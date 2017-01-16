Australian Open 2017 - Italiani ATP, Copertina

Australian Open: Primo Turno Live Italiani. Live dettagliato (In campo Lorenzi, Seppi e Vanni)

16/01/2017 01:04 1 commento
Gli Italiani a Melbourne
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel singolare maschile dell’Australian Open 2017.

AUS Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.000.000 – 1* Turno

Show Court 2 – 01:00
2. (10) Tomas Berdych CZELuca Vanni ITA

GS Australian Open
T. Berdych [10]
15
1
L. Vanni
15
0
Luca Vanni ITA – Berdych CZE (0-0)
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: Sep 17, 1985
31 years Age: 31 years
Italy Italy Country: Czech Republic Czech Republic
160 Current rank: 10
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 4 (May 25, 2015)
683 Total matches: 1 037
$483 438 Prize money: $26 416 606
373 Points: 3 060
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 8 – 01:00
3. James Duckworth AUSPaolo Lorenzi ITA

Duckworth AUS – Paolo Lorenzi ITA (0-1)
Jan 21, 1992 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
24 years Age: 35 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
105 Current rank: 41
82 (May 04, 2015) Highest rank: 35 (Sep 26, 2016)
426 Total matches: 963
$1 038 606 Prize money: $2 887 642
577 Points: 1 090
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 19 – 01:00
3. Paul-Henri Mathieu FRAAndreas Seppi ITA

Seppi ITA – Mathieu FRA (2-4)
Feb 21, 1984 Birthday: Jan 12, 1982
32 years Age: 35 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
85 Current rank: 73
18 (Apr 29, 2013) Highest rank: 12 (Apr 21, 2008)
974 Total matches: 903
$8 160 172 Prize money: $6 096 286
655 Points: 700
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

