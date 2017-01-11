Circuito Challenger Copertina, Generica

Challenger Bangkok: Secondo Turno. Live Bega vs Li. Live dettagliato

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.

THA Challenger Bangkok 2 CH | Cemento | $50.000
2T Bega ITA – Li CHN (0-0) ore 04:00

CH Bangkok 2
Alessandro Bega
40
2
2
Zhe Li
30
6
1
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

Bega ITA – Li CHN
Jan 11, 1991 Birthday: Sep 20, 1986
26 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: China China
311 Current rank: 283
259 (Jul 25, 2016) Highest rank: 210 (Apr 11, 2016)
486 Total matches: 529
$93 106 Prize money: $319 038
156 Points: 175
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

