Australian Open 2017 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Australian Open: Risultati Live Day 1. Live dettagliato

16/01/2017 00:00 14 commenti
Risultati Live dall'Australian Open
Risultati Live dall'Australian Open

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dall’Australian Open, prima prova stagionale del Grand Slam.

AUS Australian Open Grand Slam | Cemento | A$50.000.000 – 1* Turno

Rod Laver Arena – 01:00
1. (4) Simona Halep ROU – Shelby Rogers USA

GS Australian Open
S. Halep [4]
3
1
S. Rogers
6
6
Vincitore: S. Rogers
2. Kateryna Kozlova UKR – (13) Venus Williams USA

GS Australian Open
K. Kozlova
30
2
V. Williams [13]
15
0
3. (1) Andy Murray GBR – Illya Marchenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rod Laver Arena – 09:00
1. (1) Angelique Kerber GER – Lesia Tsurenko UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Jurgen Melzer AUT – (17) Roger Federer SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Margaret Court Arena – 01:00
1. Marina Erakovic NZL – (7) Garbiñe Muguruza ESP

GS Australian Open
M. Erakovic
5
4
G. Muguruza [7]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
2. (27) Bernard Tomic AUS – Thomaz Bellucci BRA

GS Australian Open
B. Tomic [27]
0
0
T. Bellucci
0
0
Riscaldamento
3. Coco Vandeweghe USA(15) Roberta Vinci ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Margaret Court Arena – 09:00
1. (4) Stan Wawrinka SUI – Martin Klizan SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Louisa Chirico USA – Eugenie Bouchard CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Hisense Arena – 01:00
1. Andrey Kuznetsov RUS – (5) Kei Nishikori JPN

GS Australian Open
A. Kuznetsov
0
7
1
4
K. Nishikori [5]
0
5
6
5
2. Ashleigh Barty AUS – Annika Beck GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Mariana Duque-Mariño COL – (8) Svetlana Kuznetsova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Non prima delle ore: 08:30
4. Gastao Elias POR – (14) Nick Kyrgios AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Show Court 2 – 01:00
1. Mona Barthel GER – Destanee Aiava AUS

GS Australian Open
M. Barthel
6
7
D. Aiava
3
6
Vincitore: M. Barthel
2. (10) Tomas Berdych CZELuca Vanni ITA

GS Australian Open
T. Berdych [10]
15
1
L. Vanni
15
0
3. Jerzy Janowicz POL – (7) Marin Cilic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. (10) Carla Suárez Navarro ESP – Jana Cepelova SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Show Court 3 – 01:00
1. Alex De Minaur AUS – Gerald Melzer AUT

GS Australian Open
A. De Minaur
30
5
6
1
G. Melzer
40
7
3
3
2. Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR – (20) Shuai Zhang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. (11) Elina Svitolina UKR – Galina Voskoboeva KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA – Thiago Monteiro BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – 01:00
1. Victor Estrella Burgos DOM – Aljaz Bedene GBR

GS Australian Open
V. Estrella Burgos
0
7
4
A. Bedene
0
6
4
2. (32) Anastasija Sevastova LAT – Nao Hibino JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Karen Khachanov RUS – Adrian Mannarino FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Eri Hozumi JPN – Carina Witthoeft GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – 01:00
1. Ying-Ying Duan CHN – Rebecca Sramkova SVK

GS Australian Open
Y. Duan
6
6
R. Sramkova
3
4
Vincitore: Y. Duan
2. Quentin Halys FRA – (31) Sam Querrey USA

GS Australian Open
Q. Halys
40
3
S. Querrey [31]
A
4
3. Stefanie Voegele SUI – Kurumi Nara JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Non prima delle ore: 07:30
4. Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA – (23) Jack Sock USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – 01:00
1. (26) Laura Siegemund GER – Jelena Jankovic SRB

GS Australian Open
L. Siegemund [26]
0
1
6
1
J. Jankovic
15
6
1
1
2. Pauline Parmentier FRA – Misaki Doi JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. James Duckworth AUSPaolo Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Steve Darcis BEL – Sam Groth AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – 01:00
1. Samantha Crawford USA – Lauren Davis USA

GS Australian Open
S. Crawford
4
6
6
L. Davis
6
3
0
Vincitore: S. Crawford
2. Kristina Kucova SVK – Christina McHale USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Malek Jaziri TUN – Go Soeda JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Bjorn Fratangelo USA – Noah Rubin USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – 01:00
1. Nicolas Almagro ESP – Jeremy Chardy FRA

GS Australian Open
N. Almagro
0
0
J. Chardy
15
4
Vincitore: J. Chardy per ritiro
2. Alison Riske USA – Madison Brengle USA

