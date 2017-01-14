Australian Open Italiani: Turno Decisivo Qualificazioni. Live Fabbiano e Vanni. Live dettagliato
Questi i risultati di Thomas Fabbiano e Luca Vanni impegnati nel turno decisivo delle qualificazioni dell’Australian Open.
Turno Decisivo Qualificazioni
Court 12 – 02:30
1. Andre Ghem – (31) Thomas Fabbiano
Fabbiano – Ghem (1-0)
May 26, 1989 Birthday: May 29, 1982
27 years Age: 34 years
Italy Italy Country: Brazil Brazil
143 Current rank: 219
98 (Apr 04, 2016) Highest rank: 118 (Aug 03, 2015)
686 Total matches: 775
$619 381 Prize money: $501 819
427 Points: 243
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
2. Jan Satral – Luca Vanni
Satral – Luca Vanni (0-0)
Jul 24, 1990 Birthday: Jun 04, 1985
26 years Age: 31 years
Czech Republic Czech Republic Country: Italy Italy
165 Current rank: 160
136 (Oct 10, 2016) Highest rank: 100 (Jun 08, 2015)
330 Total matches: 682
$217 378 Prize money: $483 438
354 Points: 373
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Australian Open, Australian Open 2017, Luca Vanni, Thomas Fabbiano
Forza ragazzi lottate!