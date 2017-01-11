Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Auckland: I risultati Live del Secondo Turno. Live dettagliato

David Ferrer nella foto

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.

NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 2° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [3] David Ferrer ESP vs Robin Haase NED

ATP Auckland
David Ferrer [3]
0
6
4
2
Robin Haase
0
2
6
2
Ace - n.6 per R. H
2. Malek Jaziri TUN vs [2] John Isner USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Jiri Vesely CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Ryan Harrison USA vs [4] Jack Sock USA (non prima ore: 06:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Nicholas Monroe USA / Artem Sitak NZL vs [3] Robert Lindstedt SWE / Michael Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [WC] Jose Statham NZL / Finn Tearney NZL vs [2] Dominic Inglot GBR / Florin Mergea ROU

ATP Auckland
Jose Statham / Finn Tearney
5
5
Dominic Inglot / Florin Mergea [2]
7
7
Vincitori: INGLOT / MERGEA
2. [7] Steve Johnson USA vs Yen-Hsun Lu TPE

ATP Auckland
Steve Johnson [7]
0
0
Yen-Hsun Lu
0
0
3. [WC] Dustin Brown GER vs [8] Marcos Baghdatis CYP (non prima ore: 03:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Feliciano Lopez ESP vs Jeremy Chardy FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Treat Huey PHI / Max Mirnyi BLR vs Leander Paes IND / Andre Sa BRA

ATP Auckland
Treat Huey / Max Mirnyi [1]
6
3
Leander Paes / Andre Sa
7
6
Vincitori: PAES / SA
2. [Q] Brydan Klein GBR vs Joao Sousa POR (non prima ore: 02:00)

ATP Auckland
Brydan Klein
0
0
Joao Sousa
0
0
