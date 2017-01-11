Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 11 Gennaio 2017. I risultati di oggi

Marco Bortolotti nella foto
Questi i risultati dei giocatori italiani con il Live dettagliato impegnati nel circuito Future.
Tunisia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Erwin Troebinger vs. Vadim Alekseenko ore
ITF Tunisia F1
E. Troebinger
0
3
V. Alekseenko
6
6
Vincitore: V. Alekseenko
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Luigi Sorrentino vs. Calin Manda # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F1
L. Sorrentino
6
6
C. Manda
3
3
Vincitore: L. Sorrentino
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Manda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
L. Sorrentino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Manda
30-40
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
C. Manda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
L. Sorrentino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
L. Sorrentino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
C. Manda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
C. Manda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Sorin Andrei Iordache vs. Horst Rieder # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F1
S. Iordache
6
0
H. Rieder
7
6
Vincitore: H. Rieder
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Rieder
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Iordache
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Iordache
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
H. Rieder
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
H. Rieder
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Iordache
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Rieder
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Tommaso Gabrieli vs. Goncalo Oliveira [6] ore
ITF Tunisia F1
T. Gabrieli
4
3
G. Oliveira [6]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Oliveira
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Gabrieli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
G. Oliveira
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
T. Gabrieli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
T. Gabrieli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
T. Gabrieli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Oliveira
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Gabrieli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Gabrieli
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Oliveira
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
T. Gabrieli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
G. Oliveira
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
T. Gabrieli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Nicolas Tastet vs. Fabrizio Ornago [8] # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F1
N. Tastet
2
2
F. Ornago [8]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Ornago
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
F. Ornago
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
N. Tastet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
F. Ornago
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
N. Tastet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Ornago
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
F. Ornago
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
N. Tastet
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
N. Tastet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Marco Bortolotti [4] vs. Baptiste Crepatte ore
ITF Tunisia F1
M. Bortolotti [4]
2
2
B. Crepatte
6
6
Vincitore: B. Crepatte
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bortolotti
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Bortolotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Crepatte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bortolotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Crepatte
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Attila Balazs [1] vs. Marco Gjomarkaj # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F1
A. Balazs [1]
6
6
M. Gjomarkaj
1
0
Vincitore: A. Balazs
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Gjomarkaj
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
M. Gjomarkaj
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gjomarkaj
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
M. Gjomarkaj
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Gjomarkaj
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Robert Ziganshin vs. Andrea Grazioso # incontro dalle ore
ITF Tunisia F1
R. Ziganshin
1
0
A. Grazioso
6
6
Vincitore: A. Grazioso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Grazioso
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
R. Ziganshin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
A. Grazioso
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Grazioso
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
A. Grazioso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 1-4
R. Ziganshin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
A. Grazioso
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
3 commenti
anche Rieder ha vinto 7-6 6-0 con Iordache
Almeno due italiani sono al 2°turno, Ornago e Sorrentino. Ora vediamo Grazioso se riesce a passare. Male Bortolotti
Gabrielli partita tosta ma è in forma. Forza!