Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bangkok: Primo Turno. Live Bega vs Barrere. Live dettagliato

10/01/2017 04:38 Nessun commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel torneo challenger di Bangkok.

THA Challenger Bangkok 2 CH | Cemento | $50.000
1T Barrere FRA – Bega ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Barrere FRA – Bega ITA
Feb 16, 1994 Birthday: Jan 11, 1991
22 years Age: 25 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
245 Current rank: 311
187 (Jul 18, 2016) Highest rank: 259 (Jul 25, 2016)
324 Total matches: 485
$159 687 Prize money: $93 106
212 Points: 156
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: , ,

Lascia un commento