Australian Open: Risultati Live Day 1. Live dettagliato

Risultati Live dall'Australian Open
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dall’Australian Open, prima prova stagionale del Grand Slam.
Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.000.000 – 1* Turno
Rod Laver Arena – 01:00
1. (4) Simona Halep – Shelby Rogers
GS Australian Open
S. Halep [4]
3
1
S. Rogers
6
6
Vincitore: S. Rogers
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
S. Rogers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
S. Halep
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
S. Rogers
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Halep
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
S. Rogers
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Halep
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
S. Rogers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Rogers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Kateryna Kozlova – (13) Venus Williams
GS Australian Open
K. Kozlova
30
2
V. Williams [13]•
15
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Kozlova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Williams
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. (1) Andy Murray – Illya Marchenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rod Laver Arena – 09:00
1. (1) Angelique Kerber – Lesia Tsurenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Jurgen Melzer – (17) Roger Federer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Margaret Court Arena – 01:00
1. Marina Erakovic – (7) Garbiñe Muguruza
GS Australian Open
M. Erakovic
5
4
G. Muguruza [7]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Erakovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Erakovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
G. Muguruza
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Erakovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Erakovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Muguruza
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
M. Erakovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Erakovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Erakovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
2. (27) Bernard Tomic – Thomaz Bellucci
GS Australian Open
B. Tomic [27]
0
0
T. Bellucci•
0
0
Riscaldamento
3. Coco Vandeweghe – (15) Roberta Vinci
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Margaret Court Arena – 09:00
1. (4) Stan Wawrinka – Martin Klizan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Louisa Chirico – Eugenie Bouchard
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hisense Arena – 01:00
1. Andrey Kuznetsov – (5) Kei Nishikori
GS Australian Open
A. Kuznetsov
0
7
1
4
K. Nishikori [5]•
0
5
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Nishikori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kuznetsov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kuznetsov
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
A. Kuznetsov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
A. Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
K. Nishikori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Kuznetsov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Nishikori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Ashleigh Barty – Annika Beck
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Mariana Duque-Mariño – (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Non prima delle ore: 08:30
4. Gastao Elias – (14) Nick Kyrgios
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Show Court 2 – 01:00
1. Mona Barthel – Destanee Aiava
GS Australian Open
M. Barthel
6
7
D. Aiava
3
6
Vincitore: M. Barthel
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
3-0*
4-0*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
D. Aiava
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
M. Barthel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Aiava
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Aiava
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Aiava
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. (10) Tomas Berdych – Luca Vanni
GS Australian Open
T. Berdych [10]
15
1
L. Vanni•
15
0
3. Jerzy Janowicz – (7) Marin Cilic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. (10) Carla Suárez Navarro – Jana Cepelova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Show Court 3 – 01:00
1. Alex De Minaur – Gerald Melzer
GS Australian Open
A. De Minaur
30
5
6
1
G. Melzer•
40
7
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Melzer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
G. Melzer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
G. Melzer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
G. Melzer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
G. Melzer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Melzer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. De Minaur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
G. Melzer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. De Minaur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Melzer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
G. Melzer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. De Minaur
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Melzer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. De Minaur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Aliaksandra Sasnovich – (20) Shuai Zhang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. (11) Elina Svitolina – Galina Voskoboeva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Thiago Monteiro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – 01:00
1. Victor Estrella Burgos – Aljaz Bedene
GS Australian Open
V. Estrella Burgos•
0
7
4
A. Bedene
0
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
A. Bedene
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
V. Estrella Burgos
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Bedene
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
V. Estrella Burgos
2-3 → 2-4
V. Estrella Burgos
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
V. Estrella Burgos
0-1 → 1-1
2. (32) Anastasija Sevastova – Nao Hibino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Karen Khachanov – Adrian Mannarino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Eri Hozumi – Carina Witthoeft
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – 01:00
1. Ying-Ying Duan – Rebecca Sramkova
GS Australian Open
Y. Duan
6
6
R. Sramkova
3
4
Vincitore: Y. Duan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Duan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
Y. Duan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Y. Duan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Duan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Sramkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Y. Duan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Sramkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
Y. Duan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
R. Sramkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
2. Quentin Halys – (31) Sam Querrey
GS Australian Open
Q. Halys•
40
3
S. Querrey [31]
A
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
Q. Halys
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Querrey
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Stefanie Voegele – Kurumi Nara
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Non prima delle ore: 07:30
4. Pierre-Hugues Herbert – (23) Jack Sock
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – 01:00
1. (26) Laura Siegemund – Jelena Jankovic
GS Australian Open
L. Siegemund [26]•
0
1
6
1
J. Jankovic
15
6
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Jankovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
L. Siegemund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jankovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
L. Siegemund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
J. Jankovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
J. Jankovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
L. Siegemund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Jankovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Siegemund
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
J. Jankovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
L. Siegemund
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
J. Jankovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Jankovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
2. Pauline Parmentier – Misaki Doi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. James Duckworth – Paolo Lorenzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Steve Darcis – Sam Groth
