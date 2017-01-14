Australian Open 2017 Altro

Australian Open Italiani: Turno Decisivo Qualificazioni. Live Fabbiano e Vanni. Live dettagliato

14/01/2017 02:18 1 commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.143 ATP
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.143 ATP

Questi i risultati di Thomas Fabbiano e Luca Vanni impegnati nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni dell’Australian Open.

AUS Turno Decisivo Qualificazioni

Court 12 – 02:30
1. Andre Ghem BRA(31) Thomas Fabbiano ITA

GS Australian Open
A. Ghem
0
4
T. Fabbiano [31]
0
5
Mostra dettagli

Fabbiano ITA – Ghem BRA (1-0)
May 26, 1989 Birthday: May 29, 1982
27 years Age: 34 years
Italy Italy Country: Brazil Brazil
143 Current rank: 219
98 (Apr 04, 2016) Highest rank: 118 (Aug 03, 2015)
686 Total matches: 775
$619 381 Prize money: $501 819
427 Points: 243
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


2. Jan Satral CZELuca Vanni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Satral CZE – Luca Vanni ITA (0-0)
Jul 24, 1990 Birthday: Jun 04, 1985
26 years Age: 31 years
Czech Republic Czech Republic Country: Italy Italy
165 Current rank: 160
136 (Oct 10, 2016) Highest rank: 100 (Jun 08, 2015)
330 Total matches: 682
$217 378 Prize money: $483 438
354 Points: 373
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: , , ,

1 commento

matter96 14-01-2017 02:26

Forza ragazzi lottate!

 1
Replica | Quota |

Lascia un commento