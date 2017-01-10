Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Auckland: I risultati Live del Day 2. Live dettagliato

10/01/2017 00:00 Nessun commento
Marcos Baghdatis nella foto
Questi i risultati con il Live dettagliato dal torneo ATP 250 di Auckland.

NZL ATP Auckland 250 | Cemento | $450.110 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Joao Sousa POR vs [5] Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

ATP Auckland
Joao Sousa
0
6
2
Albert Ramos-Vinolas [5]
0
1
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Yen-Hsun Lu TPE vs Karen Khachanov RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Marcus Daniell NZL / Marcelo Demoliner BRA vs Guillermo Duran ARG / Joao Sousa POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Adrian Mannarino FRA vs [8] Marcos Baghdatis CYP (non prima ore: 06:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Artem Sitak NZL vs Jeremy Chardy FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [Q] Ryan Harrison USA vs Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP

ATP Auckland
Ryan Harrison
15
6
0
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
0
1
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Julio Peralta CHI / Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Jonathan Erlich ISR / Scott Lipsky USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Marcin Matkowski POL / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi PAK vs Ryan Harrison USA / John Isner USA (non prima ore: 04:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 00:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Facundo Bagnis ARG vs [Q] Brydan Klein GBR

ATP Auckland
Facundo Bagnis
0
1
2
Brydan Klein
0
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. Malek Jaziri TUN / Stephane Robert FRA vs Santiago Gonzalez MEX / David Marrero ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Facundo Bagnis ARG / Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP / Jiri Vesely CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

