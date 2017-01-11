Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 11 Gennaio 2017. I risultati di oggi

11/01/2017 16:31 3 commenti
Marco Bortolotti nella foto
Questi i risultati dei giocatori italiani con il Live dettagliato impegnati nel circuito Future.

TUN Tunisia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Erwin Troebinger ITA vs. Vadim Alekseenko UKR ore

ITF Tunisia F1
E. Troebinger
0
3
V. Alekseenko
6
6
Vincitore: V. Alekseenko
Mostra dettagli

Luigi Sorrentino ITA vs. Calin Manda ROU # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F1
L. Sorrentino
6
6
C. Manda
3
3
Vincitore: L. Sorrentino
Mostra dettagli

Sorin Andrei Iordache ROU vs. Horst Rieder ITA # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F1
S. Iordache
6
0
H. Rieder
7
6
Vincitore: H. Rieder
Mostra dettagli

Tommaso Gabrieli ITA vs. Goncalo Oliveira POR [6] ore

ITF Tunisia F1
T. Gabrieli
4
3
G. Oliveira [6]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Oliveira
Mostra dettagli

Nicolas Tastet FRA vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA [8] # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F1
N. Tastet
2
2
F. Ornago [8]
6
6
Vincitore: F. Ornago
Mostra dettagli

Marco Bortolotti ITA [4] vs. Baptiste Crepatte FRA ore

ITF Tunisia F1
M. Bortolotti [4]
2
2
B. Crepatte
6
6
Vincitore: B. Crepatte
Mostra dettagli

Attila Balazs HUN [1] vs. Marco Gjomarkaj ITA # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F1
A. Balazs [1]
6
6
M. Gjomarkaj
1
0
Vincitore: A. Balazs
Mostra dettagli

Robert Ziganshin RUS vs. Andrea Grazioso ITA # incontro dalle ore

ITF Tunisia F1
R. Ziganshin
1
0
A. Grazioso
6
6
Vincitore: A. Grazioso
Mostra dettagli

splokysploky (Guest) 11-01-2017 16:32

anche Rieder ha vinto 7-6 6-0 con Iordache

 3
Campa (Guest) 11-01-2017 12:41

Almeno due italiani sono al 2°turno, Ornago e Sorrentino. Ora vediamo Grazioso se riesce a passare. Male Bortolotti

 2
Fabjo (Guest) 11-01-2017 07:58

Gabrielli partita tosta ma è in forma. Forza!

 1
