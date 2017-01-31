Challenger Dallas: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Opelka. Live dettagliato e LiveVideo
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Dallas.
Challenger Dallas | Indoor | $125.000
1T Opelka – Caruso (0-0) ore 17:30
Opelka – Caruso
Aug 28, 1997 Birthday: Dec 15, 1992
19 years Age: 24 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
187 Current rank: 247
187 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 206 (Sep 14, 2015)
137 Total matches: 345
$134 960 Prize money: $134 530
302 Points: 211
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Oggi, ahimè, Mission (quasi) impossible per il buon Sasuzzo. Brutto sorteggio. Il bombardiere Opelka è duro da affrontare su campi simili.
@ gil (#1760460)
Si cambiamo quando inizia Caruso
il video che si vede adesso è il challenger di quimper