Australian Open: Risultati Live Primo Turno Qualificazioni. Live dettagliato

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dalle qualificazioni dell’Australian Open.
Australian Open Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Cemento – 1° Turno Quali
Show Court 3 – 00:00 Am (Italiane)
1. (2) Frances Tiafoe – Marco Cecchinato
GS Australian Open
F. Tiafoe [2]
40
6
5
4
M. Cecchinato•
A
3
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Cecchinato
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Cecchinato
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
F. Tiafoe
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cecchinato
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cecchinato
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Tiafoe
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Cecchinato
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
F. Tiafoe
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
2. (8) Benjamin Becker – Miljan Zekic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Marinko Matosevic – (32) Roberto Carballes Baena
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. (4) Yuichi Sugita – Marc Polmans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. (5) Nicolas Kicker – Duckhee Lee
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Casper Ruud – (28) Teymuraz Gabashvili
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – 00:00 AM
1. Daniel Brands – Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
GS Australian Open
D. Brands•
0
6
6
3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15
3
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
3-4 → 3-5
A. Menendez-Maceiras
3-2 → 3-3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
2-1 → 2-2
D. Brands
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Menendez-Maceiras
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Brands
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Menendez-Maceiras
5-5 → 5-6
A. Menendez-Maceiras
4-4 → 5-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
3-3 → 3-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
2-2 → 2-3
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Brands
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
5-2 → 5-3
D. Brands
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
2-1 → 3-1
D. Brands
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. Daniel Masur – Tatsuma Ito
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Yuya Kibi – Brian Baker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Yasutaka Uchiyama – Marko Tepavac
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Matthias Bachinger – Franko Skugor
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – 00:00 AM
1. (1) Radek Stepanek – Sekou Bangoura
GS Australian Open
R. Stepanek [1]
40
6
6
1
S. Bangoura•
15
3
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Stepanek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
R. Stepanek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
S. Bangoura
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Stepanek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
R. Stepanek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Stepanek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
S. Bangoura
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Stepanek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
2. Hiroki Moriya – Harry Bourchier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Luke Saville – (18) Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Max Purcell – Andrey Rublev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Marton Fucsovics – Bradley Mousley
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. (14) Tobias Kamke – Dennis Novikov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – 00:00 AM
1. John-Patrick Smith – Agustin Velotti
GS Australian Open
J. Smith
7
6
A. Velotti
6
3
Vincitore: J. Smith
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Velotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
A. Velotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Velotti
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Velotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Gavin Van Peperzeel – Stefanos Tsitsipas
GS Australian Open
G. Van Peperzeel
40
1
S. Tsitsipas•
15
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Van Peperzeel
1-3 → 1-4
G. Van Peperzeel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
G. Van Peperzeel
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Matthew Ebden – Andrey Golubev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Scott Jones – Marcelo Arevalo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. (15) Marius Copil – Alex Bolt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Alexander Kudryavtsev – Blake Mott
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – 00:00 AM
1. Matteo Donati – Blaz Kavcic
GS Australian Open
M. Donati•
0
2
3
B. Kavcic
0
6
3
Vincitore: B. Kavcic per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Donati
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
B. Kavcic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Donati
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Donati
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Pedja Krstin – Zdenek Kolar
GS Australian Open
P. Krstin
15
3
3
Z. Kolar•
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Krstin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
P. Krstin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
Z. Kolar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Z. Kolar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Krstin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Elias Ymer – Akira Santillan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. (13) Taro Daniel – Aldin Setkic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Riccardo Bellotti – (30) Vincent Millot
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – 00:00 AM
1. Steven Diez – Yannik Reuter
GS Australian Open
S. Diez
40
3
6
4
Y. Reuter•
40
6
2
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
S. Diez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Diez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Diez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Reuter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Diez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Y. Reuter
