ATP Auckland: I risultati Live del Secondo Turno. Live dettagliato

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 2° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [3] David Ferrer vs Robin Haase
ATP Auckland
David Ferrer [3]•
0
6
4
2
Robin Haase
0
2
6
2
Ace - n.6 per R. H
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Haase
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Ferrer
0-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
R. Haase
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Malek Jaziri vs [2] John Isner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jiri Vesely
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Ryan Harrison vs [4] Jack Sock (non prima ore: 06:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Nicholas Monroe / Artem Sitak vs [3] Robert Lindstedt / Michael Venus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [WC] Jose Statham / Finn Tearney vs [2] Dominic Inglot / Florin Mergea
ATP Auckland
Jose Statham / Finn Tearney
5
5
Dominic Inglot / Florin Mergea [2]
7
7
Vincitori: INGLOT / MERGEA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Inglot / Mergea
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Statham / Tearney
5-5 → 5-6
D. Inglot / Mergea
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
J. Statham / Tearney
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Inglot / Mergea
4-3 → 4-4
J. Statham / Tearney
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Inglot / Mergea
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Statham / Tearney
2-2 → 3-2
D. Inglot / Mergea
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Statham / Tearney
1-1 → 1-2
D. Inglot / Mergea
1-0 → 1-1
J. Statham / Tearney
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Inglot / Mergea
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
5-6 → 5-7
J. Statham / Tearney
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
D. Inglot / Mergea
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Statham / Tearney
4-4 → 5-4
D. Inglot / Mergea
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Statham / Tearney
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Inglot / Mergea
3-2 → 3-3
J. Statham / Tearney
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Inglot / Mergea
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Statham / Tearney
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Inglot / Mergea
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Statham / Tearney
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [7] Steve Johnson vs Yen-Hsun Lu
ATP Auckland
Steve Johnson [7]
0
0
Yen-Hsun Lu•
0
0
3. [WC] Dustin Brown vs [8] Marcos Baghdatis (non prima ore: 03:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Feliciano Lopez vs Jeremy Chardy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Treat Huey / Max Mirnyi vs Leander Paes / Andre Sa
ATP Auckland
Treat Huey / Max Mirnyi [1]
6
3
Leander Paes / Andre Sa
7
6
Vincitori: PAES / SA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Paes / Sa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
T. Huey / Mirnyi
2-5 → 3-5
L. Paes / Sa
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
T. Huey / Mirnyi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Paes / Sa
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
T. Huey / Mirnyi
1-2 → 2-2
T. Huey / Mirnyi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
ace
3*-4
3*-5
6-6 → 6-7
L. Paes / Sa
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
6-5 → 6-6
T. Huey / Mirnyi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
T. Huey / Mirnyi
4-4 → 5-4
L. Paes / Sa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
T. Huey / Mirnyi
3-3 → 4-3
T. Huey / Mirnyi
2-2 → 3-2
T. Huey / Mirnyi
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
L. Paes / Sa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
T. Huey / Mirnyi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Q] Brydan Klein vs Joao Sousa (non prima ore: 02:00)
ATP Auckland
Brydan Klein
0
0
Joao Sousa•
0
0