GS Australian Open
A. Riske
0
6
M. Brengle
0
5
3. Irina Khromacheva RUS – Sorana Cirstea ROU

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Non prima delle ore: 07:30
4. Marcel Granollers ESP – Dudi Sela ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – 01:00
1. (19) Kiki Bertens NED – Varvara Lepchenko USA

GS Australian Open
K. Bertens [19]
0
5
5
V. Lepchenko
0
7
5
2. Anna Tatishvili USA – Jaimee Fourlis AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. (22) Pablo Cuevas URU – Diego Schwartzman ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alexander Bublik KAZ – (16) Lucas Pouille FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – 01:00
1. Patricia Maria Tig ROU – (29) Monica Puig PUR

GS Australian Open
P. Tig
0
1
M. Puig [29]
6
6
Vincitore: M. Puig
2. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP – Mischa Zverev GER

GS Australian Open
G. Garcia-Lopez
30
2
M. Zverev
30
5
3. Evgeniya Rodina RUS – (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Non prima delle ore: 07:30
4. Facundo Bagnis ARG – Daniel Evans GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – 01:00
1. Ryan Harrison USA – Nicolas Mahut FRA

GS Australian Open
R. Harrison
40
6
6
2
N. Mahut
30
3
4
2
2. Kristyna Pliskova CZE – Viktorija Golubic SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. (26) Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP – Lukas Lacko SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 19 – 01:00
1. Katerina Siniakova CZE – Julia Goerges GER

GS Australian Open
K. Siniakova
30
6
3
2
J. Goerges
30
3
6
4
2. Andrey Rublev RUS – Yen-Hsun Lu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Paul-Henri Mathieu FRAAndreas Seppi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. (23) Daria Kasatkina RUS – Shuai Peng CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 20 – 01:00
1. Yaroslava Shvedova KAZ – (27) Irina-Camelia Begu ROU

GS Australian Open
Y. Shvedova
0
7
3
1
I. Begu [27]
0
5
6
3
2. (19) John Isner USA – Konstantin Kravchuk RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Francesca Schiavone ITA – Julia Boserup USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Federico Delbonis ARG – Steve Johnson USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 22 – 01:00
1. Damir Dzumhur BIH – (29) Viktor Troicki SRB

GS Australian Open
D. Dzumhur
0
4
4
6
3
V. Troicki [29]
0
6
6
2
2
2. Vania King USA – Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Dusan Lajovic SRB – Stephane Robert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

14 commenti.

Draggeo95 (Guest) 16-01-2017 02:35

Halep irriconoscibile. Appesantita anche da qualche problema fisico

 14
bolsep 16-01-2017 02:32

Fuori la Halep ma anche la Muguruza mi sembra fuori fase errori su errori per la spagnola

 13
Maccio 16-01-2017 02:27

Halep in totale crisi, Muguruza che rischia e Nishikori che sembra riprendersi

 12
baki (Guest) 16-01-2017 02:26

La Rogers sembra la numero 4 del mondo con quelle frustate che tira, povera Halep

 11
Timea 16-01-2017 02:23

Che peccato Simona..

 10
bolsep 16-01-2017 02:19

Partenza non positivissima per Halep Muguruza e Nishikori

 9
Sandro G. 16-01-2017 01:36

per chi come me non ha Sky e non puo usufruire di Eurosport – c’è qualche sito streaming? vorrei vedermi il match di Francesca quando sarà il momento.. qualcuno ha un link da passarmi? io per ora non ho trovato nulla in merito :???: grazie è forza Italia!

 8
giage1996 16-01-2017 01:25

Streaming non trovo niente di niente

 7
Robyyyyy (Guest) 16-01-2017 00:43

Vai robyyy ….. E company

 6
arena87 16-01-2017 00:42

@ laver (#1750148)

Come hanno fatto a migliorarlo?

 5
Mats 16-01-2017 00:42

Scritto da albcors84
Forza AZZURRI! regalataci un Australian Open da sogno

Magari… L´AO é stato lo Slam che ci ha dato meno soddisfazioni. Per fortuna negli ultimi anni gli azzurri si sono riscattati alla grande nei doppi

 4
albcors84 (Guest) 16-01-2017 00:23

Forza AZZURRI! regalataci un Australian Open da sogno

 3
laver 16-01-2017 00:16

Sto provando il player di eurosport: era da un po che non lo usavo, adesso è veramente il top, qualità fantastica. Poi si puo’ provare gratuitamente per un mese….

 2
arena87 16-01-2017 00:12

Federer, per fortuna giocherà ad un orario accettabile.

 1