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Reuter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
2. Laslo Djere – (24) Andrej Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Enrique Lopez-Perez – Maximo Gonzalez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ilya Ivashka – (20) Rajeev Ram
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Kimmer Coppejans – Tennys Sandgren
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – 00:00 AM
1. Ruben Bemelmans – (29) Go Soeda
GS Australian Open
R. Bemelmans
6
3
G. Soeda [29]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Soeda
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
G. Soeda
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Bemelmans
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
10-9*
10-10*
10*-11
6-6 → 6-7
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
2. Maverick Banes – Di Wu
GS Australian Open
M. Banes
0
0
D. Wu•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Banes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
D. Wu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Banes
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
3. (9) Joao Souza – Andre Ghem
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jurgen Melzer – Joris De Loore
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. (16) Marco Chiudinelli – Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – 00:00 AM
1. Kenny De Schepper – (27) Norbert Gombos
GS Australian Open
K. De Schepper•
15
6
5
4
N. Gombos [27]
30
4
7
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. De Schepper
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Gombos
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. De Schepper
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. De Schepper
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
K. De Schepper
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
2. Ivan Dodig – Amir Weintraub
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. (10) Lukas Lacko – Jeremy Jahn
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Lorenzo Giustino – Mirza Basic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Nikola Milojevic – (26) Julien Benneteau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – 00:00 AM
1. Pedro Sousa – Mohamed Safwat
GS Australian Open
P. Sousa
6
4
M. Safwat
7
6
Vincitore: M. Safwat
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
P. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
P. Sousa
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
P. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
P. Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
P. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Safwat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Safwat
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Uladzimir Ignatik – (19) Vasek Pospisil
GS Australian Open
U. Ignatik
15
0
V. Pospisil [19]•
30
0
3. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez – Darian King
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Tristan Lamasine – (22) Peter Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Alexander Bublik – (17) Arthur De Greef
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. Mathias Bourgue – Jonathan Eysseric
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 19 – 00:00 AM
1. Peter Gojowczyk – Saketh Myneni
GS Australian Open
P. Gojowczyk
6
6
0
S. Myneni•
0
2
0
Vincitore: P. Gojowczyk
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 6-0
S. Myneni
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
2. (6) Bjorn Fratangelo – Grega Zemlja
GS Australian Open
B. Fratangelo [6]
40
6
3
G. Zemlja•
A
4
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Zemlja
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
B. Fratangelo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Zemlja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Zemlja
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Fratangelo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Zemlja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
B. Fratangelo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
3. Bradley Klahn – (31) Thomas Fabbiano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Federico Gaio – Luca Vanni
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Reilly Opelka – Stefano Napolitano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 20 – 00:00 AM
1. (3) Jozef Kovalik – Marco Trungelliti
GS Australian Open
J. Kovalik [3]
3
3
0
M. Trungelliti•
6
6
0
Vincitore: M. Trungelliti
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Trungelliti
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Kovalik
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Kovalik
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
2. (7) Stefan Kozlov – Yuki Bhambri
GS Australian Open
S. Kozlov [7]•
0
1
Y. Bhambri
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Bhambri
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
S. Kozlov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Bhambri
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. (11) Evgeny Donskoy – Dmitry Popko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. (12) Alessandro Giannessi – Jan Satral
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Matija Pecotic – James McGee
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 22 – 00:00 AM
1. Jordi Samper-Montana – (25) Tim Smyczek
GS Australian Open
J. Samper-Montana
3
3
T. Smyczek [25]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Smyczek
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Samper-Montana
2-5 → 3-5
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Samper-Montana
0-2 → 1-2
J. Samper-Montana
0-0 → 0-1
2. Maximilian Marterer – (21) Ernesto Escobedo
GS Australian Open
M. Marterer•
15
4
E. Escobedo [21]
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Marterer
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Marterer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Noah Rubin – Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alexander Sarkissian – (23) Henri Laaksonen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Kristijan Mesaros – Guilherme Clezar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
