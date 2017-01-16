Australian Open: Primo Turno Live Italiane. Live dettagliato (In campo Vinci e Schiavone)
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato delle giocatrici italiane impegnate nel singolare femminile dell’Australian Open 2017.
Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.000.000 – 1* Turno
Margaret Court Arena – 01:00
3. Coco Vandeweghe – (15) Roberta Vinci
Vandeweghe – Vinci (2-1)
Dec 06, 1991 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
25 years Age: 33 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
38 Current rank: 18
29 (Jun 20, 2016) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
404 Total matches: 849
$3 179 800 Prize money: $11 374 729
1 312 Points: 2 210
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 20 – 01:00
3. Francesca Schiavone – Julia Boserup
Boserup – Schiavone (0-0)
Sep 09, 1991 Birthday: Jun 23, 1980
25 years Age: 36 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
117 Current rank: 96
116 (Sep 19, 2016) Highest rank: 4 (May 02, 2011)
319 Total matches: 923
$0 Prize money: $10 823 955
498 Points: 659
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Australian Open, Australian Open 2017, Francesca Schiavone, Roberta Vinci
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit