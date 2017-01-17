Challenger Koblenz: Primo Turno Italiani. Live Gaio e Giannessi. Live dettagliato e LiveVideo
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Koblenz
Challenger Koblenz | Indoor | e43.000
1T Barrere – Gaio (0-0) ore 11:00
Barrere – Gaio
Feb 16, 1994 Birthday: Mar 05, 1992
22 years Age: 24 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
246 Current rank: 174
187 (Jul 18, 2016) Highest rank: 158 (Aug 01, 2016)
325 Total matches: 488
$159 687 Prize money: $200 380
212 Points: 329
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1T Skugor – Giannessi (0-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Giannessi – Skugor
May 30, 1990 Birthday: Sep 20, 1987
26 years Age: 29 years
Italy Italy Country: Croatia Croatia
123 Current rank: 221
123 (Jan 16, 2017) Highest rank: 145 (Apr 25, 2016)
469 Total matches: 611
$423 719 Prize money: $451 685
479 Points: 238
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed