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – 01:00
1. Samantha Crawford – Lauren Davis
GS Australian Open
S. Crawford
4
6
6
L. Davis
6
3
0
Vincitore: S. Crawford
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Davis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
S. Crawford
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
L. Davis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Crawford
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
L. Davis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
S. Crawford
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Davis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Crawford
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Crawford
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Davis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
S. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
L. Davis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
L. Davis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Crawford
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
2. Kristina Kucova – Christina McHale
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Malek Jaziri – Go Soeda
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Bjorn Fratangelo – Noah Rubin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – 01:00
1. Nicolas Almagro – Jeremy Chardy
GS Australian Open
N. Almagro•
0
0
J. Chardy
15
4
Vincitore: J. Chardy per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Almagro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
J. Chardy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
N. Almagro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Alison Riske – Madison Brengle
GS Australian Open
A. Riske•
0
6
M. Brengle
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Brengle
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Riske
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Riske
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Brengle
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Brengle
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Irina Khromacheva – Sorana Cirstea
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Non prima delle ore: 07:30
4. Marcel Granollers – Dudi Sela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – 01:00
1. (19) Kiki Bertens – Varvara Lepchenko
GS Australian Open
K. Bertens [19]
0
5
5
V. Lepchenko•
0
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Lepchenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
K. Bertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
V. Lepchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
V. Lepchenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Lepchenko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
V. Lepchenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
V. Lepchenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
K. Bertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
K. Bertens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
V. Lepchenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. Anna Tatishvili – Jaimee Fourlis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. (22) Pablo Cuevas – Diego Schwartzman
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alexander Bublik – (16) Lucas Pouille
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – 01:00
1. Patricia Maria Tig – (29) Monica Puig
GS Australian Open
P. Tig
0
1
M. Puig [29]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Puig
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Puig
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
P. Tig
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Puig
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
P. Tig
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Puig
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Tig
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
M. Puig
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
P. Tig
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
P. Tig
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez – Mischa Zverev
GS Australian Open
G. Garcia-Lopez
30
2
M. Zverev•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-40
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
3. Evgeniya Rodina – (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Non prima delle ore: 07:30
4. Facundo Bagnis – Daniel Evans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – 01:00
1. Ryan Harrison – Nicolas Mahut
GS Australian Open
R. Harrison
40
6
6
2
N. Mahut•
30
3
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Mahut
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
N. Mahut
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
N. Mahut
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-30
40-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
2. Kristyna Pliskova – Viktorija Golubic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. (26) Albert Ramos-Vinolas – Lukas Lacko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 19 – 01:00
1. Katerina Siniakova – Julia Goerges
GS Australian Open
K. Siniakova•
30
6
3
2
J. Goerges
30
3
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
K. Siniakova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
K. Siniakova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Siniakova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. Siniakova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
K. Siniakova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Siniakova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
K. Siniakova
15-0
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
2. Andrey Rublev – Yen-Hsun Lu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Paul-Henri Mathieu – Andreas Seppi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. (23) Daria Kasatkina – Shuai Peng
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 20 – 01:00
1. Yaroslava Shvedova – (27) Irina-Camelia Begu
GS Australian Open
Y. Shvedova•
0
7
3
1
I. Begu [27]
0
5
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Shvedova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Shvedova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
Y. Shvedova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Begu
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Shvedova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Shvedova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Shvedova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. (19) John Isner – Konstantin Kravchuk
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Francesca Schiavone – Julia Boserup
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Federico Delbonis – Steve Johnson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 22 – 01:00
1. Damir Dzumhur – (29) Viktor Troicki
GS Australian Open
D. Dzumhur•
0
4
4
6
3
V. Troicki [29]
0
6
6
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
D. Dzumhur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
V. Troicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
V. Troicki
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
D. Dzumhur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Dzumhur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. Vania King – Natalia Vikhlyantseva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dusan Lajovic – Stephane Robert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Halep irriconoscibile. Appesantita anche da qualche problema fisico
Fuori la Halep ma anche la Muguruza mi sembra fuori fase errori su errori per la spagnola
Halep in totale crisi, Muguruza che rischia e Nishikori che sembra riprendersi
La Rogers sembra la numero 4 del mondo con quelle frustate che tira, povera Halep
Che peccato Simona..
Partenza non positivissima per Halep Muguruza e Nishikori
per chi come me non ha Sky e non puo usufruire di Eurosport – c’è qualche sito streaming? vorrei vedermi il match di Francesca quando sarà il momento.. qualcuno ha un link da passarmi? io per ora non ho trovato nulla in merito grazie è forza Italia!
Streaming non trovo niente di niente
Vai robyyy ….. E company
@ laver (#1750148)
Come hanno fatto a migliorarlo?
Magari… L´AO é stato lo Slam che ci ha dato meno soddisfazioni. Per fortuna negli ultimi anni gli azzurri si sono riscattati alla grande nei doppi
Forza AZZURRI! regalataci un Australian Open da sogno
Sto provando il player di eurosport: era da un po che non lo usavo, adesso è veramente il top, qualità fantastica. Poi si puo’ provare gratuitamente per un mese….
Federer, per fortuna giocherà ad un orario accettabile.