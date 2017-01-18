Australian Open: Secondo Turno Live Italiani. Live dettagliato (in campo Lorenzi e Seppi)
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel singolare maschile dell’Australian Open 2017.
Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.000.000 – 2* Turno
Hisense Arena
Non prima delle ore: 08:00
4. Andreas Seppi – (14) Nick Kyrgios
Kyrgios – Seppi (2-0)
Apr 27, 1995 Birthday: Feb 21, 1984
21 years Age: 32 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
13 Current rank: 89
13 (Jan 16, 2017) Highest rank: 18 (Apr 29, 2013)
237 Total matches: 975
$3 589 419 Prize money: $8 160 172
2 460 Points: 635
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 7 – 01:00
3. Paolo Lorenzi – (29) Viktor Troicki
Troicki – Lorenzi (1-0)
Feb 10, 1986 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
30 years Age: 35 years
Serbia Serbia Country: Italy Italy
35 Current rank: 43
12 (Jun 20, 2011) Highest rank: 35 (Sep 26, 2016)
792 Total matches: 964
$7 070 901 Prize money: $2 887 642
1 225 Points: 1 033
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
