Challenger Maui: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana.
Challenger Maui CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Li, Zhe vs Bye
(WC) Mays, Casun vs (WC) Erro, Juan
Salisbury, Joe vs (WC) Tanaka-Tamaki, Kento
Bye vs (6) Uchida, Kaichi
(2) Quiroz, Roberto vs Bye
(WC) Hadrava, Jakub vs Withrow, Jackson
Renard, Lucas vs Xia, Zihao
Bye vs (5) Statham, Jose
(3) Nguyen, Daniel vs Bye
(WC) Lyttle, Jack vs Bambridge, Luke
Kolaric, Igor vs Gonzales, Ruben
Bye vs (7) Takeuchi, Kento
(4) Tearney, Finn vs Bye
Gong, Mao-Xin vs Bye
Bye vs (WC) Albert, Felix
Bye vs (8) Bellier, Antoine
