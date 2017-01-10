Australian Open Qualificazioni Grand Slam | Cemento | A$22.624.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiane nei tornei ITF: Risultati 10 Gennaio 2017. Avanza la Hofer
10/01/2017 11:30 Nessun commento
Questo il live dettagliato delle partite delle giocatrici italiane impegnate nei tornei del circuito ITF.
Hammamet – $15.000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Verena Hofer vs. Mouna Bouzgarrou # incontro dalle ore
ITF Hammamet
V. Hofer
6
6
M. Bouzgarrou
1
1
Vincitore: V. Hofer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-1
V. Hofer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
M. Bouzgarrou
0-15
0-30
0-40
4-1 → 5-1
V. Hofer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Bouzgarrou
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
V. Hofer
40-15
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Bouzgarrou
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
V. Hofer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
M. Bouzgarrou
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-1 → 6-1
V. Hofer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
M. Bouzgarrou
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
V. Hofer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Bouzgarrou
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
V. Hofer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
M. Bouzgarrou
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Circuito ITF, Italiane nei tornei ITF
