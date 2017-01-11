Challenger Bangkok: Alessandro Bega fuori al secondo turno (Video)
Esce di scena Alessandro Bega nel secondo turno del torneo challenger di Bangkok.
L’azzurro, numero 311 del ranking mondiale è stato battuto con un doppio 62 dal cinese Zhe Li classe 1986 e numero 283 Atp.
Challenger Bangkok 2 CH | Cemento | $50.000
01:13:03
3 Aces 2
1 Double Faults 4
53% 1st Serve % 51%
16/30 (53%) 1st Serve Points Won 17/24 (71%)
12/27 (44%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/23 (61%)
4/9 (44%) Break Points Saved 1/2 (50%)
8 Service Games Played 8
7/24 (29%) 1st Return Points Won 14/30 (47%)
9/23 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/27 (56%)
1/2 (50%) Break Points Won 5/9 (56%)
8 Return Games Played 8
28/57 (49%) Total Service Points Won 31/47 (66%)
16/47 (34%) Total Return Points Won 29/57 (51%)
44/104 (42%) Total Points Won 60/104 (58%)
Bega – Li
Jan 11, 1991 Birthday: Sep 20, 1986
26 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: China China
311 Current rank: 283
259 (Jul 25, 2016) Highest rank: 210 (Apr 11, 2016)
486 Total matches: 529
$93 106 Prize money: $319 038
156 Points: 175
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
