi, ahimè, Mission (quasi) impossible per il buon Sasuzzo. Brutto sorteggio. Il bombardiere Opelka è duro da affrontare su campi simili.

 3
LiveTennis.it Staff 31-01-2017 16:39

@ gil (#1760460)

Si cambiamo quando inizia Caruso :)

2
gil (Guest) 31-01-2017 16:37

il video che si vede adesso è il challenger di quimper

 1
Lascia un commento