Australian Open 2017 ATP, Copertina

Australian Open: Risultati Live Primo Turno Qualificazioni. Live dettagliato

11/01/2017 00:09 Nessun commento
Le Qualificazioni Live
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dalle qualificazioni dell’Australian Open.

AUS Australian Open Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Cemento – 1° Turno Quali

Show Court 3 – 00:00 Am (Italiane)
1. (2) Frances Tiafoe USAMarco Cecchinato ITA

GS Australian Open
F. Tiafoe [2]
40
6
5
4
M. Cecchinato
A
3
7
3
Mostra dettagli

2. (8) Benjamin Becker GER – Miljan Zekic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Marinko Matosevic AUS – (32) Roberto Carballes Baena ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. (4) Yuichi Sugita JPN – Marc Polmans AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. (5) Nicolas Kicker ARG – Duckhee Lee KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Casper Ruud NOR – (28) Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – 00:00 AM
1. Daniel Brands GER – Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP

GS Australian Open
D. Brands
0
6
6
3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15
3
7
5
Mostra dettagli

2. Daniel Masur GER – Tatsuma Ito JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Yuya Kibi JPN – Brian Baker USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Yasutaka Uchiyama JPN – Marko Tepavac SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Matthias Bachinger GER – Franko Skugor CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – 00:00 AM
1. (1) Radek Stepanek CZE – Sekou Bangoura USA

GS Australian Open
R. Stepanek [1]
40
6
6
1
S. Bangoura
15
3
7
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Hiroki Moriya JPN – Harry Bourchier AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Luke Saville AUS – (18) Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Max Purcell AUS – Andrey Rublev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Marton Fucsovics HUN – Bradley Mousley AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. (14) Tobias Kamke GER – Dennis Novikov USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – 00:00 AM
1. John-Patrick Smith AUS – Agustin Velotti ARG

GS Australian Open
J. Smith
7
6
A. Velotti
6
3
Vincitore: J. Smith
Mostra dettagli

2. Gavin Van Peperzeel AUS – Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE

GS Australian Open
G. Van Peperzeel
40
1
S. Tsitsipas
15
4
Mostra dettagli

3. Matthew Ebden AUS – Andrey Golubev KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Scott Jones AUS – Marcelo Arevalo ESA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. (15) Marius Copil ROU – Alex Bolt AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Alexander Kudryavtsev RUS – Blake Mott AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – 00:00 AM
1. Matteo Donati ITA – Blaz Kavcic SLO

GS Australian Open
M. Donati
0
2
3
B. Kavcic
0
6
3
Vincitore: B. Kavcic per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

2. Pedja Krstin SRB – Zdenek Kolar CZE

GS Australian Open
P. Krstin
15
3
3
Z. Kolar
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Elias Ymer SWE – Akira Santillan JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. (13) Taro Daniel JPN – Aldin Setkic BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Riccardo Bellotti ITA – (30) Vincent Millot FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – 00:00 AM
1. Steven Diez CAN – Yannik Reuter BEL

GS Australian Open
S. Diez
40
3
6
4
Y. Reuter
40
6
2
3
Mostra dettagli

2. Laslo Djere SRB – (24) Andrej Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Enrique Lopez-Perez ESP – Maximo Gonzalez ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ilya Ivashka BLR – (20) Rajeev Ram USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Kimmer Coppejans BEL – Tennys Sandgren USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – 00:00 AM
1. Ruben Bemelmans BEL – (29) Go Soeda JPN

GS Australian Open
R. Bemelmans
6
3
G. Soeda [29]
7
6
Vincitore: G. Soeda
Mostra dettagli

2. Maverick Banes AUS – Di Wu CHN

GS Australian Open
M. Banes
0
0
D. Wu
0
3
Mostra dettagli

3. (9) Joao Souza BRA – Andre Ghem BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jurgen Melzer AUT – Joris De Loore BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. (16) Marco Chiudinelli SUI – Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – 00:00 AM
1. Kenny De Schepper FRA – (27) Norbert Gombos SVK

GS Australian Open
K. De Schepper
15
6
5
4
N. Gombos [27]
30
4
7
4
Mostra dettagli

2. Ivan Dodig CRO – Amir Weintraub ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. (10) Lukas Lacko SVK – Jeremy Jahn GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Lorenzo Giustino ITA – Mirza Basic BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Nikola Milojevic SRB – (26) Julien Benneteau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – 00:00 AM
1. Pedro Sousa POR – Mohamed Safwat EGY

GS Australian Open
P. Sousa
6
4
M. Safwat
7
6
Vincitore: M. Safwat
Mostra dettagli

2. Uladzimir Ignatik BLR – (19) Vasek Pospisil CAN

GS Australian Open
U. Ignatik
15
0
V. Pospisil [19]
30
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Jose Hernandez-Fernandez DOM – Darian King BAR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Tristan Lamasine FRA – (22) Peter Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Alexander Bublik KAZ – (17) Arthur De Greef BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Mathias Bourgue FRA – Jonathan Eysseric FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 19 – 00:00 AM
1. Peter Gojowczyk GER – Saketh Myneni IND

GS Australian Open
P. Gojowczyk
6
6
0
S. Myneni
0
2
0
Vincitore: P. Gojowczyk
Mostra dettagli

2. (6) Bjorn Fratangelo USA – Grega Zemlja SLO

GS Australian Open
B. Fratangelo [6]
40
6
3
G. Zemlja
A
4
3
Mostra dettagli

3. Bradley Klahn USA(31) Thomas Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Federico Gaio ITA – Luca Vanni ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Reilly Opelka USAStefano Napolitano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 20 – 00:00 AM
1. (3) Jozef Kovalik SVK – Marco Trungelliti ARG

GS Australian Open
J. Kovalik [3]
3
3
0
M. Trungelliti
6
6
0
Vincitore: M. Trungelliti
Mostra dettagli

2. (7) Stefan Kozlov USA – Yuki Bhambri IND

GS Australian Open
S. Kozlov [7]
0
1
Y. Bhambri
15
5
Mostra dettagli

3. (11) Evgeny Donskoy RUS – Dmitry Popko KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. (12) Alessandro Giannessi ITA – Jan Satral CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Matija Pecotic CRO – James McGee IRL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 22 – 00:00 AM
1. Jordi Samper-Montana ESP – (25) Tim Smyczek USA

GS Australian Open
J. Samper-Montana
3
3
T. Smyczek [25]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Smyczek
Mostra dettagli

2. Maximilian Marterer GER – (21) Ernesto Escobedo USA

GS Australian Open
M. Marterer
15
4
E. Escobedo [21]
30
5
Mostra dettagli

3. Noah Rubin USA – Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alexander Sarkissian USA – (23) Henri Laaksonen SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Kristijan Mesaros CRO – Guilherme Clezar BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

