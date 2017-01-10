Italiane nei tornei ITF Copertina, WTA

Italiane nei tornei ITF: Risultati 10 Gennaio 2017. Avanza la Hofer

10/01/2017
Verena Hofer nella foto
Verena Hofer nella foto

Questo il live dettagliato delle partite delle giocatrici italiane impegnate nei tornei del circuito ITF.

TUN Hammamet – $15.000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Verena Hofer ITA vs. Mouna Bouzgarrou TUN # incontro dalle ore

ITF Hammamet
V. Hofer
6
6
M. Bouzgarrou
1
1
Vincitore: V. Hofer
Vincitore: V. Hofer

