Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Maui: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana

22/01/2017 06:56 Nessun commento
Antoine Bellier nella foto
Antoine Bellier nella foto

Challenger Maui: Il Tabellone di Qualificazione. Nessuna presenza italiana.

USA Challenger Maui CH | Cemento | $75.000
(1) Li, Zhe CHN vs Bye
(WC) Mays, Casun USA vs (WC) Erro, Juan ESP
Salisbury, Joe GBR vs (WC) Tanaka-Tamaki, Kento JPN
Bye vs (6) Uchida, Kaichi JPN

(2) Quiroz, Roberto ECU vs Bye
(WC) Hadrava, Jakub CZE vs Withrow, Jackson USA
Renard, Lucas SWE vs Xia, Zihao CHN
Bye vs (5) Statham, Jose NZL

(3) Nguyen, Daniel USA vs Bye
(WC) Lyttle, Jack AUS vs Bambridge, Luke GBR
Kolaric, Igor SRB vs Gonzales, Ruben PHI
Bye vs (7) Takeuchi, Kento JPN

(4) Tearney, Finn NZL vs Bye
Gong, Mao-Xin CHN vs Bye
Bye vs (WC) Albert, Felix GER
Bye vs (8) Bellier, Antoine SUI

TAG: ,

Lascia un commento