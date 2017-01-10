ATP Auckland: I risultati Live del Day 2. Live dettagliato

Marcos Baghdatis nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.
ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Joao Sousa vs [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ATP Auckland
Joao Sousa
0
6
2
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [5]•
0
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-0 → 1-1
2. Yen-Hsun Lu vs Karen Khachanov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Marcus Daniell / Marcelo Demoliner vs Guillermo Duran / Joao Sousa
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Adrian Mannarino vs [8] Marcos Baghdatis (non prima ore: 06:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Artem Sitak vs Jeremy Chardy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Ryan Harrison vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ATP Auckland
Ryan Harrison
15
6
0
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez•
0
1
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-0 → 3-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
R. Harrison
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos vs Jonathan Erlich / Scott Lipsky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Marcin Matkowski / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi vs Ryan Harrison / John Isner (non prima ore: 04:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Facundo Bagnis vs [Q] Brydan Klein
ATP Auckland
Facundo Bagnis•
0
1
2
Brydan Klein
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Klein
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
F. Bagnis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bagnis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-5 → 1-6
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
F. Bagnis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Malek Jaziri / Stephane Robert vs Santiago Gonzalez / David Marrero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Facundo Bagnis / Diego Schwartzman vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas / Jiri Vesely
Il match deve ancora iniziare
